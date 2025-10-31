BPSC Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download 71st Prelims Final Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Integrated 71st CCE Prelims exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims exam held on September 13, 2025 can download the final answer key from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The final answer key has been released by the Commission with remarks and explanation of the answers in pdf format. You can download the answer key pdf directly through the link given below-

BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 Direct Link

