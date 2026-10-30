CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Standard and Basic Marking Scheme, Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows two levels of Mathematics for Class 10 students: Mathematics Standard (Code 041) and Mathematics Basic (Code 241). Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 can choose between the two levels depending on their academic requirements and future subject preferences. Both Mathematics Standard and Basic examinations carry 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. The syllabus and unit-wise weightage remain the same for both levels; however, the difficulty level and distribution of competency-based questions differ. Mathematics Standard is designed for students who intend to pursue Mathematics at the senior secondary level, while Mathematics Basic is intended for students who do not wish to continue with the subject at a higher level.

CBSE has also published the Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Basic Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes for the 2026-27 academic session. Students can use these official PDFs to understand the question paper structure, marking pattern and types of questions expected in the 2027 board examination. CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Standard vs Basic CBSE conducts two separate Mathematics examinations for Class 10 students: Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic. Although the syllabus, textbooks, total marks and unit-wise weightage are the same, the question paper design differs in terms of difficulty and competency-based assessment. Particulars Mathematics Standard Mathematics Basic Subject Code 041 241 Theory Marks 80 80 Internal Assessment 20 20 Total Marks 100 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours 3 Hours Syllabus Same Same Difficulty Level Higher Comparatively easier Question Paper Separate Separate

Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic and Standard Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 10 Maths Topic-wise Weightage 2027 According to the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory examination is divided into seven major units. The unit-wise marks distribution is the same for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic. Students can check the complete topic-wise weightage below: Unit Topics Marks Unit I Number Systems 6 Unit II Algebra 20 Unit III Coordinate Geometry 6 Unit IV Geometry 15 Unit V Trigonometry 12 Unit VI Mensuration 10 Unit VII Statistics and Probability 11 Total Theory Examination 80 Internal Assessment School-based Assessment 20 Grand Total 100 CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Marking Scheme 2027

For Mathematics Standard, CBSE has prescribed a question paper design that gives considerable importance to conceptual understanding, application and higher-order thinking skills. The distribution of marks across different question typologies is as follows: Question Typology Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 43 54% Applying 19 24% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 18 22% Total 80 100% CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Marking Scheme 2027 The Mathematics Basic question paper has a comparatively greater focus on remembering and understanding concepts. Students are assessed on their ability to recall formulas, understand mathematical principles and apply basic methods to solve problems. The prescribed question typology for Mathematics Basic is given below:

Question Typology Marks Weightage Remembering and Understanding 60 75% Applying 12 15% Analysing, Evaluating and Creating 8 10% Total 80 100% Also Check: NCERT Books for Class 10 (All Subjects)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 (All Subjects) CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2027: Sections and Marks The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Basic Sample Question Papers for 2026-27 follow a similar five-section structure. Both papers contain 38 compulsory questions, divided into Sections A, B, C, D and E. Students can check the section-wise question distribution below: Section Question Type Number of Questions Marks Section A MCQs and Assertion-Reason Questions 20 20 Section B Very Short Answer Questions 5 10 Section C Short Answer Questions 6 18 Section D Long Answer Questions 4 20 Section E Case Study-Based Questions 3 12 Total 38 80

Section A: Multiple Choice Questions Section A consists of 20 questions carrying one mark each. These include multiple-choice and assertion-reason questions. Students are required to select the correct answer based on their understanding of mathematical concepts. Section B: Very Short Answer Questions Section B includes five questions carrying two marks each. These questions generally require short calculations, formula application or brief mathematical explanations. Section C: Short Answer Questions Section C contains six questions carrying three marks each. Students may be required to show calculations, explain steps and solve mathematical problems. Section D: Long Answer Questions Section D consists of four questions carrying five marks each. These questions require detailed calculations and proper presentation of the solution steps.

Section E: Case Study-Based Questions Section E includes three case-study-based questions carrying four marks each. Students are required to interpret the given information and apply mathematical concepts to solve the associated questions. The sample paper also provides internal choices in selected questions. Students should refer to the respective Standard and Basic sample papers for the exact question-wise instructions. Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects, Download PDF CBSE Class 10 Maths Internal Assessment 2027: Check 20 Marks Distribution Apart from the 80-mark theory examination, CBSE Mathematics Standard and Basic include a 20-mark internal assessment. The assessment structure is the same for both levels. Internal Assessment Component Marks Pen-Paper Test 5 Multiple Assessment 5 Portfolio 5 Lab Practical 5 Total 20

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard vs Basic: Which One Should Students Choose? Students often face confusion while selecting Mathematics Standard or Basic in Class 10. Although both examinations follow the same syllabus and carry equal marks, their difficulty levels and intended academic pathways differ. Mathematics Standard (041): This option is suitable for students who want to continue studying Mathematics in Class 11 and Class 12. Students interested in Science, Commerce with Mathematics, engineering-related courses and other mathematics-oriented fields may consider this option. Mathematics Basic (241): This option is designed for students who do not intend to pursue Mathematics at the senior secondary level. Its question paper places greater emphasis on fundamental concepts and comparatively straightforward applications.