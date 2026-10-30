CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Standard and Basic Marking Scheme, Topic-wise Weightage
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 for Standard and Basic: Check 80-mark paper pattern, 20-mark internal assessment, marking scheme, unit-wise weightage, question types and sample paper PDFs.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows two levels of Mathematics for Class 10 students: Mathematics Standard (Code 041) and Mathematics Basic (Code 241). Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 can choose between the two levels depending on their academic requirements and future subject preferences.
Both Mathematics Standard and Basic examinations carry 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. The syllabus and unit-wise weightage remain the same for both levels; however, the difficulty level and distribution of competency-based questions differ. Mathematics Standard is designed for students who intend to pursue Mathematics at the senior secondary level, while Mathematics Basic is intended for students who do not wish to continue with the subject at a higher level.
CBSE has also published the Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Basic Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes for the 2026-27 academic session. Students can use these official PDFs to understand the question paper structure, marking pattern and types of questions expected in the 2027 board examination.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Standard vs Basic
CBSE conducts two separate Mathematics examinations for Class 10 students: Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic. Although the syllabus, textbooks, total marks and unit-wise weightage are the same, the question paper design differs in terms of difficulty and competency-based assessment.
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Particulars
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Mathematics Standard
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Mathematics Basic
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Subject Code
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041
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241
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Theory Marks
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80
|
80
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Internal Assessment
|
20
|
20
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Total Marks
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100
|
100
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
|
3 Hours
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Syllabus
|
Same
|
Same
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Difficulty Level
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Higher
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Comparatively easier
|
Question Paper
|
Separate
|
Separate
Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic and Standard Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 10 Maths Topic-wise Weightage 2027
According to the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory examination is divided into seven major units. The unit-wise marks distribution is the same for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic.
Students can check the complete topic-wise weightage below:
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Unit
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Topics
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Marks
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Unit I
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Number Systems
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6
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Unit II
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Algebra
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20
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Unit III
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Coordinate Geometry
|
6
|
Unit IV
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Geometry
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15
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Unit V
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Trigonometry
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12
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Unit VI
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Mensuration
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10
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Unit VII
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Statistics and Probability
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11
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Total
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Theory Examination
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80
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Internal Assessment
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School-based Assessment
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20
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Grand Total
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100
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme 2027
For Mathematics Standard, CBSE has prescribed a question paper design that gives considerable importance to conceptual understanding, application and higher-order thinking skills.
The distribution of marks across different question typologies is as follows:
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Question Typology
|
Marks
|
Weightage
|
Remembering and Understanding
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43
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54%
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Applying
|
19
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24%
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Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
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18
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22%
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Total
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80
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100%
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Marking Scheme 2027
The Mathematics Basic question paper has a comparatively greater focus on remembering and understanding concepts. Students are assessed on their ability to recall formulas, understand mathematical principles and apply basic methods to solve problems.
The prescribed question typology for Mathematics Basic is given below:
|
Question Typology
|
Marks
|
Weightage
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Remembering and Understanding
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60
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75%
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Applying
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12
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15%
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Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
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8
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10%
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Total
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80
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100%
Also Check:
CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2027: Sections and Marks
The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Basic Sample Question Papers for 2026-27 follow a similar five-section structure. Both papers contain 38 compulsory questions, divided into Sections A, B, C, D and E. Students can check the section-wise question distribution below:
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Section
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Question Type
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Number of Questions
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Marks
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Section A
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MCQs and Assertion-Reason Questions
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20
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20
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Section B
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Very Short Answer Questions
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5
|
10
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Section C
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Short Answer Questions
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6
|
18
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Section D
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Long Answer Questions
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4
|
20
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Section E
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Case Study-Based Questions
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3
|
12
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Total
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38
|
80
Section A: Multiple Choice Questions
Section A consists of 20 questions carrying one mark each. These include multiple-choice and assertion-reason questions. Students are required to select the correct answer based on their understanding of mathematical concepts.
Section B: Very Short Answer Questions
Section B includes five questions carrying two marks each. These questions generally require short calculations, formula application or brief mathematical explanations.
Section C: Short Answer Questions
Section C contains six questions carrying three marks each. Students may be required to show calculations, explain steps and solve mathematical problems.
Section D: Long Answer Questions
Section D consists of four questions carrying five marks each. These questions require detailed calculations and proper presentation of the solution steps.
Section E: Case Study-Based Questions
Section E includes three case-study-based questions carrying four marks each. Students are required to interpret the given information and apply mathematical concepts to solve the associated questions.
The sample paper also provides internal choices in selected questions. Students should refer to the respective Standard and Basic sample papers for the exact question-wise instructions.
Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects, Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 Maths Internal Assessment 2027: Check 20 Marks Distribution
Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, CBSE Mathematics Standard and Basic include a 20-mark internal assessment. The assessment structure is the same for both levels.
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Internal Assessment Component
|
Marks
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Pen-Paper Test
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5
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Multiple Assessment
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
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Lab Practical
|
5
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Total
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20
CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard vs Basic: Which One Should Students Choose?
Students often face confusion while selecting Mathematics Standard or Basic in Class 10. Although both examinations follow the same syllabus and carry equal marks, their difficulty levels and intended academic pathways differ.
Mathematics Standard (041): This option is suitable for students who want to continue studying Mathematics in Class 11 and Class 12. Students interested in Science, Commerce with Mathematics, engineering-related courses and other mathematics-oriented fields may consider this option.
Mathematics Basic (241): This option is designed for students who do not intend to pursue Mathematics at the senior secondary level. Its question paper places greater emphasis on fundamental concepts and comparatively straightforward applications.
Students should discuss their academic plans with teachers and parents before selecting their Mathematics level.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2027: Download Standard and Basic PDFs
CBSE has uploaded the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic Sample Question Papers for the 2026-27 academic session on its official Academic website. Students can download the question papers and their marking schemes to understand the examination pattern and practise questions.
|
Subject
|
Sample Paper
|
Mathematics Standard (041)
|
Mathematics Basic (241)
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2027?
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Complete the NCERT textbook: Students should thoroughly practise the prescribed NCERT exercises and examples before moving to additional reference material.
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Prioritise high-weightage units: Give sufficient preparation time to Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, which together account for 47 marks.
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Prepare a formula notebook: Maintain a separate notebook containing important formulas, identities and theorems for quick revision.
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Practise case-study questions: Solve application-based and case-study questions to improve problem-solving skills.
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Solve previous-year question papers: Practise previous-year papers to understand the types of questions asked in board examinations.
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Attempt sample papers: Solve the official CBSE Standard or Basic sample paper within the three-hour examination duration.
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Review the marking scheme: Check the official marking scheme to understand the expected steps and method of presenting mathematical solutions.
Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 should understand the examination pattern for their selected Mathematics level and practise the respective official sample question paper. A clear understanding of unit-wise weightage, question typology and marking guidelines can help students plan their preparation more effectively.
Also Check:
|CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Science
|CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: English (Communicative)
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.