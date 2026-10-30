CEED 2027 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Check Late Fee, Exam Date
CEED 2027 application last date is October 31. Check the late registration deadline, ₹500 late fee, application steps and January 17 exam date. Read the article to get complete details.
The CEED 2027 application last date is October 31, 2026. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular-fee registration window tomorrow. Candidates planning to appear for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 must submit their application forms online before the deadline to avoid paying an additional late fee.
The registration process began on October 1, 2026. Candidates who miss the regular deadline can still apply between November 1 and November 6, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of ₹500. The application portal will close at 5 PM on November 6. CEED 2027 will be conducted on January 17, 2027. The examination is held for admission to Master of Design (M.Des.) and PhD programmes at participating institutes. Scroll for more details.
CEED 2027 Registration: Important Dates
Candidates can check the complete schedule for CEED 2027 registration and examination below.
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Events
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Dates
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CEED 2027 registration begins
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October 1, 2026
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Last date to apply with regular fee
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October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Late-fee registration begins
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November 1, 2026
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Last date to apply with late fee
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November 6, 2026 (5 PM)
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CEED 2027 admit card release
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January 1, 2027 (1 PM)
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CEED 2027 examination date
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January 17, 2027 (9 AM to 12 noon)
CEED 2027 Late Registration: What If You Miss the October 31 Deadline?
Candidates who are unable to submit their application forms by October 31 can use the late registration facility. IIT Bombay will accept applications with a late fee from November 1 to November 6, 2026. Applicants must pay an additional ₹500 along with the applicable registration fee to complete the process. The late registration facility will remain available until 5 PM on November 6. Candidates should complete the application and payment process before the portal closes.
How to Apply for CEED 2027?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their CEED 2027 application process:
- Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in
- Open the CEED 2027 registration portal.
- New applicants must register using a valid email address and complete email verification.
- Log in to the application portal using the registered credentials.
- Fill in the CEED 2027 application form with the required personal and academic details.
- Upload the photograph, signature and other required documents in the prescribed format.
- Pay the applicable application fee through the available payment options.
- Review all the details entered in the form and submit the application.
- Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
CEED 2027 Admit Card and Exam Date
IIT Bombay will release the CEED 2027 admit card on January 1, 2027, at 1 PM. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official examination website. The CEED 2027 examination will take place on January 17, 2027, from 9 AM to 12 noon. Candidates should download their admit cards in advance and check the examination instructions, reporting time and centre details mentioned on them.The examination consists of two parts:
- Part A: An objective section comprising Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and Multiple Select Question (MSQ) questions. It evaluates candidates' visual and spatial ability, analytical and logical reasoning, language and design sensitivity.
- Part B: This section evaluates candidates' drawing, design and writing skills through subjective questions.
Candidates must attempt both parts of the examination as per the prescribed instructions.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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