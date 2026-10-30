FMS Delhi Admission 2027: DU Hostels, Fees, Allotment Criteria & Nearby PGs
The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, does not maintain dedicated residential hostels on its main campus. Instead, outstation MBA students compete for limited seat quotas in central Delhi University postgraduate hostels—primarily VKRV Rao Hostel, Jubilee Hall, and D.S. Kothari Hostel for men, alongside University Women's Hostels. Due to seat constraints, over 70% of outstation students reside in private paying guest (PG) accommodations and shared flats across North Campus localities like Kamla Nagar, Hudson Lane, and Vijay Nagar.
FMS Delhi admission 2027: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, exists solely as a non-resident university, which implies that admission into its leading MBA course does not provide any on-campus lodging to the successful candidates. In case of first-year outstation and non-Delhi candidates who join the program in the year 2027, it is essential to be familiar with the operational contrasts that exist between the centralized hostel system of Delhi University for postgraduates and other forms of off-campus accommodation for planning finances and commuting.
Only a small number of hostel bed allocations are available in Delhi University at postgraduate men hostels (VKRV Rao Hostel, Jubilee Hall) and women hostels (University Hostel for Women) based solely on the candidate’s final composite ranking. Due to the fact that this central allocation covers a rather limited number of all admitted candidates, the vast majority of the outstation candidates live in the neighboring areas of North Campus. Established areas like Kamla Nagar, Hudson Lane, Roop Nagar, and Vijay Nagar have become the main centers of accommodation for FMS candidates due to the high concentration of PG accommodations there.
Accommodation Landscape for FMS Delhi: Key Comparison
Below are the comparison related to the Accommodation Landscape for FMS Delhi:
|
Parameter
|
Delhi University (DU) PG Hostels
|
Private PGs & Co-Living
|
Shared Rental Flats (2BHK / 3BHK)
|
Availability
|
Highly limited (~60–70 seats total)
|
Widely available
|
Readily available
|
Allotment Basis
|
CAT percentile & composite admission rank
|
First-come, first-served
|
Direct lease agreements
|
Monthly Cost Range
|
₹4,000 – ₹10,000 (including mess)
|
₹12,000 – ₹25,000 (meals included)
|
₹10,000 – ₹18,000 per head (excluding food)
|
Key Advantage
|
High subsidy, inside campus perimeter
|
Turnkey setup, housekeeping, food provided
|
Greater personal freedom, customized food
|
Primary Drawback
|
Rigorous cutoffs, basic amenities (no AC)
|
Higher recurring expense
|
Security deposits, utility management
Academic Programmes Offered By FMS
The interested and eligible applicants may look into the course offerings at FMS, Delhi.
-
MBA Full Time Program
-
Executive MBA Program
-
Doctoral Program
-
Executive MBA (Healthcare Administration)
-
General Management Program for Defense Officers (Certificate Program)
Hostel Availability
As per the official sources, the non-Delhi students of full time programmes of FMS may seek hostel accommodation from among the following hostels of the University of Delhi:
For Boys:
1. VK RV Rao Hostel, North Campus
2. DS Kothari Hostel, North Campus
3. Gwyer Hall, North Campus
4. International Students' House, North Campus
5. Mansarovar Hostel, North Campus
6. Post-Graduate Mens' Hostel, North Campus
7. Jubilee Hall, North Campus
For Girls:
1. University Hostel for Girls, North Campus
2. International Hostel for Girls, North Campus
3. North East Council Hostel for Girls, North Campus
4. Meghdoot Hostel, North Campus
Off-Campus Living: Popular Localities & Average Costs
As DU hostels can accommodate only a few students from each batch, freshers generally join housing groups or find student housing near major nodes of North Campus such as:
-
Kamla Nagar and Roop Nagar (0.5 - 1.5 km): Near the FMS building. This is a student residential zone with premium co-living spaces along with multi-cuisine restaurants. The cost of renting a PG ranges from ₹14,000 to ₹24,000 monthly.
-
Hudson Lane and GTB Nagar (1.5 - 2.5 km): Connected by the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. Famous for shared apartments and student cafes.
-
Vijay Nagar and Old Gupta Colony (1.0 - 2.0 km): A cheaper option for students to live in shared 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats and keep individual cost of living at ₹10,000 to ₹14,000 per month through group living.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.