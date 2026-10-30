WB NEET PG 2026 Verified Candidate List, Seat Matrix Today; Choice Filling, Locking Begins at 4 PM

WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is scheduled to publish the List of Successfully Verified Candidates and WB NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Matrix today, October 30, 2026, after 2 PM. Candidates who have completed the registration and document verification process can check the verified candidate list and available postgraduate medical seats through the official WBMCC website.

The online choice filling and choice locking process for WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 will also begin today at 4 PM. According to the counselling schedule, eligible and successfully verified candidates can submit and lock their preferred colleges and courses until 12 midnight on November 1, 2026.

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