The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a high security warning for Apple users on Tuesday, October 27. The warning urges them to update their devices to the latest compatible software versions.

Apple is one of the leading companies in the field of electronics and gadgets, known for its high security gadgets across the world. India also has a huge market and a large number of Apple users.

The advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team highlighted multiple vulnerabilities affecting older versions of Apple's software and operating systems. Check out the list of devices covered by the warning and more details about the advisory.

What Is the Latest Security Warning Issued by the Indian Government for Apple Users?

As per the latest advisory which says the Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products, which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions or cause denial-of-service conditions on the targeted system. Below is the detailed official notification.