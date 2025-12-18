CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Prohibited: Check Previous Year Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Safe Score

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 18, 2025, 16:13 IST

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 includes section-wise difficulty level, good attempts and number of questions asked from each topic. Since, the Staff Selection Commission has imposed a ban on conducting the exam analysis, we have mentioned the previous year paper analysis to help you refine your preparation strategy and ace the exam with flying colours.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Delhi Police Constable Analysis
Delhi Police Constable Analysis

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam from December 18 onwards. The national-level exam will be conducted in multiple shifts till January 6 to fill 7565 Constable (Executive) posts. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must review the Delhi Police Constable exam analysis to get insights into the exam’s difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut off. This will also help them in estimating their chances of qualifying.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025

Before the beginning of SSC exams, the commission has prohibited sharing any questions or conducting exam analysis to keep the decorum of the exam. Hence, we won't be disclosing any exam-related information for the current cycle and have mentioned the previous year analysis to give you a basic understanding of the paper pattern and difficulty level.

Delhi Police Constable Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police comprises four sections: Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Computer Awareness. For FY 2023-24, the exam was held on 14 November, and the overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. All the questions were based on Delhi Police Constable Syllabus. Hence, aspirants are advised to be well-versed with the topics included in their syllabus to score more than the Delhi Police Constable cut off.

Section

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Reasoning

Easy

21-23

General Knowledge/Current Affairs

Easy To Moderate

32-34

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

09-10

Computer Awareness

Easy To Moderate

07-09

SSC Notice for Delhi Police Constable Exam Analysis

In compliance with the notice issued by the commission, we will not share any questions asked in the exam or disclose any information from the ongoing recruitment cycle. Instead, we have provided the previous year’s exam analysis for your understanding. You can check the official notice via the link provided below.

Read the official notice here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Overview

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts the Delhi Police Constable exam to shortlist eligible candidates for Constable (Executive) posts. This is a highly competitive exam which includes three stages of the selection process: CBT, PET&PST and Document Verification.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

Delhi Police Constable 2025

Posts

Constable (Executive) Male/Female 

Vacancies

7565

Registration Last Date

18th December 2025 to 6th January 2026

Selection Process

  • Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

  • Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)

  • Document Verification (DV)

  • Medical Examination

Salary

Rs. 21700- 69100 (Pay Level 3)

Official website

ssc.gov.in

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News