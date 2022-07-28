Optical Illusion: Spot all 3 nuts in the image in 32 seconds to be among top 1%| Global Challenge

Optical Illusion: Test to find 3 coconuts here: Optical illusion tests are not leaving the internet anytime soon. Today's optical illusion is a brain teaser that will trick you to miss the thing that is being looked for due to the cuteness of the teddy bears.

Try to find the hidden fruits in a sea of bears in this optical illusion picture below. Take a look at the optical illusion picture here and find the hidden nuts in the image below. You just have 32 seconds to do so.

Optical Illusion: What do you need to find?

Find the three brown coconuts among the dozen of bear heads in this picture. This optical illusion picture has been first published by Hungarian author artist Gergely Dudas, better known as Dudolf.

Optical Illusion Image:

What do you see?

The picture shows many teddy bears. Some of the featured teddies here are sporting various styles of ties and some of them also have a hat on top of their head. One of the cute teddies is sporting a Harry Potter-style scarf as well. You can see white teddies, cream teddies, brown teddies etc.

Among these, you have to find coconuts.

Try to find the coconuts now. You have just 32 seconds. Did you find the coconuts? No?

Optical Illusion: Hints

Let us give you certain hints here.

The coconuts seem to be like two dots in the eyes. One dot would be on their mouth.

They are brown in colour. This would be a big hint for you.

You did not spot the coconuts, did you?

Coconuts do not have ears. Now it would be easier for you to find the coconuts. There are three coconuts in the illusion.

We would suggest you search for the coconuts on the right side of the picture. The ones to the right are stuck in the top and bottom regions of the photo while the coconut on the left is in the middle region.

Now we are sure you have spotted the coconuts. If not take a look at the picture below.

This optical illusion was a fun read. Take a look at these articles here for solving more of these optical illusion puzzles.

