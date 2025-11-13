Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 Released at brlps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has officially released the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 on November 13, 2025 for the recruitment of 2747 posts. Candidates who have successfully applied for positions such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, and others can download their admit card from the official website brlps.in by providing their registration number and password.

The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains the candidate's information as well as examination centre details.

The Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 is out at brlps.in on November 13, 2025. The Bihar Jeevika Exam 2025 will be conducted for 2747 vacancies of BPM, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, etc. in a computer-based test format. The important details mentioned in the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card are exam day instructions, candidate details, and examination centre details.