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IIM Ahmedabad Announces 2-Year MBA in AI and Business Analytics for 2027-29 Batch, Check Fees and Eligibility

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 09:48 IST

IIM Ahmedabad has opened applications for its two-year Blended MBA in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence for the 2027-29 batch. The programme is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs. Candidates can apply through CAT, GMAT, GRE or the institute’s admission test. Round 1 applications close on November 2, 2026.

IIM Ahmedabad Announces 2-Year MBA in AI and Business Analytics for 2027-29 Batch, Check Fees and Eligibility
IIM Ahmedabad Announces 2-Year MBA in AI and Business Analytics for 2027-29 Batch, Check Fees and Eligibility
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The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has opened admissions for the 2027-29 batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs who want to improve their management skills and learn how to use data and AI in business decisions.

The programme combines management education with subjects such as statistics, machine learning, analytical modelling and advanced AI. It allows candidates to continue working while pursuing their MBA.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA 2027-29: Important Dates

The institute has announced two application rounds for admission. Candidates can check the important dates below.

Admission Event

Date

Round 1 application deadline

November 2, 2026

Round 1 admission test

November 22, 2026

Round 1 shortlist

November 30, 2026

Round 1 final selection

December 21, 2026

Round 2 application deadline

December 20, 2026

Round 2 admission test

January 10, 2027

Round 2 final selection

February 10, 2027

IIM Ahmedabad MBA: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree or a professional qualification such as CA, CS, ICWA or CMA, with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.

Applicants must also meet the work experience requirements. Candidates with a three-year undergraduate degree need at least three years of full-time work experience. Those with a four-year degree must have at least two years of full-time work experience as of March 31, 2027.

For admission, candidates can submit valid CAT, GMAT or GRE scores from tests taken on or after January 1, 2022. Applicants can also appear for the IIM Ahmedabad Admission Test conducted for this programme.

Programme Structure and Fees

The blended MBA will run for two years across six terms. It will combine live online classes with three on-campus modules at IIM Ahmedabad.

The curriculum includes business management, finance, machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics, product management and AI ethics. Students will also work on case studies, simulations and practical projects.

The total programme fee is Rs 21 lakh, excluding travel and accommodation expenses for campus modules. Candidates who leave the programme after the first year can receive a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics and AI, subject to the programme requirements.

How To Apply for IIM Ahmedabad MBA

Eligible candidates can visit the official IIM Ahmedabad website at iima.ac.in⁠ to check the admission details and submit their applications.

The selection process includes entrance test scores, shortlisting and interviews with IIM Ahmedabad faculty members. The institute will consider candidates’ academic background, analytical ability, work experience and professional potential.

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Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 09:46 IST
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