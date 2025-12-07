UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the CLAT 2026 Question Paper PDF for both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations conducted on December 7, 2025. This summary provides direct links and essential information for downloading the official paper, along with comprehensive, section-wise solutions and detailed analysis for English Language, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, and Quantitative Techniques. Access the complete set of exam papers and their answer keys directly from the official NLU Consortium website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to aid in preparation and score calculation.

CLAT 2026 Question Paper: Download Official CLAT Paper PDF with Solutions by NLU Consortium

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026, which took place recently on December 7, 2025, is the most crucial entrance exam for students aspiring to join one of India's prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs. Since the exam's conclusion, students have been eagerly awaiting the official release of the question paper and answer key. The good news is that the Consortium of NLUs, the body responsible for conducting CLAT, has now released the official CLAT 2026 Question Paper PDF on their website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

This official document is indispensable for all candidates. Not only does it allow students to check their attempted answers against the official solutions provided by the NLU Consortium, but it also serves as a vital tool for understanding the structure and difficulty level of the exam. Whether you appeared for the UG paper (for five-year integrated programs) or the PG paper (for LL.M.), you can download the respective PDFs, which often include section-wise analysis for subjects like Legal Reasoning, English, and General Knowledge, helping you calculate your projected CLAT score accurately.

CLAT Question Paper Format 2026

The official website is the exclusive source for the online release of the CLAT Question Paper. The paper consists of 120 multiple-choice questions, a number that is consistent for both CLAT UG and CLAT PG. The Consortium made revisions to the CLAT Exam pattern in 2024. Key highlights of the revised CLAT pattern for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses are provided below:

CLAT Exam Features

Details

Mode of Exam

Offline/pen-paper based test

Type of Questions

Multiple-Choice Questions

Total Marks

UG: 120

PG: 120 

Exam Duration

120 minutes

Medium of paper

English 

Marking Scheme

  • Each objective-type question carries one mark 

  • 0.25 marks are deducted for each wrong attempt

CLAT Question Paper 2026

The Consortium of NLUs typically releases the official CLAT Question Paper PDF along with the Provisional Answer Key shortly after the examination concludes. We will provide the direct download links for the official CLAT 2026 UG and PG Question Papers (Paper Sets A, B, C, D) and their comprehensive solutions immediately upon their release on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Keep checking this section for the latest updates and download links to accurately calculate your score.

