UP Schools Closed in 60 Districts Today Due to UPSSSC PET 2026: Holiday Declared for Exam Centre Schools
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of schools up to Class 12 in 60 designated districts on Friday, October 30, 2026, to accommodate the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Over 35 lakh candidates are registered for the competitive examination across 1,372 test centres. The closure aims to manage heavy transit footfall and avoid disruptions in academic institutions serving as exam venues, while teaching and administrative personnel are required to report for examination and institutional duties.
UP School Holiday: District administrations and DIOS from 60 districts in Uttar Pradesh have announced that classes in schools up to Class 12 will be on holiday on Friday, October 30, 2026, due to UPSSSC PET being conducted throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. The reason behind such a state-level decision lies in the huge logistical operations, high security considerations, and the increased public transport traffic generated from the participation of more than 35.4 lakh registered candidates who are giving the test at 1,372 designated test centres. In major academic cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Aligarh, there is considerable movement of passengers, so it is necessary to suspend school activities for primary and secondary students to prevent traffic jams. However, teachers and other administrative staff are strictly exempted from the holiday declaration.
The teaching staff members should be present at their respective institution's premises on time in order to perform their obligatory examination-related duties like room allocation, frisking arrangements, and invigilation along with the police personnel. Besides, those institutions which are serving as assessment centres and distribution centres should continue their administrative operations smoothly and keep the exam papers safe from any mischief under CCTV cameras.
UP School Holiday: Overview & Guidelines
Below are the guidelines related to the UP School Holiday:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Holiday Date
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Friday, October 30, 2026
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Coverage Scope
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60 Districts across Uttar Pradesh
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Eligible Classes
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Nursery to Class 12 (All recognized boards: UP Board, CBSE, ICSE)
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Staff Exemption
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No holiday for teachers and staff; compulsory attendance for exam duty
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Exam Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Shifts
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Shift 1 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM) & Shift 2 (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
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Total Test Centres
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1,372 Centres statewide
UP School Holiday: Key Reasons
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A Large Number of Candidates: Since there are over 35 lakhs of candidates along with their respective guardians visiting district headquarters, it is anticipated that there will be substantial footfalls of people along with vehicular movements near major city areas.
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Use of Educational Institutions: Several public and private intermediate colleges have been put into operation as exam halls for which it is necessary to stop any kind of intrusion following UPSSSC security measures.
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Management of Traffic: As it would help in avoiding traffic chaos, the process of morning and afternoon commutes by students will be stopped.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.