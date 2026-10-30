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NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 06:51 IST

NBEMS has commenced the NEET SS 2026 application process. Candidates interested in applying for the Super Speciality entrance exam can apply at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in
NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in
Register for Result Updates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting the NEET SS 2026 examination on December 11 and 12, 2026. The exams will be held in the computer based mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates who wish to take the Super Speciality entrance examination can now visit the official website of NBEMS to submit the applications. 

The NEET SS 2026 online application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. The last date for candidates to apply for NEET SS 2026 is November 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the online application process within the deadline provided.

NEET SS 2026 Application - Click Here

NEET SS 2026 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for NEET SS 2026 can check the important dates here

Particulars

Date

Online Application Submission Window

October 29, 2026 to November 18, 2026 

11:55 PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success

Applications

November 20 to 23, 2026

Selective Edit Window to rectify

Deficient / Incorrect Images

1. Photograph

2. Signatures

3. Thumb Impression

November 28 to December 2, 2026

Informing the test city about the candidates

November 30, 2026

Issue of Admit Cards

December 12, 2026

Examination Date

December 11 and 12, 2026

Cut-off Date for qualifying MD / MS / DNB Broad

Speciality qualification towards determination

of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2026

December 31, 2026

Declaration of Result

January 12, 2027

NEET SS 2026 Online Registration and Application Process

The window for candidates to register and apply for NEET SS 2026 is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates need to complete the online registration before filling out the application form and submitting the application fee. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on Examinations and then select NEET SS

Step 3: Click on Application Link

Step 4: Click on New Registration

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the application form

Step 7: Upload scanned documents

Step 8: Submit the application fee

Step 9: Review the application

Step 10: Save and click on submit 

NEET SS 2026 Exam Fee

The NEET SS exam fee has to be submitted online after the application form is filled. The fee can be submitted via UPI or Credit Card / Debit Cards. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 3,500/- per examination group. 

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 06:51 IST
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