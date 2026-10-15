IMD Weather Today, 15 October: Heavy Rainfall In Many Cities; Check State-Wise Alerts For Delhi-NCR, Punjab And Haryana Before Planning Your Weekend Trip

IMD Weather Today, 15 October 2026: The weather is changing, and you might be feeling it. It is officially the ‘let’s leave the fan on and take a blanket as well’ weather for the nation. Different parts of the nation are experiencing varied weather right now. India’s weather is serving a mix of chilly mountain mornings, warm afternoons and humid coastal conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh may experience cooler temperatures, with rain or snowfall possible in higher elevations.

Whereas Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Patna and Jaipur are likely to remain relatively warm.

On the other hand, Mumbai, Goa and Port Blair may see humid conditions and occasional showers.

So, Dear Students, If you are heading to the hills or planning a beach getaway in this dussehra vacation, checking the latest weather forecast is essential before stepping out. After all, a little planning can help keep weather surprises at bay.