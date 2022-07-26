David Warner Biography: Early Life, Death, Age, Career, Wife, Net Worth Of The Actor

David Warner was a popular British actor who passed away on 24th July 2022 in Northwood, England, after suffering from a cancer-related illness at the age of 80 years. Check his death, career, age, family, net worth and other important details in his biography below.
David Warner Biography: Veteran British actor David Warner passed away on 24th July 2022 in Denville Hall, Northwood, London, England, after battling cancer. He was 80 years old at the time of his death. Warner was diagnosed with cancer eighteen months before his death.

David Warner Biography - Overview

Check the details about the actor below:

Name

David Warner

Birth Name

David Hattersley Warner

Born

July 29, 1941

Death

July 24, 2022 (80Years)

Birthplace

Manchester, Lancashire, England, UK

Hometown

Manchester, England, UK

Place of Death

Denville Hall, Northwood, London, England, UK

Nationality

British

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Jewish

Height

6ft 2in

Profession

Actor

Residence

England, UK

David Warner Early Life, Family, Wife

David Warner was born on 29th July 1941 in Manchester, Lancashire, England, to Ada Doreen Hattersley and Herbert Simon Warner, a nursing home proprietor.

His father was an Ashkenazi Jew, while his mother was a British national. His parents separated when he was a teenager, and eventually, he lived with his father and stepmother.

David Warner had married twice to Harriet Lindgren (1969-1972) and Sheilah Kent (1981-2002).

He is survived by a son and a daughter named Luke Warner and Melissa Warner from his former wife Sheilah Kent.

David Warner Biography: Career

  • David Warner graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in 1961. His debut act was in playing Snout, a minor role in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 1962.
  • In 1963, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), where he eventually played the role of Henry VI in John Burton’s adaption of Henry VI. 
  • In 1963, he made his film debut in the villainous role of Blifil in Tom Jones and in the year 1965, he played the titular role of Hamlet.
  • His first leading role in the film industry came in 1966 for the movie Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment.
  • He was popular for playing villainous roles in the movies such as Tron(1982), Hanna’s War (1988) and Titanic (1997). Other notable movies in which he appeared are Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.
  • Warner won Emmy Award in 1981 for his role as Pomponius Falco in an American television miniseries Masada.

David Warner Net Worth:

David Warner had an estimated net worth of $8 million at the time of his death.

David Warner - Most Notable Works

Some of the most notable works of David Warner in drama, television and film are as follows:

Year

Film/ Drama/Television

Role Played

1963

Henry VI (Drama)

Henry VI

1963

Tom Jones

Blifil

1965

Hamlet

Hamlet

1966

Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment

Morgan Delt

1976

The Omen

Keith Jennings

1981

Masada

Pomponious Falco

1982

Tron

Ed Dillinger/Master Control Program/ Sark

1988

Hanna’s War

Capt. Julius Simon

1989

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

St. John Talbot

1991

Star Trek V: The Undiscovered Country

Chancellor Gorkon

1997

Titanic

Spicer Lovejoy

2018

Mary Poppins Returns

Admiral Bloom

David Warner - Awards and Recognition

David Warner won the Emmy Award in 1981 for playing the role of Falco in the American miniseries Masada.

David Warner Death

David Warner breathed his last in Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors and theatrical workers in Northwood, London, at the age of 80 years.

