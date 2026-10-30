NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting the NEET SS 2026 examination on December 11 and 12, 2026. The exams will be held in the computer based mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates who wish to take the Super Speciality entrance examination can now visit the official website of NBEMS to submit the applications.

The NEET SS 2026 online application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. The last date for candidates to apply for NEET SS 2026 is November 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the online application process within the deadline provided.

NEET SS 2026 Application - Click Here

NEET SS 2026 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for NEET SS 2026 can check the important dates here