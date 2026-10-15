IMD Weather Today, 15 October: Heavy Rainfall In Many Cities; Check State-Wise Alerts For Delhi-NCR, Punjab And Haryana Before Planning Your Weekend Trip
India’s weather on October 15, 2026, brings a mix of rainfall, thunderstorms, possible snowfall and warm, humid conditions. Check the latest state-wise IMD weather alerts, maximum and minimum temperatures, and forecasts for 20 major Indian cities before planning your day.
IMD Weather Today, 15 October 2026: The weather is changing, and you might be feeling it. It is officially the ‘let’s leave the fan on and take a blanket as well’ weather for the nation. Different parts of the nation are experiencing varied weather right now. India’s weather is serving a mix of chilly mountain mornings, warm afternoons and humid coastal conditions.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh may experience cooler temperatures, with rain or snowfall possible in higher elevations.
Whereas Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Patna and Jaipur are likely to remain relatively warm.
On the other hand, Mumbai, Goa and Port Blair may see humid conditions and occasional showers.
So, Dear Students, If you are heading to the hills or planning a beach getaway in this dussehra vacation, checking the latest weather forecast is essential before stepping out. After all, a little planning can help keep weather surprises at bay.
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IMD Weather Today: State-Wise Alerts (15 October)
Weather In Delhi-NCR Today
Delhi-NCR is currently witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The conditions may bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusts of 40–50 kmph, potentially reaching 60 kmph. Isolated hailstorms are also possible, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 26°C and 28°C.
Weather In Haryana Today
Haryana may witness fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 60 kmph in some areas. Isolated hailstorms could affect agricultural activities and damage crops. Residents should monitor IMD updates and take precautions while travelling or working outdoors.
Weather In Himachal Pradesh Today
Himachal Pradesh may experience cloudy skies, widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several districts. Higher-altitude areas could see a sharp temperature drop and possible fresh snowfall. Travellers should check local weather warnings and road conditions before planning mountain excursions.
Weather In Uttarakhand Today
Uttarakhand may experience unsettled weather, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph. Isolated hailstorms are also possible. Residents and tourists should monitor official advisories, particularly before travelling through mountainous areas where adverse weather may disrupt road movement.
Weather In Jammu And Kashmir Today
The IMD has issued weather alerts for Jammu and Kashmir on October 15, 2026, forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 30–40 kmph and possible hailstorms. Temperatures in Srinagar are around 7–11°C, while Jammu may reach 26°C. Higher reaches may receive fresh snowfall, with dry weather expected from October 17.
IMD Weather Alert Today
IMD Weather and Temperature Forecast For 15 October 2026
|
State/Union Territory
|
City
|
Maximum Temperature
|
Minimum Temperature
|
Weather Forecast
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
16°C
|
7°C
|
Heavy rain
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
26°C
|
18°C
|
Thunderstorms, gusty winds
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Gulmarg
|
5°C
|
-2°C
|
Light snowfall
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Pahalgam
|
9°C
|
1°C
|
Cold, heavy showers
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
0°C
|
-8°C
|
Light snowfall
|
Ladakh
|
Kargil
|
-2°C
|
-10°C
|
Freezing, light snow
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Manali
|
3°C
|
-2°C
|
Snowstorm
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
12°C
|
6°C
|
Thunderstorms, chilly winds
|
Delhi
|
Delhi-NCR
|
27°C
|
21°C
|
Thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated hail
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
32°C
|
22°C
|
Sunny and clear
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
33°C
|
23°C
|
Sunny and warm
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
34°C
|
23°C
|
Sunny
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
31°C
|
20°C
|
Pleasant and clear
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
36°C
|
26°C
|
Hot, humid, partly cloudy
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
34°C
|
26°C
|
Mostly sunny
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
26°C
|
19°C
|
Cloudy, light rain
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
30°C
|
25°C
|
Humid, morning showers
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
31°C
|
27°C
|
Afternoon thunderstorms
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
31°C
|
25°C
|
Heavy rain showers
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
30°C
|
22°C
|
Morning haze, cloudy
Note: These temperatures and weather conditions are based on the information provided and have not been independently verified.
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