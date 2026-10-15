IIM Ahmedabad Announces 2-Year MBA in AI and Business Analytics for 2027-29 Batch, Check Fees and Eligibility
IIM Ahmedabad has opened applications for its two-year Blended MBA in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence for the 2027-29 batch. The programme is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs. Candidates can apply through CAT, GMAT, GRE or the institute’s admission test. Round 1 applications close on November 2, 2026.
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has opened admissions for the 2027-29 batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs who want to improve their management skills and learn how to use data and AI in business decisions.
The programme combines management education with subjects such as statistics, machine learning, analytical modelling and advanced AI. It allows candidates to continue working while pursuing their MBA.
IIM Ahmedabad MBA 2027-29: Important Dates
The institute has announced two application rounds for admission. Candidates can check the important dates below.
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Admission Event
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Date
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Round 1 application deadline
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November 2, 2026
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Round 1 admission test
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November 22, 2026
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Round 1 shortlist
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November 30, 2026
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Round 1 final selection
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December 21, 2026
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Round 2 application deadline
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December 20, 2026
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Round 2 admission test
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January 10, 2027
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Round 2 final selection
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February 10, 2027
IIM Ahmedabad MBA: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree or a professional qualification such as CA, CS, ICWA or CMA, with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university.
Applicants must also meet the work experience requirements. Candidates with a three-year undergraduate degree need at least three years of full-time work experience. Those with a four-year degree must have at least two years of full-time work experience as of March 31, 2027.
For admission, candidates can submit valid CAT, GMAT or GRE scores from tests taken on or after January 1, 2022. Applicants can also appear for the IIM Ahmedabad Admission Test conducted for this programme.
Programme Structure and Fees
The blended MBA will run for two years across six terms. It will combine live online classes with three on-campus modules at IIM Ahmedabad.
The curriculum includes business management, finance, machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics, product management and AI ethics. Students will also work on case studies, simulations and practical projects.
The total programme fee is Rs 21 lakh, excluding travel and accommodation expenses for campus modules. Candidates who leave the programme after the first year can receive a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics and AI, subject to the programme requirements.
How To Apply for IIM Ahmedabad MBA
Eligible candidates can visit the official IIM Ahmedabad website at iima.ac.in to check the admission details and submit their applications.
The selection process includes entrance test scores, shortlisting and interviews with IIM Ahmedabad faculty members. The institute will consider candidates’ academic background, analytical ability, work experience and professional potential.
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