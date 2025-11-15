AIBE Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab PRT TGT Question Paper 2025 (Nov 15): Download Punjab PRT PGT Question Paper PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 15, 2025, 14:21 IST

Punjab PRT TGT Question Paper 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board is conducting the Special Education Teachers (Special Educators) for Primary (PRT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. Candidates can check the direct link to download Question Paper 2025 for all the sets here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Punjab PRT TGT Question Paper 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board successfully conducting the Special Education Teachers (Special Educators) for Primary (PRT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. Candidates can check the direct link to download Question Paper 2025 for all the sets here.

Those appearing in the exam for the Special Education Teachers (Special Educators) for Primary (PRT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

Punjab PRT TGT Question Paper 2025 PDF

The TNTRB is conducting the Special Education Teachers (Special Educators) for Primary (PRT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts exam on November 15 and 16, 2025. You can download the question paper set here once released by the authority.

Question Download Link

Once released, you will be able to download the question paper for different sets through the link given below

Punjab PRT TGT Question Paper 2025SET A Question Paper
Punjab PRT TGT SET A Question Paper
Punjab PRT TGT SET B Question Paper
Punjab PRT TGT B Question Paper
Punjab PRT TGT C Question Paper

Punjab PRT TGT Answer Key 2025

Those who are looking for an answer key can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.

How to Download the Punjab PRT TGT Question Paper PDF?

The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Question Paper:

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board
  • Step 2: Click on the link PRT TGT Answer Key 2025 on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

 

 

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News