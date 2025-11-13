Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 Released at brlps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has officially released the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 on November 13, 2025 for the recruitment of 2747 posts. Candidates who have successfully applied for positions such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, and others can download their admit card from the official website brlps.in by providing their registration number and password.
Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025
Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 has been released at brlps.in for 2747 vacancies of BPM, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, etc. Check the table below for Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Recruiting Body
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)
Exam Name
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment Exam 2025
Total Vacancies
2747
Posts Available
BPM, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Accountant, etc.
Admit Card Release Date
13 November 2025
Exam Mode
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Admit Card Download Mode
Online via candidate login
Official Website
brlps.in
How to Download Bihar Jeevika Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar Jeevika Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, brlps.in
- Now click on the “Jeevika 2025 Admit Card Download” link.
- Enter your Application Number and Password.
- Click on “Login” or “Submit”.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Verify all details such as name, photo, exam date, and centre address.
- Download and print a color copy for exam day
