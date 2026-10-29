Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 Out at prb.wb.gov.in: Download Exam Schedule PDF Notice

Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on October 29, has officially released an important notice regarding the written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. The written exam will be held on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) round can download the exam date pdf notice through the official website-https://prb.wb.gov.in.

WBPRB Constables Exam Date 2026 PDF Download Link

Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in) frequently to get the latest updates regarding the Kolkata Police Constables 2026 recruitment drive. You can download the Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 pdf directly through the link given below-