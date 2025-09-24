Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend Category Wise

Delhi Police Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut Off along with the result announcement. The Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam is scheduled for December 2025/January 2026. Candidates who obtain equal to or above the cut-off marks will be shortlisted to appear for the Physical Test. To prepare effectively for the exam, candidates should analyse previous years' cut-off trends to set a safe score target. This article provides all the details on the SSC Delhi Police Cut Off, including steps to check the cut-off, factors affecting it, and the Delhi Police Constable previous year cut-off marks for both male and female candidates. Delhi Police Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has announced 7565 vacancies for Constable-Executive posts. The CBT exam will be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The cut off marks will be announced separately for male and female candidates. While the cut off marks for Delhi Police 2025 exam are yet to be released, aspirants can check the previous year cut off marks to understand the trends and gauge the overall competition over the past 10 years.

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 The commission conducted Delhi Police Constable exam 2023 from 14th November to 3rd December 2023 to fill 7547 posts. A total of 86049 candidates qualified the written exam and were shortlisted for PE & MT/ DV. Check the Delhi Police Cut Off 2023 for male and female candidates below. Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off for Male Out of 86049 shortlisted candidates, 56157 aspirants were shortlisted for the next stage. The highest cut off was for the OBC category at 66.81 marks, followed by UR at 65.03 and EWS at 60.24. Delhi Police Constable (Executive)- Male Category Marks Part A Part B UR 65.03201 21 23.75 EWS 60.24286 22.5 15.5 SC 57.96279 16 25 ST 58.03069 13.5 24 OBC 66.81105 21.75 22.5 Delhi Police Constable (Executive)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others) Category Marks Part A Part B UR 25.02825 3.25 13.25 EWS 25.02108 7.5 7.75 SC 25.16549 13.75 7.25 ST 25.47114 16.5 6.5 OBC 45.13187 13.75 19.25 Delhi Police Constable (Executive)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando) Category Marks Part A Part B UR 25.02108 6.25 7 EWS 25.67722 13 9.25 SC 25.27078 12 11 ST 25.66915 10.25 8.75 OBC 34.81818 6.25 20

Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 Female For Female aspirants, the OBC category again had the highest cut-off at 55.66.18981 marks, followed by UR at 55.64 and EWS at 48.06. Refer to the table below to know category-wise Delhi Police Cut Off for female. Category Marks Part A Part B UR 55.64957 17.75 21.5 EWS 48.06535 23 15 SC 46.67966 24.5 13.75 ST 44.69848 9 21.5 OBC 55.66237 14.5 24 Delhi Police Constable Final Cut Off 2023 The commission issued the final cut off marks after conducting physical examination from 13th to 20th January 2024. It was released in pdf format along with the number of candidates qualified in the Delhi Police Physical exam. Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 for Male Candidates In the table below, you can check the category-wise Delhi Police Constable 2023 cut off for male candidates.

Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 61.65260 15.25 20 SC 58.00704 19.50 19.25 ST 58.03069 19.75 21.75 OBC 67.79737 22.25 22.50 UR 68.04388 21 23.75 Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others) Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 25.55904 7.25 6.75 SC 25.51381 16.25 8.75 ST 29.86622 22.75 5.25 OBC 54.90132 20.25 17.50 UR 41.90623 12 18.50 Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando) Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 42.99897 19.75 14.25 SC 33.07706 12.50 15 ST 44.73663 13.75 16 OBC 35.43924 17.75 15.75 UR 25.02108 6.25 7 SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Cut Off 2023 for Female The final cut off marks for Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam is mentioned below:

Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 53.40009 14 20.50 SC 46.77239 20.25 15.50 ST 53.23896 16.75 22.75 OBC 60.95088 22.75 22.75 UR 61.04952 17.50 20.50 SSC Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Understanding the Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off is crucial for aspirants aiming to crack the exam. By analyzing the cut-off trends, candidates can gauge the level of competition and set realistic target scores for the upcoming exam. The cut-off marks are determined based on several factors like the number of candidates appearing for the exam, exam difficulty, previous year cut off, normalisation, and overall performance of candidates. It’s important to note that the cut-offs can vary year to year, so referring to previous year data will help you strategize your preparation accordingly.

Delhi Police Constable Cut-Off 2020-21 SSC released the Delhi Police Constable 2020 for Constable (Executive) posts along with the result. Shortlisted candidates will be able to join Delhi Police forces. All candidates can check category-wise cut off marks from below table. Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 51.75 11.75 20 SC 51.93 11.25 23.75 ST 55.24 21.25 21.50 OBC 58.87 19.50 21.75 UR 61.31 19 22.75 Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others) Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 25.11 5.75 4.50 SC 25.06 6.25 5.25 ST 25.30 11.25 6.75 OBC 39.92 13.50 19.75 UR 33.92 15.50 7.50 Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando) Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 25.21 8.75 9.75 SC 25.07 11.50 9.75 ST 25.45 5.25 3.75 OBC 35.37 12 11 UR 30.22 8.75 8.75

Delhi Police Constable Cut-Off for Female Candidates Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Female Category Marks Part A Part B EWS 30.00 2.25 12.50 SC 39.44 9.75 12.25 ST 39.97 12 15.75 OBC 44.52 6.25 19 UR 48.199 16 15 Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2019 The commission announces category-wise marks after taking several factors into consideration like total vacancies available, exam difficulty level and normalisation process. Delhi Police Constable 2019 cut off for General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS are mentioned in the table below.. Category Cut-Off Male Candidates Female Candidates UR 79 68 OBC 77 64 SC 72 58 ST 76 62 EX 69 56 Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2018 The cut off marks for male and female candidates are mentioned in the table below:

Category Cut-Off Male Candidates Female Candidates UR 77 66 OBC 76 62 SC 70 56 ST 74 61 Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2017 As per Delhi Police Constable Result PDF, the cut off marks was highest for UR category followed by OBC, SC and ST. Check the cut off marks for all categories below: Category Cut-Off Male Candidates Female Candidates UR 78 73 OBC 75 69 SC 68 64 ST 67 57 Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2016 For FY 2016, the Delhi Police Constable Cut Off for male and female candidates is mentioned in the table below: Category Cut-Off Male Candidates Female Candidates UR 77 66 OBC 76 62 SC 70 56 ST 74 61 Delhi Police Previous Year Cut off 2015 Category Cut-Off Male Candidates Female Candidates UR 71 70 OBC 68 65 SC 60 62 ST 65 55