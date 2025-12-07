CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link to Download Unofficial Answer Key PDF

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted on 7 December 2025, and soon after the exam concluded, several academic experts released unofficial answer key PDFs and solved question papers for all sets. These answer keys help candidates verify their responses for English, GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques, calculate their estimated scores out of 120, and predict their possible ranks even before the official answer key is released by the Consortium.

CLAT 2026 Unofficial Answer Key PDF: Direct Download Information

Immediately after the exam, unofficial answer keys for Set A, B, C, and D were made available by subject experts. These PDFs include:

Complete set-wise solutions

Correct answers for all sections

Question-wise explanations in many cases

Candidates can download the unofficial answer key PDF for their respective set and compare it with their responses to get an approximate score.