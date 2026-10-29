UP Schools Closed in 60 Districts Today Due to UPSSSC PET 2026: Holiday Declared for Exam Centre Schools

UP School Holiday: District administrations and DIOS from 60 districts in Uttar Pradesh have announced that classes in schools up to Class 12 will be on holiday on Friday, October 30, 2026, due to UPSSSC PET being conducted throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. The reason behind such a state-level decision lies in the huge logistical operations, high security considerations, and the increased public transport traffic generated from the participation of more than 35.4 lakh registered candidates who are giving the test at 1,372 designated test centres. In major academic cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Aligarh, there is considerable movement of passengers, so it is necessary to suspend school activities for primary and secondary students to prevent traffic jams. However, teachers and other administrative staff are strictly exempted from the holiday declaration.

The teaching staff members should be present at their respective institution's premises on time in order to perform their obligatory examination-related duties like room allocation, frisking arrangements, and invigilation along with the police personnel. Besides, those institutions which are serving as assessment centres and distribution centres should continue their administrative operations smoothly and keep the exam papers safe from any mischief under CCTV cameras.

UP School Holiday: Overview & Guidelines

Below are the guidelines related to the UP School Holiday: