Easy Diwali Rangoli Design Ideas 2026 for School Competitions: Simple, Easy and Colourful
Check the best Diwali rangoli designs for school students 2026 from simple flower and diya patterns to eco-friendly ideas. Perfect for school competitions and festive decorations. Learn tips, themes, and creative rangoli ideas to make this Diwali colorful and bright.
Diwali Rangoli Designs 2026: Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, bringing families, schools and communities together to welcome happiness, prosperity and new beginnings. As Diwali 2026 approaches, schools are preparing for festive celebrations, including rangoli-making competitions, cultural programmes and classroom decoration activities. Creating colourful and beautiful rangoli designs is a wonderful way for students to express their creativity and add a festive touch to their surroundings. From traditional floral patterns, diyas and peacocks to simple geometric designs and easy rangoli ideas using vibrant colours and flower petals, there are plenty of options to explore. Whether you are a beginner or someone who enjoys making detailed rangoli patterns, these easy, simple and beautiful Diwali rangoli designs for 2026 will help you find the perfect inspiration for school competitions, home decorations and festive celebrations.
Rangoli Design For Diwali
Rangoli designs for Diwali add colour, beauty and a festive charm to homes, schools and celebrations. Check out some easy, simple and beautiful rangoli design ideas for Diwali 2026 below.
Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs For Diwali
Laxmi Mata rangoli designs are a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings of wealth, happiness and prosperity during Diwali. Check out these beautiful and traditional Laxmi Mata rangoli designs for Diwali 2026 to add a divine touch to your festive decorations.
Peacock Rangoli Design For Diwali
Peacock rangoli designs are known for their vibrant colours, beautiful patterns and traditional appeal, making them perfect for Diwali decorations. Check out these easy, simple and beautiful peacock rangoli designs for Diwali 2026 to make your festive celebrations more colourful.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.