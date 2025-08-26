RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category-wise Cut-Off Marks, Download PDF Here

RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has officially published the RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 on 26th August 2025 at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in along with the RPF SI final result PDF. The category-wise cut-off marks have been released separately for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates, with different marks for male and female aspirants. This article provides the complete details of the RPF SI Cut Off 2025 for all stages as announced by the authorities. RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 The Railway Police Force (RPF) has declared the RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 along with the final results for the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam. A total of 450 SI vacancies are being filled through the RPF SI Recruitment 2025 (CEN RPF-01/2024). The final cut-off marks have been announced separately for male, female, and Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) candidates. Candidates can now check the category-wise RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025 in the table below.

Category Cut Off (Male) Cut Off (Female) Cut Off (ExSM) UR 78.78643 76.58801 61.51815 SC 72.42401 68.09148 63.18451 ST 69.36729 66.68486 — OBC 76.27743 73.80667 61.64710 EWS 76.39387 73.42121 — RPF SI CBT Cut Off 2025 The RPF SI CBT Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to move forward in the selection process. Only candidates meeting or exceeding these marks will be eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET/PMT), the next stage for selection as a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Railway Police Force. Category Cut Off (Male) Cut Off (Female) UR 75.96 69.18 SC 68.99 65.78 ST 67.27 62.43 OBC 73.71 70.95 EWS 72.73 71.11 ExSM 53.89 –

Highest Score How to Check RPF SI Final Cut Off 2025? Candidates who score above the cut-off and are within 10 times the total number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the next stage, which includes the PET/PMT tests. The official cut-off is released on the RRB website. The following are simple steps to check it: Step 1: Visit the official RRB website. Step 2: Click on the link to download the RPF SI Final Cut Off PDF for your respective region. The document will open on your screen.