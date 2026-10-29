Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 Out at prb.wb.gov.in: Download Exam Schedule PDF Notice
Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on October 29, 2026.The written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 will be held on November 29, 2026 (Sunday). Check all details here.
Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on October 29, has officially released an important notice regarding the written exam for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024. The written exam will be held on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) round can download the exam date pdf notice through the official website-https://prb.wb.gov.in.
WBPRB Constables Exam Date 2026 PDF Download Link
Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (https://kolkatapolice.gov.in) frequently to get the latest updates regarding the Kolkata Police Constables 2026 recruitment drive. You can download the Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 pdf directly through the link given below-
|Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026
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How to Download Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 PDF Notice?
Candidates can download the detailed PDF notice for Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 through the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board -https://prb.wb.gov.in. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website of WBPRB, i.e.. prb.wb.gov.in
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Once directed to the homepage, in the latest news section, look for the notification titled Final Written Examination for Recruitment to the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 for recruitment to the post of constables.
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You will get the pdf notice in a new window.
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Download the notice pdf and save it for future reference.
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Kolkata Police Constables Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights.
Kolkata Police Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights
The short notice further says that the Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 has been scheduled tentatively on 29.11.2026 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. Check the details of key highlights for the Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024 given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
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Post Name
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Constable and Lady Constable
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026 (Sunday)
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Shift Time
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from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM
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Official Website
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prb.wb.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.