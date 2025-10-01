Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced, Download Exam Hall Ticket at cdn3.digialm.com from October 11th

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release date for the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025. The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2025 will be conducted to check the eligibility of candidates to teach at secondary and senior secondary levels. The Bihar STET Exam 2025 will be conducted from October 14, 2025 and the candidates will be to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 from October 11, 2025, via the official portal at cdn3.digialm.com. Candidates who have successfully registered between September 19 and October 5, 2025, will be able to download their hall ticket. The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 contains important details such as your exam centre, roll number, shift timing, and personal identification.

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 will be released on October 11, 2025 for October 14, 2025 exam on the official website, cdn3.digialm.com. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket using their application number and date of birth. The detail that will be printed on BSTET Admit Card 2025 will be subject name, subject code, reporting time, candidate details and examination centre details, etc.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 is the official hall ticket issued by the Bihar School Examination Board for candidates appearing in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. The admit card is scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2025, the admit card can be downloaded from cdn3.digialm.com using your application ID and date of birth. Check the table below for BSTET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.