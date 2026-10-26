MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

MP NEET PG 2026: While the Madhya Pradesh admission for MBBS, state quota seats will begin soon, it is wise to anlayse which college will be better to pursue a medical degree. Whether government college is best as per the fees or private college? This can be determined by a detailed comparison, which is provided below. Candidates can find a list of government and private medical colleges to check their options. Obtaining a postgraduate place in MD General Medicine is a dream for various medical graduates. However, planning ahead to get into MD General Medicine in Madhya Pradesh will need candidates to check the financial affordability as well. While government-funded colleges offer cheaper medical education requiring compulsory bond service, students paying for private institutions and management quota offer an alternative options for aspiring doctors.

Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Orthopedics Round 1 Opening and Closing State Merit Ranks MP NEET PG 2026 Admission: Key Details Check the admission and counselling details for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2026 admission shared below. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh Admission Exam NEET PG Offered Courses MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and PG Diploma Counselling Mode Online State Quota Requirement Mandatory for 50% State Quota seats; open to all-India candidates for private/management seats Key Educational Criteria MBBS degree from an NMC-recognized institution with completed internship Categories ST: 20%,

SC: 16%,

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 14%,

EWS: 10%,

PwD: 5% Official Website dme.mponline.gov.in/

General Medicine Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges When analyzing government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, the fee structure for MD in General Medicine is usually same for years and is cheaper as comapred to private institutions. All the government-run institutions, including Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, MGM Medical College in Indore, and Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior, have an annual government fee of roughly Rs. 1,14,500 to Rs. 1,15,500. An MD degree from government colleges is both feasible and economical for students who succeed in crossing the high NEET PG cutoff, especially when compared to the huge sums demanded by private medical colleges. Institute Name GOVT Total Fees Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha 1,14,500 Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar 1,14,500 Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam 1,14,500 Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior 1,14,500 Gandhi Medical College Bhopal 1,15,500 Government Medical College Datia 1,14,500 Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore 1,14,500 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur 1,14,500 Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa 1,14,500

General Medicine Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges While government colleges offer affordable options for admission to MD in General Medicine, private medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh requires considerably larger amount of money. The yearly or total fee charged by well-known institutes like Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, LN Medical College, and Chirayu Medical College is approximately between Rupees 15 Lakhs and Rupees 22 Lakhs. Yet, the landscape of private medical colleges contains some exceptions as well, for example, in Ram Krishna Medical College and Sukh Sagar Medical College, the fee structure approach Rupees 10 Lakhs, offering more moderate alternatives for students wishing to get a private quota or management seat. Institute Name Total Fees Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas 20,90,000 Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal 21,46,600 Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore 21,60,000 Ln Medical College Bhopal 21,82,800 Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal 20,56,000 Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal 10,05,000 Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain 15,25,000 Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal 19,92,500 Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore 22,30,000 Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur 10,05,000