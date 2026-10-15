IIM Ahmedabad Announces 2-Year MBA in AI and Business Analytics for 2027-29 Batch, Check Fees and Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has opened admissions for the 2027-29 batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs who want to improve their management skills and learn how to use data and AI in business decisions. The programme combines management education with subjects such as statistics, machine learning, analytical modelling and advanced AI. It allows candidates to continue working while pursuing their MBA. IIM Ahmedabad MBA 2027-29: Important Dates The institute has announced two application rounds for admission. Candidates can check the important dates below. Admission Event Date Round 1 application deadline November 2, 2026 Round 1 admission test November 22, 2026 Round 1 shortlist November 30, 2026 Round 1 final selection December 21, 2026 Round 2 application deadline December 20, 2026 Round 2 admission test January 10, 2027 Round 2 final selection February 10, 2027

IIM Ahmedabad MBA: Eligibility Criteria Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree or a professional qualification such as CA, CS, ICWA or CMA, with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university. Applicants must also meet the work experience requirements. Candidates with a three-year undergraduate degree need at least three years of full-time work experience. Those with a four-year degree must have at least two years of full-time work experience as of March 31, 2027. For admission, candidates can submit valid CAT, GMAT or GRE scores from tests taken on or after January 1, 2022. Applicants can also appear for the IIM Ahmedabad Admission Test conducted for this programme. Programme Structure and Fees The blended MBA will run for two years across six terms. It will combine live online classes with three on-campus modules at IIM Ahmedabad.