Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced, Download Exam Hall Ticket at cdn3.digialm.com from October 11th

Key Points
- Bihar STET Admit card available from October 11, 2025, for candidates registered between September 19 and October 5.
- Verify exam center, reporting time, and candidate details before printing your hall ticket.
- Download from cdn3.digialm.com using application number and date of birth.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release date for the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025. The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2025 will be conducted to check the eligibility of candidates to teach at secondary and senior secondary levels. The Bihar STET Exam 2025 will be conducted from October 14, 2025 and the candidates will be to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 from October 11, 2025, via the official portal at cdn3.digialm.com.
Candidates who have successfully registered between September 19 and October 5, 2025, will be able to download their hall ticket. The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 contains important details such as your exam centre, roll number, shift timing, and personal identification.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 will be released on October 11, 2025 for October 14, 2025 exam on the official website, cdn3.digialm.com. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket using their application number and date of birth. The detail that will be printed on BSTET Admit Card 2025 will be subject name, subject code, reporting time, candidate details and examination centre details, etc.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 is the official hall ticket issued by the Bihar School Examination Board for candidates appearing in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. The admit card is scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2025, the admit card can be downloaded from cdn3.digialm.com using your application ID and date of birth. Check the table below for BSTET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
October 11, 2025
|
Exam Start Date
|
October 14, 2025
|
Official Download Portal
|
cdn3.digialm.com
|
Papers
|
Paper 1 (Class 9–10), Paper 2 (Class 11–12)
|
Qualification for Paper 1
|
Graduation + B.Ed (min 50%, relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Qualification for Paper 2
|
Post-Graduation + B.Ed (min 50%, relaxation for reserved categories)
How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 from cdn3.digialm.com, a secure portal used by BSEB for exam-related services. Check the step by step process below
Here’s how to download it:
- Visit cdn3.digialm.com or bsebstet.com.
- Now click on the “STET 2025 Admit Card Download” link.
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Click on “Login” or “Submit.”
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Verify all details such as name, photo, exam date, center address.
- Download and print a color copy for exam day
Details Mentioned on Bihar STET Admit Card?
Before downloading the Bihar STET Admit Card candidates must check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket. Any discrepancy in the details can lead to disqualification or unnecessary stress on exam day. Check the list below
- Candidate’s Full Name
- Roll Number and Registration ID
- Photograph and Signature
- Exam Date and Shift Timing
- Reporting Time
- Exam Center Name and Address
- Instructions for Exam Day
