AIAPGET Counselling 2026 PG Registration Begin Today, Round 1 Allotment on Nov 5
AIAPGET Counselling round 1 PG registrations have commenced. Students who have cleared their AIAPGET exams and are eligible for the counselling process are advised to register and enter their choices in the order of preference for allotment
Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has commenced the online counselling registration for PG courses. Candidates interested in participating in the PG Round 1 of counselling can register through the official website from October 30 to November 3, 2026.
The choice-filling window for the first round of counselling is also open today. After completing the registration process, students can fill out their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the first round allotment result will be released. Students are advised to report to the allotted colleges as per their allotment with all required documents.
AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 PG Counselling Registrations - Click Here
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 1 PG Registrations
The AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 PG Registration link is live on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET
Step 2: Click on Round 1 counselling 2026 registration
Step 3: Click on the link and enter the required credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload required documents
Step 6: Submit the registration fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule
Candidates eligible for the first round of counselling can check the first round schedule
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Registration & Payment
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October 30 to November 3, 2026
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Choice Filling/Locking
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October 30 to November 3, 2026
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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November 4, 2026
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Publication of Result
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November 5, 2026
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Reporting at allotted Institute
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November 6 to 13, 2026
AIAPGET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Choice Filling
Candidates can enter their choices for the first counselling round only after completing the online registration process. The choice of course and college must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The seats will be allotted based on the availability, AIAPGET score, Category of application and choice. Candidates are advised to refer to the seat matrix to check the availability of seats before entering their choices for allotment.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.