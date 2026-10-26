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MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 18:54 IST

This article compares the fees for MD General Medicine in government and private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh for NEET PG 2026 admissions. It details the financial aspects, listing specific institutions and their fee structures to help candidates make informed choices.

MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

MP NEET PG 2026: While the Madhya Pradesh admission for MBBS, state quota seats will begin soon, it is wise to anlayse which college will be better to pursue a medical degree. Whether government college is best as per the fees or private college? This can be determined by a detailed comparison, which is provided below. Candidates can find a list of government and private medical colleges to check their options. 

Obtaining a postgraduate place in MD General Medicine is a dream for various medical graduates. However, planning ahead to get into MD General Medicine in Madhya Pradesh will need candidates to check the financial affordability as well. While government-funded colleges offer cheaper medical education requiring compulsory bond service, students paying for private institutions and management quota offer an alternative options for aspiring doctors. 

Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Orthopedics Round 1 Opening and Closing State Merit Ranks

MP NEET PG 2026 Admission: Key Details 

Check the admission and counselling details for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2026 admission shared below. 

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh

Admission Exam

NEET PG

Offered Courses

MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and PG Diploma

Counselling Mode 

Online 

State Quota Requirement

Mandatory for 50% State Quota seats; open to all-India candidates for private/management seats

Key Educational Criteria

MBBS degree from an NMC-recognized institution with completed internship

Categories 

  • ST: 20%, 

  • SC: 16%, 

  • OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 14%, 

  • EWS: 10%, 

  • PwD: 5% 

Official Website 

dme.mponline.gov.in/

General Medicine Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges 

When analyzing government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, the fee structure for MD in General Medicine is usually same for years and is cheaper as comapred to private institutions. 

All the government-run institutions, including Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, MGM Medical College in Indore, and Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior, have an annual government fee of roughly Rs. 1,14,500 to Rs. 1,15,500. An MD degree from government colleges is both feasible and economical for students who succeed in crossing the high NEET PG cutoff, especially when compared to the huge sums demanded by private medical colleges.

Institute Name

GOVT Total Fees

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha

1,14,500

Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar

1,14,500

Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam

1,14,500

Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior

1,14,500

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal

1,15,500

Government Medical College Datia

1,14,500

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore

1,14,500

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur

1,14,500

Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa

1,14,500

General Medicine Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges 

While government colleges offer affordable options for admission to MD in General Medicine, private medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh requires considerably larger amount of money. 

The yearly or total fee charged by well-known institutes like Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, LN Medical College, and Chirayu Medical College is approximately between Rupees 15 Lakhs and Rupees 22 Lakhs. Yet, the landscape of private medical colleges contains some exceptions as well, for example, in Ram Krishna Medical College and Sukh Sagar Medical College, the fee structure approach Rupees 10 Lakhs, offering more moderate alternatives for students wishing to get a private quota or management seat.

Institute Name

Total Fees

Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas

20,90,000

Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal

21,46,600

Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore

21,60,000

Ln Medical College Bhopal

21,82,800

Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal

20,56,000

Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal

10,05,000

Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain

15,25,000

Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal

19,92,500

Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore

22,30,000

Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur

10,05,000

Government or Private College: Final Verdict 

To choose between a government or private medical college for pursuing MD General Medicine in Madhya Pradesh, candidates need to identify the NEET PG ranking as well as financial affordability. Government medical colleges remain the cheapest option but require careful preparations to achieve the required cut-off ranks, while private medical colleges can be an option, but candidates have to pay a high price to secure admission.

Other than fees, candidates should also look for other charges such as caution deposits, hostel fee etc before making a choice during the MP NEET PG counselling session.

Also Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 18:54 IST
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