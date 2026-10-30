NEET SS 2026 Applications Commence, Eligible Candidates can Apply Until Nov 18 at nbe.edu.in
NBEMS has commenced the NEET SS 2026 application process. Candidates interested in applying for the Super Speciality entrance exam can apply at nbe.edu.in
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting the NEET SS 2026 examination on December 11 and 12, 2026. The exams will be held in the computer based mode at designated centres across the country. Candidates who wish to take the Super Speciality entrance examination can now visit the official website of NBEMS to submit the applications.
The NEET SS 2026 online application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. The last date for candidates to apply for NEET SS 2026 is November 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the online application process within the deadline provided.
NEET SS 2026 Application - Click Here
NEET SS 2026 Schedule
Candidates eligible to apply for NEET SS 2026 can check the important dates here
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Particulars
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Date
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Online Application Submission Window
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October 29, 2026 to November 18, 2026
11:55 PM)
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Edit Window for All Payment Success
Applications
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November 20 to 23, 2026
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Selective Edit Window to rectify
Deficient / Incorrect Images
1. Photograph
2. Signatures
3. Thumb Impression
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November 28 to December 2, 2026
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Informing the test city about the candidates
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November 30, 2026
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Issue of Admit Cards
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December 12, 2026
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Examination Date
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December 11 and 12, 2026
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Cut-off Date for qualifying MD / MS / DNB Broad
Speciality qualification towards determination
of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2026
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December 31, 2026
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Declaration of Result
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January 12, 2027
NEET SS 2026 Online Registration and Application Process
The window for candidates to register and apply for NEET SS 2026 is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates need to complete the online registration before filling out the application form and submitting the application fee. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on Examinations and then select NEET SS
Step 3: Click on Application Link
Step 4: Click on New Registration
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Upload scanned documents
Step 8: Submit the application fee
Step 9: Review the application
Step 10: Save and click on submit
NEET SS 2026 Exam Fee
The NEET SS exam fee has to be submitted online after the application form is filled. The fee can be submitted via UPI or Credit Card / Debit Cards. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 3,500/- per examination group.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.