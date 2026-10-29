Indian Government Issues High-Severity Warning for Apple Users: Check Which Devices Are at Risk
Apple users alert: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a high-security warning over vulnerabilities in Apple Products. Check the list and other important details.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a high security warning for Apple users on Tuesday, October 27. The warning urges them to update their devices to the latest compatible software versions.
Apple is one of the leading companies in the field of electronics and gadgets, known for its high security gadgets across the world. India also has a huge market and a large number of Apple users.
The advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team highlighted multiple vulnerabilities affecting older versions of Apple's software and operating systems. Check out the list of devices covered by the warning and more details about the advisory.
What Is the Latest Security Warning Issued by the Indian Government for Apple Users?
As per the latest advisory which says the Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products, which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions or cause denial-of-service conditions on the targeted system. Below is the detailed official notification.
“Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to memory corruption, out-of-bounds read/write, use-after-free, buffer overflow, race conditions, type confusion, integer overflow, improper input validation and authorization issues across various system components, including WebKit, Kernel and media-processing frameworks. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by processing maliciously crafted web content, files, images, audio, video or fonts, or through other vulnerable application and system components, to execute arbitrary code, access sensitive information, bypass security and privacy controls, corrupt memory or cause system crashes on the targeted system.”
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Parameter
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Details
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Target Audience
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All end-user organizations and individuals using Apple Products.
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Risk Assessment
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High risk of security restriction bypass, remote code execution, privilege escalation, sensitive information disclosure, denial-of-service.
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Vulnerabilities
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Memory corruption, out-of-bounds read/write, use-after-free, buffer overflow, race conditions, type confusion, integer overflow, improper input validation and authorization issues.
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Affected Components
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WebKit, Kernel and media-processing frameworks.
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Exploitation Method
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Processing maliciously crafted web content, files, images, audio, video or fonts.
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Impact
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Execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, access or modify sensitive information, compromise system integrity, bypass security mechanisms or cause denial of service.
Which Apple Devices Must Be Checked?
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iPhones: Devices running iOS versions earlier than 18.7.11, 26.7.2 or 27.2, depending on the software branch.
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iPads: Devices running iPadOS versions earlier than 18.7.11, 26.7.2 or 27.2.
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MacBooks and Mac computers: Devices running macOS Sequoia earlier than 15.8.2, macOS Tahoe earlier than 26.7.2 or macOS Golden Gate earlier than 27.2.
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Apple Watch: Devices running watchOS earlier than 27.2.
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Apple TV: Devices running tvOS earlier than 27.2.
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Apple Vision Pro: Devices running visionOS earlier than 27.2.
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Safari browser: Versions earlier than 27.2.
Source: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Has Indian government banned any apple products in India?
No, the Indian government has not banned any Apple products in India. However, it has issued a security warning for Apple users, advising them to update their devices to the latest compatible software versions to protect against vulnerabilities
What should Apple users do after the government issued security warning?
Apple users should check their device's software version and install the latest compatible security updates if needed to stay secure from the notified vulnerabilities.
Also READ: Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: What’s New, Price, Camera, Battery and Key Features
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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