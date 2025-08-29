RPF SI Vacancy 2025 Out: Check Zone wise Vacancy Details and Submit Preference Form

RPF SI Vacancy 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had released the RPF SI Vacancy 2024 through Advt. No. 01/2024, offering a total of 452 posts across different zones and categories of Indian Railways. Now, candidates looking forward to the next recruitment cycle should note that the RPF SI Vacancy 2025 is expected to be announced soon.
The official RPF SI Notification 2025 with complete vacancy details will likely be released in September 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official RPF website regularly to stay updated and not miss any important announcements.
RPF SI Vacancy 2025 Out
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has officially released the RPF Sub Inspector (SI) Notification 2024, announcing a total of 452 vacancies across different railway zones. The vacancies are distributed both zone-wise and category-wise. This makes it easier for candidates to choose their preferred option while applying.
According to the RPF SI Vacancy Notice, the highest number of posts are available in Eastern Railway (75 vacancies), Southern Railway (64 vacancies), and RPSF (72 vacancies). Zones such as NER (4 vacancies), WCR (4 vacancies), and NWR (2 vacancies) have the least number of posts.
The notification also provides a clear category-wise breakup: 185 vacancies for UR, 122 for OBC, 67 for SC, 33 for ST, and 45 for EWS candidates. This structured distribution ensures transparency in the recruitment process and helps aspirants identify opportunities in their desired regions.
RPF SI Vacancy 2025 Zone-Wise Distribution
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has announced a total of 452 vacancies for the RPF Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2024-25. The vacancies are divided zone-wise and category-wise. This makes it easier for candidates to check opportunities as per their preferences. Candidates can check the zone-wise and category-wise distribution for RPF SI Vacancies 2025:
|
Zones
|
Total
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
CR
|
41
|
17
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
3
|
ER
|
75
|
29
|
5
|
24
|
12
|
5
|
ECR
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
ECoR
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
NR
|
12
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
NCR
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
NER
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NFR
|
43
|
23
|
2
|
10
|
4
|
4
|
NWR
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
SR
|
64
|
26
|
3
|
21
|
14
|
0
|
SCR
|
20
|
15
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
SECR
|
17
|
6
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
SER
|
11
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
SWR
|
18
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
WCR
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
WR
|
36
|
24
|
3
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
RPSF
|
72
|
22
|
9
|
21
|
13
|
7
|
Total
|
452
|
185
|
45
|
122
|
67
|
33
RPF SI Vacancy Notice 2025 PDF Download
The RPF SI Vacancy Notice 2025 PDF has been officially released by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The notification clearly mentions the 452 Sub Inspector posts across various zones with complete details such as:
-
Zone-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution
-
Eligibility criteria and age limit
-
Selection process
-
Exam pattern & syllabus
-
Important dates for application and exam
Candidates can download the official RPF SI Vacancy 2025 PDF from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal. It is strongly advised to read the complete notification before applying to ensure eligibility and understand the recruitment process.
Click Here to Download RPF SI Vacancy 2025 PDF Notice
RPF SI Preference Form 2025
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the official notice for the RPF SI Preference Form 2025 under CEN RPF-01/2024. Candidates shortlisted for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) post must submit their zone-wise preferences within the specified timeline. The board has uploaded both the zone-wise vacancy list and the blank preference form for candidates’ reference.
Candidates need to download the form, fill in their preferred zones, sign, scan, and email it to the address mentioned in the notification. Failure to submit the form on time may result in losing the right to select a preferred posting zone.
Also Check:
RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025
RPF SI final Result 2025
How to Submit the RPF SI Zonal Preference Form 2025?
Candidates should follow these steps carefully to submit the RPF SI Zonal Preference Form 2025:
Step 1: Download the preference form from the official RRB notification.
Step 2: Fill preferred railway zones in the form.
Step 3: Sign the Form before submission.
Step 4: Create a clear scanned copy of the completed and signed form.
Step 5: Send the scanned copy to digrt@rb.railnet.gov.in within 7 days from the date of the notice.
Note: Submission through email is mandatory. Late or incomplete submissions may result in the forfeiture of your right to choose your preferred zone.
