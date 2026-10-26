Essay on Diwali 2026 for School Students: 10 Lines, Short and Long Essays

Essay on Diwali 2026: Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is celebrated with diyas, colourful decorations, rangoli, sweets, family gatherings and prayers. Students are often asked to write an essay on Diwali as part of their school assignments, essay-writing competitions and festive activities. The length and language of the essay can be adjusted according to the student's class. To help students, here are Diwali essay samples for Classes 1 to 5, Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 to 12, along with important points that can be included in an essay. Diwali 2026: 10 Lines on Diwali for School Students For students looking for a 10 lines on Diwali answer, these points can be used:

Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. It is one of the most popular festivals in India. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil. People clean and decorate their homes before the festival. Diyas, lamps and colourful lights are used for decoration. Families prepare sweets and exchange gifts. Many people perform Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. Children enjoy making rangoli and decorating diyas. We should avoid excessive firecrackers to reduce pollution. Diwali teaches us to spread happiness, kindness and positivity. Essay on Diwali 2026 for Class 1 to 2 My Favourite Festival- Diwali Diwali is my favourite festival. It is called the Festival of Lights. We celebrate Diwali with our family and friends. Before Diwali, we clean and decorate our homes. We make beautiful rangoli and light diyas. People wear new clothes and exchange sweets and gifts. In the evening, families perform Lakshmi Puja.

I love Diwali because everyone looks happy and enjoys the festival together. We should celebrate Diwali safely and avoid firecrackers that cause pollution. Essay on Diwali 2026 for Class 3 to 5 Diwali- The Festival of Lights Diwali is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India. It is known as the Festival of Lights and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. The festival teaches us that good always wins over evil. A few days before Diwali, people clean and decorate their homes. They make colourful rangoli designs at the entrance and decorate their houses with diyas and lights. People wear new clothes, prepare delicious sweets and snacks and exchange gifts with family and friends. On Diwali evening, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and pray for happiness and prosperity. Children especially enjoy decorating their homes and celebrating with their families.

However, we should celebrate Diwali responsibly. Instead of bursting with loud firecrackers, we can light diyas, make decorations from reusable materials and spend time with our loved ones. A clean and green Diwali is better for everyone. Diwali 2026: Essay for Class 6 to 8 Diwali: A Festival of Light, Hope and Happiness Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India. Also called Deepavali, it is popularly known as the Festival of Lights. The festival represents the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It is celebrated by people across different regions of the country, although customs and traditions may vary. Diwali preparations usually begin several days before the festival. People clean their homes, decorate them with flowers, diyas and lights, and prepare traditional sweets and food. Families often buy new clothes and gifts and visit relatives and friends.

For many people, Diwali is associated with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his exile. In other regions, the festival is connected with different legends and traditions. Lakshmi Puja is also an important part of Diwali celebrations for many families. Diwali is also an opportunity to spread happiness and kindness. People share sweets and gifts and help those in need. Schools can encourage students to celebrate through creative activities such as diya painting, rangoli-making, storytelling and poster-making. In recent years, awareness about pollution and waste has become an important part of Diwali celebrations. Firecrackers can contribute to air and noise pollution. Therefore, students should encourage their families and communities to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by using diyas, reusable decorations and avoiding excessive firecrackers.

Diwali is not just a festival of lights but also a reminder to bring positivity, kindness and hope into our lives. Essay on Diwali for Class 9 to 12 Diwali 2026: Significance, Traditions and the Message of a Responsible Celebration Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of India's most significant festivals and is popularly known as the Festival of Lights. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Although the festival has different cultural and religious associations across India, its central message of hope, renewal and positivity remains widely shared. The preparations for Diwali begin several days in advance. Homes and workplaces are cleaned and decorated, while markets are illuminated with colourful lights. Families prepare traditional sweets and savouries, purchase gifts and new clothes, and meet relatives and friends. Diyas are placed around homes, and rangoli designs are created at entrances as part of the festive celebrations.

One of the most widely known traditions associated with Diwali is the story of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after completing fourteen years of exile and defeating Ravana. According to the Ramayana, the people of Ayodhya welcomed Rama, Sita and Lakshmana by lighting rows of diyas. However, Diwali has diverse traditions across India, and different communities associate the festival with different historical, religious and cultural stories. Lakshmi Puja is another important tradition observed by many families on Diwali. People pray for prosperity, happiness and well-being. The festival also provides an opportunity for families and communities to come together and strengthen social bonds. For students, Diwali can be more than a festive celebration. It can be an opportunity to understand India's cultural diversity and reflect on values such as compassion, generosity and responsibility. Schools can organise activities including essay-writing competitions, debates, cultural programmes, rangoli competitions and campaigns promoting an environmentally responsible Diwali.

The environmental impact of Diwali has also become an important subject of discussion. Firecrackers can increase air and noise pollution, while excessive use of plastic decorations and disposable materials can contribute to waste. An eco-friendly celebration can include traditional diyas, reusable decorations, natural rangoli materials and reduced use of firecrackers. Diwali 2026 can therefore be celebrated not only with lights and festivities but also with greater awareness and responsibility. The true spirit of the festival lies in spreading happiness, helping others and bringing positivity into society. By combining tradition with environmental responsibility, students can help make Diwali safer, cleaner and more meaningful. Diwali Essay: Key Points for Students Students who want to write their own essay on Diwali 2026 can use these points to create an original answer:

Meaning of Diwali or Deepavali

Why Diwali is called the Festival of Lights

Religious and cultural significance

Story of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya

Different Diwali traditions across India

Cleaning and decorating homes

Lighting diyas and making rangoli

Lakshmi Puja

Sharing sweets and gifts

Spending time with family and friends

Importance of kindness and generosity

Environmental impact of firecrackers

Importance of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali

Message of Diwali for students and society How to Write a Good Diwali 2026 Essay A well-written Diwali essay for school can be divided into three simple sections: Introduction: Explain what Diwali is and why it is celebrated. Main body: Describe Diwali traditions, its cultural significance, how people celebrate it and the values associated with the festival.

Conclusion: End with the message of Diwali and explain why people should celebrate the festival safely and responsibly. Students should choose the vocabulary and length according to their class. Younger students can use simple sentences and familiar words, while senior students can include cultural diversity, environmental concerns and the wider social significance of the festival. Diwali 2026: Celebrate the Festival of Lights Responsibly Diwali is a celebration of light, togetherness and hope. While enjoying the festival, students can also encourage their families to make responsible choices. Using traditional diyas, reducing waste, avoiding excessive firecrackers and sharing happiness with others can make the celebration more meaningful. The best Diwali celebration is one that brings light and happiness not only to our homes but also to the people and environment around us.