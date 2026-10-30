CEED 2027 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Check Late Fee, Exam Date

The CEED 2027 application last date is October 31, 2026. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular-fee registration window tomorrow. Candidates planning to appear for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 must submit their application forms online before the deadline to avoid paying an additional late fee.

The registration process began on October 1, 2026. Candidates who miss the regular deadline can still apply between November 1 and November 6, 2026, by paying an additional late fee of ₹500. The application portal will close at 5 PM on November 6. CEED 2027 will be conducted on January 17, 2027. The examination is held for admission to Master of Design (M.Des.) and PhD programmes at participating institutes. Scroll for more details.

CEED 2027 Registration: Important Dates