Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend Category Wise

Delhi Police Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Delhi Police Constable Cut Off along with the result announcement. The Delhi Police Constable 2025 exam is scheduled for December 2025/January 2026. Candidates who obtain equal to or above the cut-off marks will be shortlisted to appear for the Physical Test. To prepare effectively for the exam, candidates should analyse previous years' cut-off trends to set a safe score target. This article provides all the details on the SSC Delhi Police Cut Off, including steps to check the cut-off, factors affecting it, and the Delhi Police Constable previous year cut-off marks for both male and female candidates.
Delhi Police Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has announced 7565 vacancies for Constable-Executive posts. The CBT exam will be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The cut off marks will be announced separately for male and female candidates. While the cut off marks for Delhi Police 2025 exam are yet to be released, aspirants can check the previous year cut off marks to understand the trends and gauge the overall competition over the past 10 years.
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023
The commission conducted Delhi Police Constable exam 2023 from 14th November to 3rd December 2023 to fill 7547 posts. A total of 86049 candidates qualified the written exam and were shortlisted for PE & MT/ DV. Check the Delhi Police Cut Off 2023 for male and female candidates below.
Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off for Male
Out of 86049 shortlisted candidates, 56157 aspirants were shortlisted for the next stage. The highest cut off was for the OBC category at 66.81 marks, followed by UR at 65.03 and EWS at 60.24.
|
Delhi Police Constable (Executive)- Male
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
UR
|
65.03201
|
21
|
23.75
|
EWS
|
60.24286
|
22.5
|
15.5
|
SC
|
57.96279
|
16
|
25
|
ST
|
58.03069
|
13.5
|
24
|
OBC
|
66.81105
|
21.75
|
22.5
|
Delhi Police Constable (Executive)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
UR
|
25.02825
|
3.25
|
13.25
|
EWS
|
25.02108
|
7.5
|
7.75
|
SC
|
25.16549
|
13.75
|
7.25
|
ST
|
25.47114
|
16.5
|
6.5
|
OBC
|
45.13187
|
13.75
|
19.25
|
Delhi Police Constable (Executive)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
UR
|
25.02108
|
6.25
|
7
|
EWS
|
25.67722
|
13
|
9.25
|
SC
|
25.27078
|
12
|
11
|
ST
|
25.66915
|
10.25
|
8.75
|
OBC
|
34.81818
|
6.25
|
20
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 Female
For Female aspirants, the OBC category again had the highest cut-off at 55.66.18981 marks, followed by UR at 55.64 and EWS at 48.06. Refer to the table below to know category-wise Delhi Police Cut Off for female.
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
UR
|
55.64957
|
17.75
|
21.5
|
EWS
|
48.06535
|
23
|
15
|
SC
|
46.67966
|
24.5
|
13.75
|
ST
|
44.69848
|
9
|
21.5
|
OBC
|
55.66237
|
14.5
|
24
Delhi Police Constable Final Cut Off 2023
The commission issued the final cut off marks after conducting physical examination from 13th to 20th January 2024. It was released in pdf format along with the number of candidates qualified in the Delhi Police Physical exam.
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2023 for Male Candidates
In the table below, you can check the category-wise Delhi Police Constable 2023 cut off for male candidates.
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
61.65260
|
15.25
|
20
|
SC
|
58.00704
|
19.50
|
19.25
|
ST
|
58.03069
|
19.75
|
21.75
|
OBC
|
67.79737
|
22.25
|
22.50
|
UR
|
68.04388
|
21
|
23.75
|
Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
25.55904
|
7.25
|
6.75
|
SC
|
25.51381
|
16.25
|
8.75
|
ST
|
29.86622
|
22.75
|
5.25
|
OBC
|
54.90132
|
20.25
|
17.50
|
UR
|
41.90623
|
12
|
18.50
|
Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
42.99897
|
19.75
|
14.25
|
SC
|
33.07706
|
12.50
|
15
|
ST
|
44.73663
|
13.75
|
16
|
OBC
|
35.43924
|
17.75
|
15.75
|
UR
|
25.02108
|
6.25
|
7
SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Cut Off 2023 for Female
The final cut off marks for Delhi Police Constable 2023 exam is mentioned below:
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
53.40009
|
14
|
20.50
|
SC
|
46.77239
|
20.25
|
15.50
|
ST
|
53.23896
|
16.75
|
22.75
|
OBC
|
60.95088
|
22.75
|
22.75
|
UR
|
61.04952
|
17.50
|
20.50
SSC Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
Understanding the Delhi Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off is crucial for aspirants aiming to crack the exam. By analyzing the cut-off trends, candidates can gauge the level of competition and set realistic target scores for the upcoming exam. The cut-off marks are determined based on several factors like the number of candidates appearing for the exam, exam difficulty, previous year cut off, normalisation, and overall performance of candidates. It’s important to note that the cut-offs can vary year to year, so referring to previous year data will help you strategize your preparation accordingly.
Delhi Police Constable Cut-Off 2020-21
SSC released the Delhi Police Constable 2020 for Constable (Executive) posts along with the result. Shortlisted candidates will be able to join Delhi Police forces. All candidates can check category-wise cut off marks from below table.
|
Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
51.75
|
11.75
|
20
|
SC
|
51.93
|
11.25
|
23.75
|
ST
|
55.24
|
21.25
|
21.50
|
OBC
|
58.87
|
19.50
|
21.75
|
UR
|
61.31
|
19
|
22.75
|
Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Others)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
25.11
|
5.75
|
4.50
|
SC
|
25.06
|
6.25
|
5.25
|
ST
|
25.30
|
11.25
|
6.75
|
OBC
|
39.92
|
13.50
|
19.75
|
UR
|
33.92
|
15.50
|
7.50
|
Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando)
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
25.21
|
8.75
|
9.75
|
SC
|
25.07
|
11.50
|
9.75
|
ST
|
25.45
|
5.25
|
3.75
|
OBC
|
35.37
|
12
|
11
|
UR
|
30.22
|
8.75
|
8.75
Delhi Police Constable Cut-Off for Female Candidates
|
Delhi Police Constable (Exe.)- Female
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
EWS
|
30.00
|
2.25
|
12.50
|
SC
|
39.44
|
9.75
|
12.25
|
ST
|
39.97
|
12
|
15.75
|
OBC
|
44.52
|
6.25
|
19
|
UR
|
48.199
|
16
|
15
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2019
The commission announces category-wise marks after taking several factors into consideration like total vacancies available, exam difficulty level and normalisation process. Delhi Police Constable 2019 cut off for General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS are mentioned in the table below..
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
UR
|
79
|
68
|
OBC
|
77
|
64
|
SC
|
72
|
58
|
ST
|
76
|
62
|
EX
|
69
|
56
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2018
The cut off marks for male and female candidates are mentioned in the table below:
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
UR
|
77
|
66
|
OBC
|
76
|
62
|
SC
|
70
|
56
|
ST
|
74
|
61
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2017
As per Delhi Police Constable Result PDF, the cut off marks was highest for UR category followed by OBC, SC and ST. Check the cut off marks for all categories below:
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
UR
|
78
|
73
|
OBC
|
75
|
69
|
SC
|
68
|
64
|
ST
|
67
|
57
Delhi Police Constable Cut Off 2016
For FY 2016, the Delhi Police Constable Cut Off for male and female candidates is mentioned in the table below:
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
UR
|
77
|
66
|
OBC
|
76
|
62
|
SC
|
70
|
56
|
ST
|
74
|
61
Delhi Police Previous Year Cut off 2015
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
UR
|
71
|
70
|
OBC
|
68
|
65
|
SC
|
60
|
62
|
ST
|
65
|
55
How to Check Delhi Police Cutoff Marks?
The official Staff Selection Commission (SSC) website. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check it:
-
Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the "Results" tab and click on it.
-
Search for the "Delhi Police Constable Cut Off" link
-
A PDF will appear comprising category-wise cut off marks.
-
Check for male and female cut off marks.
Factors Influencing Delhi Police Constable 2025 Cut Off
Several key factors play a significant role in determining the Delhi Police Constable Cut Off. These include:
-
Number of Candidates: A higher number of candidates means increased competition, leading to a higher cut-off.
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the exam is difficult, the cut-off marks tend to be lower and vice versa.
-
Vacancies Available: The higher number of vacancies lead to lower cut-off marks.
-
Category-wise Distribution: The cut-off marks for different categories (General, OBC, SC, ST) vary based on the reservation policy, total vacancies available and candidates appeared for the exam.
-
Normalization Process
