India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result: Complete Highlights, Scores and Player of the Match

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result: In the 4th T20I Match of the five-match T20I series, West Indies defeated Team India by 24 runs on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After winning the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first. However, the West Indies batters made full use of the batting-friendly conditions and scored a massive 247/3 in 20 overs, setting India a challenging target of 248 runs. West Indies captain Shai Hope led from the front with a brilliant century. He scored 102 runs off 50 balls and remained unbeaten, putting pressure on the Indian bowling attack, while Team India chasing only scored 223 runs, and lost this match. After winning this match, West Indies have a victory & level this series at 2-2 position India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Key Details

Key Details Information Match India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Series India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026 Date 14 October 2026 Day Wednesday Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium City Hyderabad Format T20 International Toss India won the toss and elected to bowl West Indies Score 247/3 in 20 overs India Score 223 in 19.3 Match Result West Indies won by 24 runs Series Score Both teams equals at 2-2 Player of the Match Shai Hope India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. West Indies batted first after India chose to bowl. West Indies scored unbeatable 247/3 in 20 overs. Shai Hope was the standout performer for West Indies. The captain scored an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, giving his team a strong platform to challenge India.

While chasing, India could only scored 223 runs only, and lost the 4th T20I match. Final Result West Indies won by 24 runs West Indies: 247/3 (20 overs) India: 223 (19.3 overs) In the five-match T20I series between India & West Indies, both team have equal sharing of winning by two matches each 2-2. West Indies deliver a clinical performance to level the T20I series 2-2 against India and set up a decider in Bengaluru 👊 📝: https://t.co/WixfTzusOa https://t.co/PvS7eCgKs6 — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2026 India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Highlights First Innings: West Indies Score 247/3 India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision put India's bowlers under pressure as West Indies began scoring quickly. West Indies captain Shai Hope played a brilliant innings and reached his century in just 50 balls. His unbeaten 102 helped the visitors build a commanding total.

The West Indies batters kept attacking and took advantage of the conditions in Hyderabad. India struggled to stop the flow of runs, allowing the visitors to finish with 247 runs for the loss of three wickets. West Indies' total of 247/3 gave India a target of 248 runs, setting up a high-scoring contest in the fourth T20I. Top West Indies Batter Batter Runs Balls Shai Hope 102* 50 Sherfane Rutherford 49* 26 Shimron Hetmyer 33 12 India Bowling Performance India's bowling attack faced a difficult challenge against the aggressive West Indies batting line-up. The visitors finished on 247/3, scoring at an average of 12.35 runs per over. Bowlers Overs Runs/Wicket Prince Yadav 4 36/1 Axar Patel 4 45/1 Arshdeep Singh 4 52/1 Second Innings: India Chase 248 Runs