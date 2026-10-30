Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Category List, NRI Status and Details
Kerala NEET PG 2026 final merit list and category list have been released by CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check final merit list, NRI category update, PwD and Service Quota details and option registration deadline here.
Kerala NEET PG 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Final Merit List and Category List for admission to PG Medical Courses 2026. Candidates who applied for Kerala NEET PG 2026 admissions can now check their final merit and category details through the official CEE Kerala website and the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026.
The final merit and category lists were published on October 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check their details and regularly monitor the official website for further updates related to option registration, allotment and admission.
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Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List Released
According to the official notification, CEE Kerala has published the final merit list and category list of candidates for admission to PG Medical Courses 2026. The lists can be accessed through the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026.
The final merit list is an important document for the Kerala NEET PG counselling process as admissions and allotments will be carried out based on the applicable merit, options exercised by candidates and eligibility conditions.
Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List Released: Official Notice
Kerala NEET PG 2026 Category List: Nativity Certificate Update
Candidates whose category status has been withheld due to defects in their nativity certificate have been given an opportunity to rectify the defects before the last date prescribed for option registration.
However, CEE Kerala has stated that any claims that have already been cancelled will not be restored. Candidates seeking communal or special reservation or fee concessions should therefore ensure that their eligibility and supporting documents are in order.
Kerala NEET PG 2026 Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Application process began
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October 12, 2026
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Application deadline
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October 24, 2026
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Provisional merit and category list
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October 26, 2026
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Phase 1 option registration begins
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October 27, 2026
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Final merit and category list
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October 29, 2026
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Option registration deadline
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October 31, 2026, 10 AM
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Allotment/joining schedule
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To be notified
How to Check Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List?
Candidates can check their Kerala NEET PG 2026 final merit and category status by following these steps:
- Visit the official CEE Kerala website
- Go to the PG Medical 2026 section
- Open the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026
- Log in using the required credentials
- Check the final merit and category details
- Download or save the details for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.