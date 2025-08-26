Schools Holiday on 27th August
RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category-wise Cut-Off Marks, Download PDF Here

The RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 has been released along with the final results for 450 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Category-wise cut-offs for male, female, and Ex-Servicemen candidates are available. This article covers CBT cut-off, final cut-off, previous year trends, factors affecting cut-off, and instructions to check the official PDF on the RRB website for exam preparation.

RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025

RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has officially published the RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 on 26th August 2025 at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in along with the RPF SI final result PDF. The category-wise cut-off marks have been released separately for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates, with different marks for male and female aspirants. This article provides the complete details of the RPF SI Cut Off 2025 for all stages as announced by the authorities.

RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025

The Railway Police Force (RPF) has declared the RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 along with the final results for the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam. A total of 450 SI vacancies are being filled through the RPF SI Recruitment 2025 (CEN RPF-01/2024). The final cut-off marks have been announced separately for male, female, and Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) candidates. Candidates can now check the category-wise RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 in the table below.

Category

Cut Off (Male)

Cut Off (Female)

Cut Off (ExSM)

UR

78.78643

76.58801

61.51815

SC

72.42401

68.09148

63.18451

ST

69.36729

66.68486

OBC

76.27743

73.80667

61.64710

EWS

76.39387

73.42121

 

RPF SI CBT Cut Off 2025

The RPF SI CBT Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to move forward in the selection process. Only candidates meeting or exceeding these marks will be eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PMT), the next stage for selection as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Railway Police Force.

Category

Cut Off (Male)

Cut Off (Female)

UR

75.96

69.18

SC

68.99

65.78

ST

67.27

62.43

OBC

73.71

70.95

EWS

72.73

71.11

ExSM

53.89

Factors Affecting RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025

Several key factors influence the RPF SI Cut Off 2025. Candidates must understand these to anticipate the category-wise cut-off scores. The following are the main factors:

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Previous Year’s Cut-Off Trends

  • Number of Candidates Appearing

  • Highest Score

How to Check RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025?

Candidates who score above the cut-off and are within 10 times the total number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the next stage, which includes the PET/PMT tests. The official cut-off is released on the RRB website. The following are simple steps to check it:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the link to download the RPF SI Final Cut Off PDF for your respective region. The document will open on your screen.

Step 3: Locate your category in the PDF to see the cut-off marks.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

RPF SI Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should know the previous year’s RPF SI Cut Off to understand the level of competition for Sub-Inspector posts. The cut off trends remain fairly consistent each year, minor changes occur due to factors like exam difficulty, number of vacancies, and candidates appearing.

RPF SI 2018 Final Cut Off

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) also releases a final cut-off for each category and group, providing separate marks for male and female candidates. This list helps candidates gauge the selection standards for different groups. Can

Groups

Categories

Male

Female

A

UR

104.23

83.60

OBC

103.41

80.72

ST

95.20

71.97

SC

92.82

73.78

B

UR

106.40

90.50

OBC

103.44

84.33

ST

93.11

69.03

SC

92.29

71.67

C

UR

98.63

82.30

OBC

97.22

79.71

ST

89.24

69.06

SC

89.37

70.48

D

UR

119.68

94.85

OBC

115.18

89.87

ST

100.60

93.87

SC

95.41

79.84

E

UR

74.63

43.17

OBC

N/A

46.56

ST

67.00

43.52

SC

69.10

47.62

F

UR

76.99

N/A

OBC

87.33

N/A

ST

65.70

N/A

SC

72.33

N/A

