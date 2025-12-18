Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Prohibited: Check Previous Year Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Safe Score

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam from December 18 onwards. The national-level exam will be conducted in multiple shifts till January 6 to fill 7565 Constable (Executive) posts. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must review the Delhi Police Constable exam analysis to get insights into the exam’s difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut off. This will also help them in estimating their chances of qualifying.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025
Before the beginning of SSC exams, the commission has prohibited sharing any questions or conducting exam analysis to keep the decorum of the exam. Hence, we won't be disclosing any exam-related information for the current cycle and have mentioned the previous year analysis to give you a basic understanding of the paper pattern and difficulty level.
Delhi Police Constable Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
SSC Delhi Police comprises four sections: Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Computer Awareness. For FY 2023-24, the exam was held on 14 November, and the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. All the questions were based on Delhi Police Constable Syllabus. Hence, aspirants are advised to be well-versed with the topics included in their syllabus to score more than the Delhi Police Constable cut off.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Reasoning
|
Easy
|
21-23
|
General Knowledge/Current Affairs
|
Easy To Moderate
|
32-34
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Moderate
|
09-10
|
Computer Awareness
|
Easy To Moderate
|
07-09
SSC Notice for Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis
In compliance with the notice issued by the commission, we will not share any questions asked in the exam or disclose any information from the ongoing recruitment cycle. Instead, we have provided the previous year’s exam analysis for your understanding. You can check the official notice via the link provided below.
Read the official notice here.
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Overview
Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts the Delhi Police Constable exam to shortlist eligible candidates for Constable (Executive) posts. This is a highly competitive exam which includes three stages of the selection process: CBT, PET&PST and Document Verification.
|
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Delhi Police Constable 2025
|
Posts
|
Constable (Executive) Male/Female
|
Vacancies
|
7565
|
Registration Last Date
|
18th December 2025 to 6th January 2026
|
Selection Process
|
|
Salary
|
Rs. 21700- 69100 (Pay Level 3)
|
Official website
|
ssc.gov.in
