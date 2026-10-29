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RVUNL Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check JE & Other Posts Exam Schedule, Download Notice PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 19:15 IST

RVUNL Exam Date 2026 has been announced for Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts. The tentative examinations will begin from November 29, 2026. Candidates can check the post wise schedule and download the official notice PDF for complete details. 

RVUNL Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check JE & Other Posts Exam Schedule, Download Notice PDF Here
RVUNL Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check JE & Other Posts Exam Schedule, Download Notice PDF Here

Key Points

  • RVUNL released the tentative exam schedule on October 29, 2026.
  • Exams for JE-I, Jr. Accountant, and Jr. Assistant begin November 29, 2026.
  • A total of 2005 vacancies will be filled across Rajasthan state power companies.

RVUNL Exam Date 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has officially released the tentative examination schedule for direct recruitment to various posts in the state power companies of Rajasthan. As per the official notice released on October 29, 2026 the examinations will be conducted for Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts. The examinations will begin from November 29, 2026. Candidates can check the post wise examination dates below and download the official notice for complete details.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 2005 vacancies would be filled across various Rajasthan State Power Companies such as RVUNL, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, and JdVVN.

RVUNL Exam Date 2026: Overview

The examination schedule covers recruitment for technical and non technical posts across Rajasthan's state power companies. The notice states that exam dates are tentative. Check the important details related to RVUNL Recruitment 2026 in table below.

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited

Exam Name

RVUNL Recruitment Examination 2026

Posts

Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II

Schedule Release Date

October 29, 2026

Exam Dates

November 29, 2026 onwards

Exam Schedule

Tentative

Official Website

energy.rajasthan.gov.in

RVUNL Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Link

According to the official examination schedule the Junior Engineer-I examinations will be held in November 2026 while the examinations for Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II and Junior Accountant will take place between December 2026 and January 2027. Check the direct link to download the exam date notice pdf below.

RVUNL Exam Date 2026

  Click Here

RVUNL Exam Date 2026: Post-Wise Schedule

Candidates who will be appearing for this exam in the upcoming month can check the post wise schedule for different posts in the table below. The exam dates are tentative and are liable to change and in case of revised date it will be notified on the website of Vidyut.

Name of Post

Tentative Exam Dates

Junior Engineer-I (Electrical)

November 29 and 30, 2026

Junior Engineer-I (Mechanical)

November 30, 2026

Junior Engineer-I (Civil)

November 30, 2026

Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II (Pre-Examination)

December 4, 5, 8, 19, 20, 22, 2026 and January 1, 2027

Junior Accountant

January 13 and 15, 2027

How to Download RVUNL Exam Date Notice PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to check the official examination schedule-

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

  • On the home visit the recruitment section.

  • Click on the examination schedule for Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II.

  • The notice pdf along with the different exam dates will open on your screen.

  • Download the notice and check the examination date for your post.






Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 19:15 IST
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