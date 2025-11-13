Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 Released at brlps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
By Mohd Salman
Nov 13, 2025, 13:14 IST

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 has been released on November 13 for 2747 vacancies. Candidates can download their hall ticket from brlps.in using their registration number and password. The admit card includes exam date, center details, and instructions. Carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card.

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has officially released the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 on November 13, 2025 for the recruitment of 2747 posts. Candidates who have successfully applied for positions such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, and others can download their admit card from the official website brlps.in by providing their registration number and password.

The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains the candidate's information as well as examination centre details.

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 is out at brlps.in on November 13, 2025. The Bihar Jeevika Exam 2025 will be conducted for 2747 vacancies of BPM, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, etc. in a computer-based test format. The important details mentioned in the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card are exam day instructions, candidate details, and examination centre details.

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 Link Active

Bihar Jevika Admit Card 2025 link has been activated at brlps.in. Candidates can download the Bihar Jeevika Hall Ticket 2025 by providing their registration number and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 along with valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025.

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 has been released at brlps.in for 2747 vacancies of BPM, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, etc. Check the table below for Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)

Exam Name

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment Exam 2025

Total Vacancies

2747

Posts Available

BPM, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, etc.

Admit Card Release Date

13 November 2025

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Admit Card Download Mode

Online via candidate login

Official Website

brlps.in

How to Download Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, brlps.in
  • Now click on the “Jeevika 2025 Admit Card Download” link.
  • Enter your Application Number and Password.
  • Click on “Login” or “Submit”.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Verify all details such as name, photo, exam date, and centre address.
  • Download and print a color copy for exam day

Also Check in Hindi,

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025

