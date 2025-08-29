RPF SI Vacancy 2025 Out: Check Zone wise Vacancy Details and Submit Preference Form

RPF SI Vacancy 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had released the RPF SI Vacancy 2024 through Advt. No. 01/2024, offering a total of 452 posts across different zones and categories of Indian Railways. Now, candidates looking forward to the next recruitment cycle should note that the RPF SI Vacancy 2025 is expected to be announced soon. The official RPF SI Notification 2025 with complete vacancy details will likely be released in September 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official RPF website regularly to stay updated and not miss any important announcements. RPF SI Vacancy 2025 Out The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has officially released the RPF Sub Inspector (SI) Notification 2024, announcing a total of 452 vacancies across different railway zones. The vacancies are distributed both zone-wise and category-wise. This makes it easier for candidates to choose their preferred option while applying.

According to the RPF SI Vacancy Notice, the highest number of posts are available in Eastern Railway (75 vacancies), Southern Railway (64 vacancies), and RPSF (72 vacancies). Zones such as NER (4 vacancies), WCR (4 vacancies), and NWR (2 vacancies) have the least number of posts. The notification also provides a clear category-wise breakup: 185 vacancies for UR, 122 for OBC, 67 for SC, 33 for ST, and 45 for EWS candidates. This structured distribution ensures transparency in the recruitment process and helps aspirants identify opportunities in their desired regions. RPF SI Vacancy 2025 Zone-Wise Distribution The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has announced a total of 452 vacancies for the RPF Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2024-25. The vacancies are divided zone-wise and category-wise. This makes it easier for candidates to check opportunities as per their preferences. Candidates can check the zone-wise and category-wise distribution for RPF SI Vacancies 2025:

Zones Total General EWS OBC SC ST CR 41 17 3 9 9 3 ER 75 29 5 24 12 5 ECR 12 4 2 0 3 3 ECoR 12 3 2 5 0 2 NR 12 0 4 4 1 3 NCR 9 0 2 4 0 3 NER 4 3 1 0 0 0 NFR 43 23 2 10 4 4 NWR 2 0 1 0 1 0 SR 64 26 3 21 14 0 SCR 20 15 2 0 3 0 SECR 17 6 1 10 0 0 SER 11 6 3 1 1 0 SWR 18 6 3 5 4 2 WCR 4 1 1 0 1 1 WR 36 24 3 8 1 0 RPSF 72 22 9 21 13 7 Total 452 185 45 122 67 33 RPF SI Vacancy Notice 2025 PDF Download The RPF SI Vacancy Notice 2025 PDF has been officially released by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The notification clearly mentions the 452 Sub Inspector posts across various zones with complete details such as:

Zone-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution

Eligibility criteria and age limit

Selection process

Exam pattern & syllabus

Important dates for application and exam Candidates can download the official RPF SI Vacancy 2025 PDF from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal. It is strongly advised to read the complete notification before applying to ensure eligibility and understand the recruitment process. Click Here to Download RPF SI Vacancy 2025 PDF Notice RPF SI Preference Form 2025 The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the official notice for the RPF SI Preference Form 2025 under CEN RPF-01/2024. Candidates shortlisted for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) post must submit their zone-wise preferences within the specified timeline. The board has uploaded both the zone-wise vacancy list and the blank preference form for candidates’ reference.