NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result: Complete Highlights, Scores and Player of the Match

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 23:28 IST

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Result: West Indies beat India by 24 runs as Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls. Check highlights, scorecard and series result.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result: Complete Highlights, Scores and Player of the Match
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result: Complete Highlights, Scores and Player of the Match

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result: In the 4th T20I Match of the five-match T20I series, West Indies defeated Team India by 24 runs on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After winning the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first. However, the West Indies batters made full use of the batting-friendly conditions and scored a massive 247/3 in 20 overs, setting India a challenging target of 248 runs.

West Indies captain Shai Hope led from the front with a brilliant century. He scored 102 runs off 50 balls and remained unbeaten, putting pressure on the Indian bowling attack, while Team India chasing only scored 223 runs, and lost this match.

After winning this match, West Indies have a victory & level this series at 2-2 position

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Key Details

Key Details

Information

Match

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I

Series

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026

Date

14 October 2026

Day

Wednesday

Venue

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

City

Hyderabad

Format

T20 International

Toss

India won the toss and elected to bowl

West Indies Score

247/3 in 20 overs

India Score

 223 in 19.3

Match Result

West Indies won by 24 runs

Series Score 

Both teams equals at 2-2

Player of the Match

Shai Hope

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Result

West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

West Indies batted first after India chose to bowl. West Indies scored unbeatable 247/3 in 20 overs. Shai Hope was the standout performer for West Indies. The captain scored an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, giving his team a strong platform to challenge India.

While chasing, India could only scored 223 runs only, and lost the 4th T20I match.

Final Result

West Indies won by 24 runs

West Indies: 247/3 (20 overs)

India: 223 (19.3 overs)

In the five-match T20I series between India & West Indies, both team have equal sharing of winning by two matches each 2-2.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match Highlights

First Innings: West Indies Score 247/3

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision put India's bowlers under pressure as West Indies began scoring quickly.

West Indies captain Shai Hope played a brilliant innings and reached his century in just 50 balls. His unbeaten 102 helped the visitors build a commanding total.

The West Indies batters kept attacking and took advantage of the conditions in Hyderabad. India struggled to stop the flow of runs, allowing the visitors to finish with 247 runs for the loss of three wickets.

West Indies' total of 247/3 gave India a target of 248 runs, setting up a high-scoring contest in the fourth T20I.

Top West Indies Batter

Batter

Runs

Balls

Shai Hope

102*

50

Sherfane Rutherford

49*

26

Shimron Hetmyer

33

12

India Bowling Performance

India's bowling attack faced a difficult challenge against the aggressive West Indies batting line-up. The visitors finished on 247/3, scoring at an average of 12.35 runs per over.

Bowlers

Overs

Runs/Wicket

Prince Yadav

4

36/1

Axar Patel

4

45/1

Arshdeep Singh

4

52/1

Second Innings: India Chase 248 Runs

India needed 248 runs to win the fourth T20I and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.  With the grand opening of Sanju Samson, who scored 50s in just 20 balls, & Tilak Verma's 43 runs but Team India could only scored 223 runs only.

India Batting Scorecard

Batter

Runs

Balls

Sanju Samson

56

23

Tilak Verma

 43 25
Nitish Kumar Reddy 41 20

West Indies Bowling Performance

Bowlers

Overs

Runs/Wicket

Keemo Paul

 4

41/5

Gudakesh Motie

 2

13/2

Shamar Springer

 4

40/1

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Player of the Match

The Player of the Match award of the 4th T20I match between India & West Indies goes to Shai Hope, who has performed from the first innings after scoring an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls. 


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 23:09 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News