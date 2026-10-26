China has changed visa application process for Indian citizens, with new rules being implemented from October 26, 2026. Under the system, Chinese diplomatic missions in India will directly accept and process visa applications and consular legalisation requests, thus scrapping the role of visa application centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata in accepting new applications. The rule necessitates travellers to follow upgraded submission process before planning their trips. Where Indians Need to Submit Visa Applications Under the latest rules, applicants residing in Maharashtra and Karnataka must approach the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai. Applicants from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh must temporarily send their applications to the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Residents of other states and Union Territories will also apply through the embassy.

The visa application centres in all three cities stopped accepting new applications from October 26. Applicants whose documents have previously been reviewed can gather them from the existing centres until noon on October 30, according to recent notices. China Visa Process Mandates Online Application Applicants must first complete the online visa application form through China's official Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal and upload the supporting documents. After the application secures preliminary approval, an email notification will be sent. Applicants must also visit the designated embassy or consulate within 30 days of getting the approval email, carrying their passport, application form and promoting documents. Fingerprints will be gathered where needed. Tourist Visa Financial Requirements for China Visa

Tourist visa applicants must submit bank statements covering the previous six months, which features a continuous average monthly balance of at least ₹1 lakh. Alternatively, applicants may submit a bank deposit certificate for a similar amount, given the deposit was made at least three months before the application date. A passport valid for over six months, with at least two blank visa pages, and two recent colour photographs are among the general rules. Additional documents depend on the visa category. Fingerprint Exemption and Fees Needed for Chinese Visa Applicants seeking short-term visas for stays of up to 180 days are excluded from fingerprint gathering until December 31, 2026, under the temporary settlement. Some categories, including some long-term and residence-permit visas,may need fingerprint requirements.