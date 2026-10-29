RVUNL Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check JE & Other Posts Exam Schedule, Download Notice PDF Here

RVUNL Exam Date 2026: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has officially released the tentative examination schedule for direct recruitment to various posts in the state power companies of Rajasthan. As per the official notice released on October 29, 2026 the examinations will be conducted for Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts. The examinations will begin from November 29, 2026. Candidates can check the post wise examination dates below and download the official notice for complete details.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 2005 vacancies would be filled across various Rajasthan State Power Companies such as RVUNL, RVPN, JVVN, AVVN, and JdVVN.

RVUNL Exam Date 2026: Overview

The examination schedule covers recruitment for technical and non technical posts across Rajasthan's state power companies. The notice states that exam dates are tentative. Check the important details related to RVUNL Recruitment 2026 in table below.