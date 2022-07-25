Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog in the image within 36 seconds?

Optical Illusion- Find the hidden frog: Animals of the world create the best optical Illusions. These creatures do it out of no intention to test your cognitive skills, but only to protect themselves. This optical illusion will test not only your visual skills but also your patience. Look at the optical illusion image below and find a hidden frog within 36 seconds. This is the minimum time one needs to find the hidden animal if their cognitive skills are working fine.

Check the image below and tell us where you spot the frog and how soon?

Optical Illusion: Picture

What did you see in the image?

It is a beautiful image of a pond with many lotus flowers. The lotuses are in full bloom while some are budding to bloom soon. One can see the broad leaves that are a feature of the lotus plant. It is a water plant or hydrophilic plant. One can also observe some brown shed leaves in the picture.

This is where frogs are generally found. You could have located it sooner if you could have heard its sound. But here it has concealed itself so well without uttering a single sound.

Maybe the frog did not like being photographed, so it thought of hiding itself.

Did you find the frog already? No?

Let us give you a few hints below

Optical Illusion: Hints-

Try the good old trick if you cannot find the frog in the first 10 seconds of looking at the image.

Take a look from the top of the picture shifting your attention to the bottom. The frog should be found somewhere within the leaves, as this is where it can camouflage itself better.

We hope you have found the frog by now. No?

Come on, it is green in colour. We have just revealed the biggest hint. You need not look below any of the brown leaves in the optical illusion picture.

The frog may seem like a lotus leaf to you. The only way to find it is through its eyes.

So, now focus on the eyes. We hope that you have found the frog now. It was hidden where you could have never imagined it.

If you took more than 36 seconds to find the frog, we do not blame you. It was a tough optical illusion test.

Check where the frog was in the image below.

You may find these interesting as well:

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat among the faces in this picture within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot All The Dolphins In This Mind-Bending Image In 20 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Famous Image Test Can Reveal If You Are Schizophrenic!