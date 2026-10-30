AIIMS Fellowship January 2027 Prospectus Released: Check Eligibility, Dates and Application Process

AIIMS Fellowship January 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the prospectus for its Fellowship Programme January 2027 session. The admission notification includes 93 fellowship seats across 34 specialisations in various medical and surgical departments. Eligible medical professionals can submit their applications online through the official AIIMS examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the prospectus, the registration process commenced on October 28, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the fellowship programmes can submit their application forms until November 11, 2026, up to 5 PM. The available seats include 54 Open category seats and 39 Sponsored category seats.

AIIMS Fellowship January 2027: Important Details

Candidates can check the important details regarding the AIIMS Fellowship Programme January 2027 below.