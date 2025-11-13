“We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” ~ Stacia Tauscher

“Kids don’t remember what you try to teach them. They remember what you are.” ~ Jim Henson

“A child must know that he is a miracle, that since the beginning of the world there hasn’t been, and until the end of the world there will not be, another child like him.” ~ Pablo Casals

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults.” ~ F. Douglas

“To take children seriously is to value them for who they are right now rather than adults-in-the-making.” ~ Alfie Kohn

“Every day, in a 100 small ways, our children ask, ‘Do you hear me? Do you see me? Do I matter?’ Their behavior often reflects our response.” ~ L.R. Knost

“A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” ~ Paulo Coelho

“Love is the supreme form of communication. In the hierarchy of needs, love stands as the supreme developing agent of the humanity of the person. As such, the teaching of love should be the central core of all early childhood curriculum with all other subjects growing naturally out of such teaching.” ~ Ashley Montagu

“If children feel safe, they can take risks, ask questions, make mistakes, learn to trust, share their feelings, and grow.” ~ Alfie Kohn

“Children have real understanding only of that which they invent themselves.” ~ Jean Piaget

“Encouraging a child means that one or more of the following critical life messages are coming through, either by word or by action: I believe in you, I trust you, I know you can handle this, You are listened to, You are cared for, You are very important to me.” ~ Barbara Coloroso

“Let the child be the scriptwriter, the director and the actor in his own play.” ~ Magda Gerber

“Children learn as they play. Most importantly, in play children learn how to learn. ” ~ O. Fred Donaldson

“Anything you can teach in an indoor classroom can be taught outdoors, often in ways that are more enjoyable for children.” ~ Cathy James

“The more risks you allow your children to make, the better they learn to look after themselves.” ~ Roald Dahl

“For a small child there is no division between playing and learning; between the things he or she does ‘just for fun’ and things that are ‘educational.’ The child learns while living and any part of living that is enjoyable is also play.” ~ Penelope Leach

“Kids deserve the right to think that they can change the world.” ~ Lois Lowry

“Our children should be properly introduced to the world in which they live.” ~ Thomas Berry

“The more you teach / push those things that can be measured, the more kids will grow up feeling like they don’t measure up.” ~ Vince Gowmon