CLAT 2026 Question Paper: Download Official CLAT Paper PDF with Solutions by NLU Consortium

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026, which took place recently on December 7, 2025, is the most crucial entrance exam for students aspiring to join one of India's prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs. Since the exam's conclusion, students have been eagerly awaiting the official release of the question paper and answer key. The good news is that the Consortium of NLUs, the body responsible for conducting CLAT, has now released the official CLAT 2026 Question Paper PDF on their website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

This official document is indispensable for all candidates. Not only does it allow students to check their attempted answers against the official solutions provided by the NLU Consortium, but it also serves as a vital tool for understanding the structure and difficulty level of the exam. Whether you appeared for the UG paper (for five-year integrated programs) or the PG paper (for LL.M.), you can download the respective PDFs, which often include section-wise analysis for subjects like Legal Reasoning, English, and General Knowledge, helping you calculate your projected CLAT score accurately.