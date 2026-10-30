AIIMS Fellowship January 2027 Prospectus Released: Check Eligibility, Dates and Application Process
AIIMS Fellowship January 2027 prospectus released for 93 seats across 34 specialisations. Check eligibility, Open and Sponsored seat matrix, application fees, last date, entrance exam and selection process.
AIIMS Fellowship January 2027: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the prospectus for its Fellowship Programme January 2027 session. The admission notification includes 93 fellowship seats across 34 specialisations in various medical and surgical departments. Eligible medical professionals can submit their applications online through the official AIIMS examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
According to the prospectus, the registration process commenced on October 28, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the fellowship programmes can submit their application forms until November 11, 2026, up to 5 PM. The available seats include 54 Open category seats and 39 Sponsored category seats.
AIIMS Fellowship January 2027: Important Details
Candidates can check the important details regarding the AIIMS Fellowship Programme January 2027 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Institute
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AIIMS, New Delhi
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Programme
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Fellowship Programme
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Session
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January 2027
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Total Specialisations
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34
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Total Seats
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93
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Open Seats
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54
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Sponsored Seats
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39
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Registration Start Date
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October 28, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 11, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Entrance Examination
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December 5, 2026
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Official Website
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aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS Fellowship January 2027 Eligibility Criteria
The prospectus specifies relevant eligibility pathways, which include:
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An MD/MS postgraduate degree or an equivalent qualification recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the relevant discipline, along with three years of post-PG teaching experience as a Senior Resident or in an equivalent position at a recognised institution.
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A DM/M.Ch. degree or an equivalent qualification recognised by the NMC, wherever applicable.
AIIMS Fellowship Application Fee 2027
Candidates applying for the AIIMS Fellowship January 2027 session will have to pay the prescribed application fee according to their category.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/OBC
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₹2,000
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SC/ST/EWS
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₹1,600
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OPH Candidates
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Exempted
How to Apply for AIIMS Fellowship January 2027?
Candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Open the Fellowship Programme January 2027 admission notification
- Read the prospectus and check the specialisation-wise eligibility requirements
- Click on the online registration link
- Complete the registration process using the required personal details
- Enter educational qualifications and professional experience details
- Select the appropriate fellowship specialisation and category
- Upload the required documents and certificates
- Pay the prescribed application fee, wherever applicable
- Review the application form and submit it
- Download the registration slip and retain it for future reference
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.