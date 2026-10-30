WB NEET PG 2026 Verified Candidate List, Seat Matrix Today; Choice Filling, Locking Begins at 4 PM
WB NEET PG 2026 verified candidate list and Round 1 seat matrix will be released today, October 30 after 2 PM. Check choice filling, locking dates, seat allotment and complete counselling schedule here.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is scheduled to publish the List of Successfully Verified Candidates and WB NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Matrix today, October 30, 2026, after 2 PM. Candidates who have completed the registration and document verification process can check the verified candidate list and available postgraduate medical seats through the official WBMCC website.
The online choice filling and choice locking process for WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 will also begin today at 4 PM. According to the counselling schedule, eligible and successfully verified candidates can submit and lock their preferred colleges and courses until 12 midnight on November 1, 2026.
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WB NEET PG 2026 Verified Candidate List, Seat Matrix Today
WBMCC will release the list of candidates whose documents have been successfully verified for Round 1 counselling. Along with the verified candidate list, the committee will publish the WB NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat matrix, providing details of the postgraduate medical seats available for the counselling process.
WB NEET PG Choice Filling and Choice Locking 2026 Begins Today
The WB NEET PG 2026 choice filling and choice locking window will open at 4 PM today, October 30. Candidates whose names appear in the successfully verified candidate list will be eligible to participate.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Important Dates
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Counselling Event
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Date and Time
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Candidate registration
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October 22 to October 28, 2026
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Fee payment
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Till midnight, October 28, 2026
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Document verification
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October 26 to October 29, 2026
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Verified candidate list and Round 1 seat matrix
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October 30, 2026, after 2 PM
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Choice filling and choice locking
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October 30, 4 PM to November 1, midnight
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Round 1 seat allotment result
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November 4, 2026, after 4 PM
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Reporting and admission
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November 5, 6, 7 and 10, 2026
How to Check WB NEET PG 2026 Verified Candidate List and Seat Matrix?
Candidates can follow these steps to check the verified candidate list and seat matrix:
- Visit the official WBMCC website
- Open the PG Medical Counselling section
- Look for the notice or link for the List of Successfully Verified Candidates and Round 1 Seat Matrix
- Open the relevant PDF or document
- Search for your candidate details using the required information
- Download the seat matrix and check the available colleges, courses and seats
- Use the available seat information while preparing your choices
Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will then have to complete the prescribed reporting and admission formalities at their allotted institutes within the specified dates. The reporting schedule is November 5, 6, 7 and 10, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.