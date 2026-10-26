MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
This article compares the fees for MD General Medicine in government and private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh for NEET PG 2026 admissions. It details the financial aspects, listing specific institutions and their fee structures to help candidates make informed choices.
MP NEET PG 2026: While the Madhya Pradesh admission for MBBS, state quota seats will begin soon, it is wise to anlayse which college will be better to pursue a medical degree. Whether government college is best as per the fees or private college? This can be determined by a detailed comparison, which is provided below. Candidates can find a list of government and private medical colleges to check their options.
Obtaining a postgraduate place in MD General Medicine is a dream for various medical graduates. However, planning ahead to get into MD General Medicine in Madhya Pradesh will need candidates to check the financial affordability as well. While government-funded colleges offer cheaper medical education requiring compulsory bond service, students paying for private institutions and management quota offer an alternative options for aspiring doctors.
Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Orthopedics Round 1 Opening and Closing State Merit Ranks
MP NEET PG 2026 Admission: Key Details
Check the admission and counselling details for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2026 admission shared below.
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh
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Admission Exam
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NEET PG
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Offered Courses
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MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and PG Diploma
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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State Quota Requirement
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Mandatory for 50% State Quota seats; open to all-India candidates for private/management seats
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Key Educational Criteria
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MBBS degree from an NMC-recognized institution with completed internship
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Categories
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Official Website
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dme.mponline.gov.in/
General Medicine Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges
When analyzing government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, the fee structure for MD in General Medicine is usually same for years and is cheaper as comapred to private institutions.
All the government-run institutions, including Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, MGM Medical College in Indore, and Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior, have an annual government fee of roughly Rs. 1,14,500 to Rs. 1,15,500. An MD degree from government colleges is both feasible and economical for students who succeed in crossing the high NEET PG cutoff, especially when compared to the huge sums demanded by private medical colleges.
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Institute Name
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GOVT Total Fees
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Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha
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1,14,500
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Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar
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1,14,500
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Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam
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1,14,500
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Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior
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1,14,500
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Gandhi Medical College Bhopal
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1,15,500
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Government Medical College Datia
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1,14,500
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Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore
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1,14,500
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Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur
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1,14,500
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Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa
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1,14,500
General Medicine Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges
While government colleges offer affordable options for admission to MD in General Medicine, private medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh requires considerably larger amount of money.
The yearly or total fee charged by well-known institutes like Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, LN Medical College, and Chirayu Medical College is approximately between Rupees 15 Lakhs and Rupees 22 Lakhs. Yet, the landscape of private medical colleges contains some exceptions as well, for example, in Ram Krishna Medical College and Sukh Sagar Medical College, the fee structure approach Rupees 10 Lakhs, offering more moderate alternatives for students wishing to get a private quota or management seat.
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Institute Name
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Total Fees
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Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas
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20,90,000
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Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal
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21,46,600
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Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore
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21,60,000
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Ln Medical College Bhopal
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21,82,800
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Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal
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20,56,000
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Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal
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10,05,000
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Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain
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15,25,000
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Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal
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19,92,500
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Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore
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22,30,000
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Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur
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10,05,000
Government or Private College: Final Verdict
To choose between a government or private medical college for pursuing MD General Medicine in Madhya Pradesh, candidates need to identify the NEET PG ranking as well as financial affordability. Government medical colleges remain the cheapest option but require careful preparations to achieve the required cut-off ranks, while private medical colleges can be an option, but candidates have to pay a high price to secure admission.
Other than fees, candidates should also look for other charges such as caution deposits, hostel fee etc before making a choice during the MP NEET PG counselling session.
Also Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.