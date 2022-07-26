Optical Illusion: If you spot the odd lioness of the pride before 4 minutes you might be a Genius!

Optical Illusion to find the odd lioness: Optical illusions are making people lose their minds and with every day passing the challenges are becoming tougher. Some of the optical illusion tests are brain teasers that not only poke your brain but also make you want to pinch yourself. One of such optical illusion pictures is given below which will challenge every nerve of your precious brain to spot the odd lioness in the pride.

Take a look at the optical illusion picture below and find the lioness that does not match the other ones within 4 minutes. You might become the first one in the world to do so and would be an established genius.

Optical Illusion: Picture

Take a look:

The picture above shows many lionesses in the pride all dressed as a footballer. They are all in football jerseys.

The picture has been uploaded by Casumo and is a challenge extended to football fans around the world who are eagerly waiting for the winner of Euro 2022.

There are 43 lionesses in this image below and you have the herculean task to find out the odd one of them. The biggest hint is that the odd lioness should be judged on her looks and characteristics. Do not go looking for them on the basis of props they are carrying because that will not be the answer.

Also, an average person takes almost 5 minutes to spot the odd lioness while a genius as we expect would take 4 minutes or less.

How do we say so? The shortest time taken by anyone was 4.15 minutes and that person was believed to be a high IQ person.

We hope by now you have found the odd lioness. Congratulations to all the geniuses of the world.

You haven't found the odd lioness by now? Do not worry, we are here with the hints.

Optical Illusion: Hints

The first hint is that the lioness is not in the top rows. Look at the picture again.

The colour combination is the key to finding the odd lioness. No female likes to dress like the other. Many can not stay in the same room if another one has the same dress as her.

Still, if you have not found the lioness then here is your key. Look at the picture below to find the answer. It was an orange lioness with an orange jersey. Oh! Was she a spy for the other team? We are glad you found her.

