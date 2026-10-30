Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Category List, NRI Status and Details

Kerala NEET PG 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Final Merit List and Category List for admission to PG Medical Courses 2026. Candidates who applied for Kerala NEET PG 2026 admissions can now check their final merit and category details through the official CEE Kerala website and the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026.

The final merit and category lists were published on October 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check their details and regularly monitor the official website for further updates related to option registration, allotment and admission.

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Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List Released

According to the official notification, CEE Kerala has published the final merit list and category list of candidates for admission to PG Medical Courses 2026. The lists can be accessed through the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026.