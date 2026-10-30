Bihar Librarian LET 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow, Check Eligibility, Fees & Direct Link

Key Points The online application for Bihar LET 2026 closes on October 31, 2026, at 11:55 PM.

The Bihar LET 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled from November 19 to December 10, 2026.

Applications for Bihar LET 2026 started on October 1, 2026, via sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the online application process for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 on October 31, 2026. Through this recruitment candidates will be eligible to apply for librarian positions across various government schools in Bihar. The online application process started from October 1, 2026. Interested candidates e can submit their application forms online through the official website at at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Candidates must complete their registrations before the closing time of 11:55 PM. The Bihar LET Exam 2026 official notification was issued on September 28, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be tentatively conducted from November 19 to December 10, 2026. Those who qualify the Bihar LET exam 2026 will be given an eligibility certificate.

Bihar LET Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Bihar LET 2026 exam is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the details related to the recruitment process in the table below Particulars Details Exam Name Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026 Recruiting Authority Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Post Name School Librarian Application Mode Online Application Start Date October 1, 2026 Last Date to Submit Application October 31, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test Exam Duration 150 Minutes Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Bihar LET Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The Bihar LET Exam 2026 application process has already started from October 1, 2026. Candidates who possess the required eligibility condition can apply online through the official BSEB SLET registration portal. Check the direct link to apply for Bihar Librarian 2026 application form and official notification pdf in the table below.

Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF Click Here Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they possess all the prescribed eligibility conditions such as qualification and age limit. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification- Candidates must have completed graduation with minimum of 45% marks from a recognised university and must have a Bachelor degree in Library Science such as B.Lib or B.Lib.I.Sc

A 5 % relaxation in the graduation marks requirement is applicable to eligible categories. 2. Age Limit Minimum age is 21 years.

Under new guidelines a 10 year relaxation in the maximum age limit will be provided for this recruitment. Steps to Apply for Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit the Bihar Librarian LET application form- Visit the official Bihar SLET registration portal at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Now you have to click on the link titled Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026

If you are a new user, register yourself and then enter your login credentials.

Upload required documents such as photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees online.

Download and save the confirmation page for future references. Bihar Librarian Recruitment 2026 Exam Pattern The Bihar LET 2026 examination will be conducted in CBT mode. The question paper will contain 150 objective type questions each of which carry a total of 150 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Check Bihar Librarian exam pattern below.