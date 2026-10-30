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AIAPGET Counselling 2026 PG Registration Begin Today, Round 1 Allotment on Nov 5

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 12:33 IST

AIAPGET Counselling round 1 PG registrations have commenced. Students who have cleared their AIAPGET exams and are eligible for the counselling process are advised to register and enter their choices in the order of preference for allotment

AIAPGET Counselling 2026 PG Registration Begin Today, Round 1 Allotment on Nov 5
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 PG Registration Begin Today, Round 1 Allotment on Nov 5
Register for Result Updates

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the online counselling registration for PG courses. Candidates interested in participating in the PG Round 1 of counselling can register through the official website from October 30 to November 3, 2026. 

The choice-filling window for the first round of counselling is also open today. After completing the registration process, students can fill out their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the first round allotment result will be released. Students are advised to report to the allotted colleges as per their allotment with all required documents.

AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 PG Counselling Registrations - Click Here

AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 1 PG Registrations

The AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 PG Registration link is live on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET

Step 2: Click on Round 1 counselling 2026 registration

Step 3: Click on the link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Submit the registration fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Candidates eligible for the first round of counselling can check the first round schedule

Registration & Payment

October 30 to November 3, 2026

Choice Filling/Locking

October 30 to November 3, 2026

Processing of Seat Allotment 

November 4, 2026

Publication of Result 

November 5, 2026

Reporting at allotted Institute

November 6 to 13, 2026

AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Choice Filling

Candidates can enter their choices for the first counselling round only after completing the online registration process. The choice of course and college must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The seats will be allotted based on the availability, AIAPGET score, Category of application and choice. Candidates are advised to refer to the seat matrix to check the availability of seats before entering their choices for allotment. 

Also Read: 

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Round Schedule Announced As per SC Order, Check Eligibility Criteria
NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in
Karnataka SSLC Final Timetable 2027 Released, Download KSEAB Exam 1, 2 PDF at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Kerala NEET UG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Third Phase Provisional Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 12:33 IST
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