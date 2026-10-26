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Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2026: From October 26 to November 21, Check Teams, Prominent Players and Live Streaming

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 18:04 IST

Nepal Premier League 2026 features 8 teams competing for the title. Check the complete schedule, squads, prominent players, previous champions, prize money and live streaming details.

NPL 2026
NPL 2026

The third edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL 2026) got underway on Monday, October 26, with the first clash played between Lumbini Lions and Sudurpaschim Royals.

This year's tournament will also feature some of the most prominent T20 names around the world. With the tournament receiving official recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC), it has become more exciting, attracting several international stars.

This edition will run from October 26, with the final to be played on November 21. Explore all about this league in this article.

Nepal Premier League 2026 Key Details

Eight teams are going to feature in the third edition of the Nepal Premier League, with all games to be played at a single venue, the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. Below are the key details about the tournament.

Details

Information

Tournament

Nepal Premier League 2026

Edition

Third

Organiser

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN)

Start date

October 26, 2026

Final date

November 21, 2026

Total teams

8

Format

T20 franchise cricket

Venue

Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Why is the NPL 2026 Edition Important?

In a significant development for the league, the NPL has received official recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, all performances of players will count in official T20 career statistics.

This is also going to help local talent gain more exposure to international-level competition and further enhance the quality of Nepal cricket as a whole.

Another big development for this tournament is that the Decision Review System (DRS) has been introduced this season. The practice has been part of the cricketing world for more than a decade, and its introduction in the Nepal Premier League is expected to enhance the quality of the league.

Nepal Premier League 2026: Teams Complete Squads

Team

Complete squad

Biratnagar Kings

Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Lokesh Bam, Dilsad Ali, Sujan Thapaliya, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Shubham Ranjane, Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Naren Saud, Pratik Shrestha, Imran Sheikh, Subash Bhandari, Aparajit Poudel, Angelo Mathews

Chitwan Rhinos

Kushal Malla (C), Kamil Mishara, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud, Bipin Rawal, Muhammad Nawaz, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Salahuddin Khan, Hasan Ali, Kaleem Sana, Usama Mir, Rijan Dhakal, Ranjeet Kumar, Kamal Singh Airee, Mausam Dhakal, Ashok Dhami, Gautam KC

Janakpur Bolts

Anil Sah (C), Bikash Aagri, Aaditya Mahata, Bishal Patel, Rit Gautam, Santosh Karki, Harmeet Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Neesham, Moeen Ali, Mayan Yadav, Trit Raj Das, Abhishek Tiwari, Amar Singh Rautela, Hunain Shah, Lalit Rajbanshi, Ashutosh Pandey, Bishal Shusling

Karnali Yaks

Sompal Kami (C), Ariful Islam, David Miller, Hikmat Bahadur Shahi, Sahibzada Farhan, Deepak Dumre, Sachin Sharma, Diwan Pun, Hussain Talat, Mark Watt, Gulshan Jha, Pawan Sarraf, Unish Bikram Singh, Shubh Kansakar, Bipin Sharma, Nandan Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Dipendra Rawat, Surya Tamang, Akbar Ali

Kathmandu Gorkhas

Karan KC (C), David Warner, Rashid Khan, K. S. Bharat, Sam Heazlett, Smit Patel, Bhim Sarki, Sahil Patel, Suryanshu Koirala, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Santosh Yadav, Prasiddha Jaisi, Dev Shah, Krishna Poudel, Shahab Alam, Dayanand Mandal, Sonu Devkota

Lumbini Lions

Rohit Paudel (C), Niroshan Dickwella, Sundeep Jora, Dilip Nath, Aasif Sheikh, Aakash Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Shamim Hossain, Sher Malla, Arniko Yadav, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dinesh Adhikari, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari, Kishore Mahato, Durgesh Gupta, Ajay Chauhan, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Pokhara Avengers

Kushal Bhurtel (C), Dinesh Kharel, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunny BK, Arjun Kumal, Bipin Khatri, Kiran Thagunna, Arjun Gharti, Bipin Acharya, Sagar Dhakal, Aakash Chand, Sudip Aryal, Bibek Rana Magar, Pratik Pokharel

Sudurpaschim Royals

Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Binod Bhandari, Dipak Bohara, Brandon McMullen, Fabian Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sherfane Rutherford, Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Tek Rawat, Ayub Chand, Tek Raj Thalal, Abinash Bohara, Hemant Dhami, Hikmat Mahara, Milan Bohara, Sachin Bhatt, Saif Zaib

Prominent Players to Feature in Nepal Premier League 2026

From David Warner to Andre Russell, this year's tournament will feature some of the most prominent names the T20 cricket world has seen. Below are the major international players, their countries of origin and the teams they will represent in the Nepal Premier League.

A former Indian player KS Bharat will also feature in this league. Bharat represented India in Test cricket and retired on June 4, 2026. 

Player

Country

Team

David Warner

Australia

Kathmandu Gorkhas

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan

Kathmandu Gorkhas

K. S. Bharat

India

Kathmandu Gorkhas

Andre Russell

West Indies

Biratnagar Kings

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka

Biratnagar Kings

Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka

Biratnagar Kings

Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe

Chitwan Rhinos

Hasan Ali

Pakistan

Chitwan Rhinos

Ravi Bopara

England

Chitwan Rhinos

Moeen Ali

England

Janakpur Bolts

James Neesham

New Zealand

Janakpur Bolts

Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan

Janakpur Bolts

David Miller

South Africa

Karnali Yaks

D'Arcy Short

Australia

Lumbini Lions

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

Pokhara Avengers

Mahedi Hasan

Bangladesh

Pokhara Avengers

Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh

Pokhara Avengers

Dhananjaya Lakshan

Sri Lanka

Pokhara Avengers

Sherfane Rutherford

West Indies

Sudurpaschim Royals

Fabian Allen

West Indies

Sudurpaschim Royals

Brandon McMullen

Scotland

Sudurpaschim Royals

NPL Winners List From 2024 to 2026

The Nepal Premier League began in 2024. Janakpur Bolts won the inaugural edition, while Lumbini Lions lifted the trophy in 2025. The 2026 champion will be decided in the final on November 21.

Edition

Champion

Runner-up

2024

Janakpur Bolts

Sudurpaschim Royals

2025

Lumbini Lions

Sudurpaschim Royals

2026

To be decided

To be decided

Nepal Premier League 2026 Complete Schedule

All matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The league stage runs from October 26 to November 15, followed by the playoffs and final. 

Match

Date

Fixture

Time (IST)

1st Match

October 26

Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals

4:15 PM

2nd Match

October 27

Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos

12:15 PM

3rd Match

October 27

Janakpur Bolts vs Karnali Yaks

4:15 PM

4th Match

October 28

Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals

4:15 PM

5th Match

October 29

Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gorkhas

12:15 PM

6th Match

October 29

Biratnagar Kings vs Karnali Yaks

4:15 PM

7th Match

October 31

Chitwan Rhinos vs Lumbini Lions

12:15 PM

8th Match

October 31

Biratnagar Kings vs Sudurpaschim Royals

4:15 PM

9th Match

November 1

Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers

4:15 PM

10th Match

November 2

Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas

12:15 PM

11th Match

November 2

Chitwan Rhinos vs Sudurpaschim Royals

4:15 PM

12th Match

November 3

Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts

12:15 PM

13th Match

November 3

Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers

4:15 PM

14th Match

November 5

Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions

12:15 PM

15th Match

November 5

Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas

4:15 PM

16th Match

November 6

Karnali Yaks vs Sudurpaschim Royals

12:15 PM

17th Match

November 6

Chitwan Rhinos vs Pokhara Avengers

4:15 PM

18th Match

November 7

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions

4:15 PM

19th Match

November 9

Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers

12:15 PM

20th Match

November 9

Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas

4:15 PM

21st Match

November 10

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudurpaschim Royals

4:15 PM

22nd Match

November 12

Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers

12:15 PM

23rd Match

November 12

Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions

4:15 PM

24th Match

November 13

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals

12:15 PM

25th Match

November 13

Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts

4:15 PM

26th Match

November 14

Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions

4:15 PM

27th Match

November 15

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks

12:15 PM

28th Match

November 15

Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers

4:15 PM

Qualifier 1

November 17

1st place vs 2nd place

4:15 PM

Eliminator

November 18

3rd place vs 4th place

4:15 PM

Qualifier 2

November 19

Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

4:15 PM

Final

November 21

Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

4:15 PM

NPL 2026 Prize Money

Position

Prize Money

Champions

NPR 15 million

Runners-up

NPR 8 million

Third place

NPR 4 million

Fourth place

NPR 3 million

When and Where to Watch Nepal Premier League 2026 Live?

Fans can enjoy the live action of the Nepal Premier League 2026 through television and online streaming platforms. Indian viewers can watch the tournament on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming is available on FanCode.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 18:04 IST
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