Optical Illusion: Can you spot a hidden wolf in the snow-laden forest within 18 seconds?

Optical illusion: Can you spot the wolf sooner than everyone else in this picture? Take a look at the picture below and try to spot the hidden camouflaged wolf within 18 seconds. This optical illusion picture has been circulating on the internet for a long time now. It has become quite popular. All you have to do is find the wolf in the forest within the stipulated time and win the global challenge. But what if you are able to spot it before anyone else? You will be within 1% of the population that did.

The illusion is created by the scenery in the picture. Just because it is snowing you may see wolves everywhere.

Optical Illusion: Picture

Take a look at the picture below.

It is a beautiful forest location with snow all over the area. It has recently snowed and the animals are hidden in their dens. But this wolf is a loner and it is roaming all around the forest to find its lunch. Why don't you all find the wolf and it will find its lunch?

You all have 18 seconds to do it.

We must tell you that it is not easy to find the wolf at all here, since it has masked itself so well. The photographer of this image was also not very clear of its presence, we feel, which is why this optical illusion was created.

Have you found the wolf already? No? Let us help you with some hints.

Hints:

The wolf is staring right at you. Try to look at the image and find the wolf in an old-school way. Start looking at the optical illusion picture from top to bottom. The wolf is not covered in snow and is not a snow wolf, which means it is not white in colour.

We hope that you found the wolf already now.

No? We cannot help you any further because we are out of hints. Just look in the middle of the picture to spot the wolf.

If you cannot find it even now, take a look at the answer below.

We hope it was a good puzzle for you today. Take a look at the following as well.

