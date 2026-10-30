AIAPGET Counselling 2026 PG Registration Begin Today, Round 1 Allotment on Nov 5

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the online counselling registration for PG courses. Candidates interested in participating in the PG Round 1 of counselling can register through the official website from October 30 to November 3, 2026.

The choice-filling window for the first round of counselling is also open today. After completing the registration process, students can fill out their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the first round allotment result will be released. Students are advised to report to the allotted colleges as per their allotment with all required documents.

AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 PG Counselling Registrations - Click Here

AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 1 PG Registrations

The AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 PG Registration link is live on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to register