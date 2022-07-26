David Warner Biography: Early Life, Death, Age, Career, Wife, Net Worth Of The Actor

David Warner Biography: Veteran British actor David Warner passed away on 24th July 2022 in Denville Hall, Northwood, London, England, after battling cancer. He was 80 years old at the time of his death. Warner was diagnosed with cancer eighteen months before his death.

David Warner Biography - Overview

Name David Warner Birth Name David Hattersley Warner Born July 29, 1941 Death July 24, 2022 (80Years) Birthplace Manchester, Lancashire, England, UK Hometown Manchester, England, UK Place of Death Denville Hall, Northwood, London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Height 6ft 2in Profession Actor Residence England, UK

David Warner Early Life, Family, Wife

David Warner was born on 29th July 1941 in Manchester, Lancashire, England, to Ada Doreen Hattersley and Herbert Simon Warner, a nursing home proprietor.

His father was an Ashkenazi Jew, while his mother was a British national. His parents separated when he was a teenager, and eventually, he lived with his father and stepmother.

David Warner had married twice to Harriet Lindgren (1969-1972) and Sheilah Kent (1981-2002).

He is survived by a son and a daughter named Luke Warner and Melissa Warner from his former wife Sheilah Kent.

David Warner Biography: Career

David Warner graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in 1961. His debut act was in playing Snout, a minor role in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 1962.

In 1963, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), where he eventually played the role of Henry VI in John Burton’s adaption of Henry VI.

In 1963, he made his film debut in the villainous role of Blifil in Tom Jones and in the year 1965, he played the titular role of Hamlet.

His first leading role in the film industry came in 1966 for the movie Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment.

He was popular for playing villainous roles in the movies such as Tron(1982), Hanna’s War (1988) and Titanic (1997). Other notable movies in which he appeared are Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Warner won Emmy Award in 1981 for his role as Pomponius Falco in an American television miniseries Masada.

David Warner Net Worth:

David Warner had an estimated net worth of $8 million at the time of his death.

David Warner - Most Notable Works

Some of the most notable works of David Warner in drama, television and film are as follows:

Year Film/ Drama/Television Role Played 1963 Henry VI (Drama) Henry VI 1963 Tom Jones Blifil 1965 Hamlet Hamlet 1966 Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment Morgan Delt 1976 The Omen Keith Jennings 1981 Masada Pomponious Falco 1982 Tron Ed Dillinger/Master Control Program/ Sark 1988 Hanna’s War Capt. Julius Simon 1989 Star Trek V: The Final Frontier St. John Talbot 1991 Star Trek V: The Undiscovered Country Chancellor Gorkon 1997 Titanic Spicer Lovejoy 2018 Mary Poppins Returns Admiral Bloom

David Warner - Awards and Recognition

David Warner won the Emmy Award in 1981 for playing the role of Falco in the American miniseries Masada.

David Warner Death

David Warner breathed his last in Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors and theatrical workers in Northwood, London, at the age of 80 years.

