The third edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL 2026) got underway on Monday, October 26, with the first clash played between Lumbini Lions and Sudurpaschim Royals. This year's tournament will also feature some of the most prominent T20 names around the world. With the tournament receiving official recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC), it has become more exciting, attracting several international stars. THE FESTIVAL OF THE HIMALAYAS IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY! 🇳🇵🔥 Nepal’s Prime Minister, Mr. Balendra Shah, graces the occasion, celebrates the spirit of the festival, and wishes the teams well as the battle for the crown begins! #SBLNPL #NPLSeason3 #HamroShaan https://t.co/rsbw0VHmU8 — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) October 26, 2026 This edition will run from October 26, with the final to be played on November 21. Explore all about this league in this article.

Nepal Premier League 2026 Key Details Eight teams are going to feature in the third edition of the Nepal Premier League, with all games to be played at a single venue, the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. Below are the key details about the tournament. Details Information Tournament Nepal Premier League 2026 Edition Third Organiser Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) Start date October 26, 2026 Final date November 21, 2026 Total teams 8 Format T20 franchise cricket Venue Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Why is the NPL 2026 Edition Important? In a significant development for the league, the NPL has received official recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, all performances of players will count in official T20 career statistics.

This is also going to help local talent gain more exposure to international-level competition and further enhance the quality of Nepal cricket as a whole. Another big development for this tournament is that the Decision Review System (DRS) has been introduced this season. The practice has been part of the cricketing world for more than a decade, and its introduction in the Nepal Premier League is expected to enhance the quality of the league. Nepal Premier League 2026: Teams Complete Squads Team Complete squad Biratnagar Kings Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Lokesh Bam, Dilsad Ali, Sujan Thapaliya, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Shubham Ranjane, Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Naren Saud, Pratik Shrestha, Imran Sheikh, Subash Bhandari, Aparajit Poudel, Angelo Mathews Chitwan Rhinos Kushal Malla (C), Kamil Mishara, Deepak Bohara, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud, Bipin Rawal, Muhammad Nawaz, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Salahuddin Khan, Hasan Ali, Kaleem Sana, Usama Mir, Rijan Dhakal, Ranjeet Kumar, Kamal Singh Airee, Mausam Dhakal, Ashok Dhami, Gautam KC Janakpur Bolts Anil Sah (C), Bikash Aagri, Aaditya Mahata, Bishal Patel, Rit Gautam, Santosh Karki, Harmeet Singh, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Neesham, Moeen Ali, Mayan Yadav, Trit Raj Das, Abhishek Tiwari, Amar Singh Rautela, Hunain Shah, Lalit Rajbanshi, Ashutosh Pandey, Bishal Shusling Karnali Yaks Sompal Kami (C), Ariful Islam, David Miller, Hikmat Bahadur Shahi, Sahibzada Farhan, Deepak Dumre, Sachin Sharma, Diwan Pun, Hussain Talat, Mark Watt, Gulshan Jha, Pawan Sarraf, Unish Bikram Singh, Shubh Kansakar, Bipin Sharma, Nandan Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Dipendra Rawat, Surya Tamang, Akbar Ali Kathmandu Gorkhas Karan KC (C), David Warner, Rashid Khan, K. S. Bharat, Sam Heazlett, Smit Patel, Bhim Sarki, Sahil Patel, Suryanshu Koirala, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Santosh Yadav, Prasiddha Jaisi, Dev Shah, Krishna Poudel, Shahab Alam, Dayanand Mandal, Sonu Devkota Lumbini Lions Rohit Paudel (C), Niroshan Dickwella, Sundeep Jora, Dilip Nath, Aasif Sheikh, Aakash Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Shamim Hossain, Sher Malla, Arniko Yadav, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dinesh Adhikari, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari, Kishore Mahato, Durgesh Gupta, Ajay Chauhan, Shadley van Schalkwyk Pokhara Avengers Kushal Bhurtel (C), Dinesh Kharel, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunny BK, Arjun Kumal, Bipin Khatri, Kiran Thagunna, Arjun Gharti, Bipin Acharya, Sagar Dhakal, Aakash Chand, Sudip Aryal, Bibek Rana Magar, Pratik Pokharel Sudurpaschim Royals Dipendra Singh Airee (C), Binod Bhandari, Dipak Bohara, Brandon McMullen, Fabian Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sherfane Rutherford, Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Tek Rawat, Ayub Chand, Tek Raj Thalal, Abinash Bohara, Hemant Dhami, Hikmat Mahara, Milan Bohara, Sachin Bhatt, Saif Zaib

Prominent Players to Feature in Nepal Premier League 2026 From David Warner to Andre Russell, this year's tournament will feature some of the most prominent names the T20 cricket world has seen. Below are the major international players, their countries of origin and the teams they will represent in the Nepal Premier League. A former Indian player KS Bharat will also feature in this league. Bharat represented India in Test cricket and retired on June 4, 2026. Player Country Team David Warner Australia Kathmandu Gorkhas Rashid Khan Afghanistan Kathmandu Gorkhas K. S. Bharat India Kathmandu Gorkhas Andre Russell West Indies Biratnagar Kings Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka Biratnagar Kings Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka Biratnagar Kings Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Chitwan Rhinos Hasan Ali Pakistan Chitwan Rhinos Ravi Bopara England Chitwan Rhinos Moeen Ali England Janakpur Bolts James Neesham New Zealand Janakpur Bolts Iftikhar Ahmed Pakistan Janakpur Bolts David Miller South Africa Karnali Yaks D'Arcy Short Australia Lumbini Lions Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Pokhara Avengers Mahedi Hasan Bangladesh Pokhara Avengers Mohammad Saifuddin Bangladesh Pokhara Avengers Dhananjaya Lakshan Sri Lanka Pokhara Avengers Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Sudurpaschim Royals Fabian Allen West Indies Sudurpaschim Royals Brandon McMullen Scotland Sudurpaschim Royals

NPL Winners List From 2024 to 2026 The Nepal Premier League began in 2024. Janakpur Bolts won the inaugural edition, while Lumbini Lions lifted the trophy in 2025. The 2026 champion will be decided in the final on November 21. Edition Champion Runner-up 2024 Janakpur Bolts Sudurpaschim Royals 2025 Lumbini Lions Sudurpaschim Royals 2026 To be decided To be decided Nepal Premier League 2026 Complete Schedule All matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The league stage runs from October 26 to November 15, followed by the playoffs and final. Match Date Fixture Time (IST) 1st Match October 26 Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals 4:15 PM 2nd Match October 27 Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos 12:15 PM 3rd Match October 27 Janakpur Bolts vs Karnali Yaks 4:15 PM 4th Match October 28 Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals 4:15 PM 5th Match October 29 Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gorkhas 12:15 PM 6th Match October 29 Biratnagar Kings vs Karnali Yaks 4:15 PM 7th Match October 31 Chitwan Rhinos vs Lumbini Lions 12:15 PM 8th Match October 31 Biratnagar Kings vs Sudurpaschim Royals 4:15 PM 9th Match November 1 Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers 4:15 PM 10th Match November 2 Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas 12:15 PM 11th Match November 2 Chitwan Rhinos vs Sudurpaschim Royals 4:15 PM 12th Match November 3 Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts 12:15 PM 13th Match November 3 Lumbini Lions vs Pokhara Avengers 4:15 PM 14th Match November 5 Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions 12:15 PM 15th Match November 5 Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas 4:15 PM 16th Match November 6 Karnali Yaks vs Sudurpaschim Royals 12:15 PM 17th Match November 6 Chitwan Rhinos vs Pokhara Avengers 4:15 PM 18th Match November 7 Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Lumbini Lions 4:15 PM 19th Match November 9 Karnali Yaks vs Pokhara Avengers 12:15 PM 20th Match November 9 Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas 4:15 PM 21st Match November 10 Janakpur Bolts vs Sudurpaschim Royals 4:15 PM 22nd Match November 12 Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers 12:15 PM 23rd Match November 12 Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions 4:15 PM 24th Match November 13 Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals 12:15 PM 25th Match November 13 Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts 4:15 PM 26th Match November 14 Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions 4:15 PM 27th Match November 15 Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks 12:15 PM 28th Match November 15 Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Pokhara Avengers 4:15 PM Qualifier 1 November 17 1st place vs 2nd place 4:15 PM Eliminator November 18 3rd place vs 4th place 4:15 PM Qualifier 2 November 19 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 4:15 PM Final November 21 Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 4:15 PM