Top Colleges Accepting 85 Percentile in CAT 2026: Check List of Top B-Schools, Cutoffs, Fees & Placements

CAT 2026 85 Percentile Colleges: Securing a percentile rank of 85 in the CAT is an important landmark for management aspirants aspiring to pursue their management studies in the competitive environment of Indian business schools. While traditional business schools like FMS Delhi and older IIMs (BLACKI) require 99+ percentile score for shortlisting candidates based on their scores, a percentile score of 85 gives one entry to the league of national-level business schools. Such profile-based institutions as SPJIMR Mumbai allow entry through high academic performance, corporate work experience and extracurricular activities at an 85 percentile rank. Moreover, top-level private business schools like GIM Goa, TAPMI Manipal, FORE School of Management and Great Lakes Institute of Management have been recruiting students with percentile ranks of 85 percentile and above for admissions and offer average salary packages ranging from ₹14 to ₹18 LPA. In addition, an 85 percentile score gives opportunities to enroll in the department of public universities and management institutions of IITs like DoMS IIT Roorkee and autonomous institutions like IRMA Anand that provide a considerably lower tuition structure compared to their larger competitors and thus provide good ROI for the students.

Also Read: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai: Admission 2026, Fee, Placement, Ranking CAT 2026: 2-Year MBA/PGDM Fees, Audited Average Package & ROI Analysis Return on investment is the highest for UBS Chandigarh at 19.73x because of low fees, whereas SPJIMR is the best amongst other private management schools with ROI of 1.47x. S.No. Name of College 2-Year Program Fees Average Salary (LPA) ROI Multiple 1 S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) INR 22,50,000 INR 33.00 LPA 1.47x (8.2 Months) 2 Goa Institute of Management (GIM) INR 21,45,000 INR 16.27 LPA 0.76x (15.8 Months) 3 FORE School of Management (FSM) INR 18,27,000 INR 16.53 LPA 0.90x (13.3 Months) 4 Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM) INR 22,50,000 INR 15.00 LPA 0.67x (18.0 Months) 5 T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) INR 17,34,000 INR 13.99 LPA 0.81x (14.9 Months) 6 Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) INR 16,50,000 INR 14.14 LPA 0.86x (14.0 Months) 7 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) INR 20,87,000 INR 12.69 LPA 0.61x (19.7 Months) 8 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) INR 17,25,000 INR 12.32 LPA 0.71x (16.8 Months) 9 Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) INR 17,50,000 INR 11.80 LPA 0.67x (17.8 Months) 10 University Business School (UBS), Panjab University INR 63,350 INR 12.43 LPA 19.73x (0.6 Months)

CAT 2026: Key Highlights Here is what CAT 2026 admissions and financial metrics mean in simple everyday language: Term Technical Definition Simple Everyday Comparison Profile-Based Call Shortlisting candidates based on past academic consistency, corporate work experience, and extracurricular achievements rather than test score alone. An interview invitation based on your whole resume rather than a single exam day. 2-Year Program Fees The compulsory tuition and academic fees payable to the institution across all semesters or trimesters. The main invoice paid to the business school to earn your degree. ROI Multiple The first-year average salary divided by the 2-year total program fee. A higher number indicates faster wealth creation. How many times your course investment returns to your pocket in your first year of work. Payback Duration The number of months of working salary required to equal the entire two-year program fee. How many months it takes to completely pay off your study costs.

Also Read: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) vs Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai: Fee, Placement And Cutoffs What the Data Shows? SPJIMR Mumbai: The Elite Tier-1 Anomaly at 85 Percentile S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is an institution that has a distinct advantage in this set of colleges. In spite of its score based cut off above 98+ percentiles, its well known profile based short list calls candidates at an 85.00 percentile bottom in CAT. With an INR 22.50 Lakhs course fee and an audited average salary package of INR 33.00 LPA, SPJIMR offers an excellent 1.47x return on investment and 8.2-months pay back period, paying salaries comparable to those of the IIMs of olden times. UBS Chandigarh: The Ultimate Government ROI Machine University Business School (UBS) is an MBA college of Panjab University, Chandigarh and functions under the central/state university fees model where it charges INR 63,350 for its 2-year MBA program. With an audited average salary package of INR 12.43 LPA, UBS provides an incredible 19.73x return on investment. A graduate pays back his course fees in less than 18 days of work (0.6 months).

Tier-2 Private Core: Reliable 13 to 18 Months to Recover Capital Key private management institutes, Goa Institute of Management (GIM), FORE School of Management (FSM), Great Lakes (GLIM Chennai), and TAPMI Manipal have fees ranging from INR 17.34 Lakhs to INR 22.50 Lakhs. Average salary packages for these institutes range from INR 13.99 LPA to INR 16.53 LPA. Their ROI multiples are reliably situated between 0.67x to 0.90x, implying graduates are able to recoup their full investment in education in 13 to 18 months. Specialized Sectoral Leadership (IRMA Anand) Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) takes in students from the 80-85th percentile and gives a well-balanced ROI multiple of 0.86x (with an average CTC of INR 14.14 LPA vs an INR 16.50 Lakh fee). IRMA specializes in rural marketing, agribusiness finance, and FMCG logistics, and thus offers careers immune to technology recruitment cycles.