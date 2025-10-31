BPSC Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download 71st Prelims Final Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Integrated 71st CCE Prelims exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims exam held on September 13, 2025 can download the final answer key from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The final answer key has been released by the Commission with remarks and explanation of the answers in pdf format. You can download the answer key pdf directly through the link given below-
BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 Direct Link
The final answer key for the 71 Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims exam is available in pdf format on the official website. The answer key can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the BPSC.
|Institution
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|Post Name
|Integrated 71st CCE (Preliminary)
|Exam Date
|September 13, 2025
|Subject Name
|General Studies
|Admit card status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in/
How to Download the BPSC Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the 71st BPSC Prelims Fnal Answer Key 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link titled. BPSC CCE Prelims Final Answer Key2025”
- You will get the answer key pdf in a new window.
- Fill in the Captcha code accurately.
- Downoad the Answer key and save the same for future reference.
