CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link to Download Unofficial Answer Key PDF

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted on 7 December 2025, and soon after the exam concluded, several academic experts released unofficial answer key PDFs and solved question papers for all sets. These answer keys help candidates verify their responses for English, GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques, calculate their estimated scores out of 120, and predict their possible ranks even before the official answer key is released by the Consortium.
CLAT 2026 Unofficial Answer Key PDF: Direct Download Information
Immediately after the exam, unofficial answer keys for Set A, B, C, and D were made available by subject experts. These PDFs include:
Complete set-wise solutions
Correct answers for all sections
Question-wise explanations in many cases
Candidates can download the unofficial answer key PDF for their respective set and compare it with their responses to get an approximate score.
CLAT 2026 Answer Key: Download PDF (To be Updated Soon)
How to Download the Official CLAT 2026 Answer Key?
Once released officially, candidates can download the answer key by:
Visiting the Consortium of NLUs’ official website.
Opening the CLAT 2026 section.
Clicking on “Provisional Answer Key / Final Answer Key / Master Question Paper”.
Downloading the PDF for future reference.
How to Calculate Your CLAT 2026 Score ?
Candidates can estimate their marks using the official marking scheme:
+1 mark for each correct answer
−0.25 mark for each incorrect answer
0 mark for unattempted questions
Score Calculation Formula:
Total Score = (Correct Answers × 1) − (Incorrect Answers × 0.25)
This helps candidates predict their approximate rank range before the scorecard is released.
Expected Timeline for CLAT 2026 Answer Key & Result
Unofficial Answer Key: Released on the exam day
Provisional Answer Key: To be released shortly by the Consortium
Objection Window: Opens soon after the provisional key is published
Final Answer Key: Released after evaluating objections
Result & Rank List: Published after the final key
The CLAT 2026 unofficial answer key PDF is now available for candidates looking to quickly assess their performance. By matching their responses, students can estimate their scores and predict their admission chances. However, the official provisional and final answer keys released by the Consortium will serve as the final reference for calculating accurate marks and ranks. Candidates are advised to wait for the official updates and use the unofficial keys only for initial evaluation.
