Key Points India Post GDS Result for July 2026 cycle announced on October 12.

A total of 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies are to be filled.

Merit list available on indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in, based on 10th marks.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: The India Post Department under the Ministry of Communication has released the GDS Result for the July 2026 cycle for all regions on the official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in. Candidates qualified for the respective state/region are able to apper for next round i.e. is documemnt verifiction. Candidats can download the Post Office GDS Result and check the list of all the shortlisted candidates through the official website. A total of 1687 candidates have been shortlisted for GDS positions in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 23,757 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) are to be filled through the GDS July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle across the country. The number of candidates passed in the northeastern states is 2554, whereas the maximum number of candidates who have been qualified in the first merit list is 2425 in Maharashtra.

GDS Merit List 2026 PDF Download Candidates applies successfully for the Gramin Dak Sevak and other posts can download the circle-wise India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 PDF directly from the official India Post GDS Online Engagement portal. To gds merit list 2026 pdf download, you will have to go to the official website and then Shortlisted Candidates' link given the left corner of the homepage. You can follow the steps given below- • Visit the India Post GDS Official Website.

• Go to the Shortlisted Candidates or GDS Schedule-II (July 2026) section.

• Select your respective State or Postal Circle.

• Click on the link for the 1st Merit List PDF to open or download the document.

• Use Ctrl + F to search for your Name or Registration Number and check the status of your result. India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: State-wise Passed Candidates Statistics

The number of candidates passed in the northeastern states is 2554, whereas the maximum number of candidates who have been qualified in the first merit list is 2425 in Maharashtra. Check the state-wise candidates passed statistics through the table given below- Andhra Pradesh 915 Assam 414 Bihar 1097 Chhattisgarh 761 Delhi 16 Gujarat 498 Haryana 87 Himachal Pradesh 332 Jammu & Kashmir 340 Jharkhand: 1379 Karnataka 1102 Kerala 1359 Madhya Pradesh 1450 Maharashtra 2425 North Eastern 2554 Odisha 1351 Punjab 122 Rajasthan 1009 Tamil Nadu 2115 Telangana 246 Uttar Pradesh 1687 Uttarakhand 452 West Bengal 1758 India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 India Post GDS Result 2026 Download PDF

GDS Result 2026 is declared for the recruitmentof 23,75 Gramin Dak Sevak in various circles across the country. The India Post GDS Result 2026 has been displayed on the official website with all details of selected candidates based on the system-generated merit list. The merit list has been prepared based on marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of the 10th standard of approved Boards, aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Check the state-wise GDS Result PDF download link given below- India Post GDS Merit List 2026 State-Wise PDFs State Name PDF Download Link Uttar Pradesh Download PDF Bihar Download PDF Madhya Pradesh Download PDF Rajasthan Download PDF Delhi Download PDF Haryana Download PDF Jharkhand Download PDF Chhattisgarh Download PDF Himachal Pradesh Download PDF Download PDF Download PDF Punjab Download PDF Kerala Download PDF Odisha Download PDF Maharashtra Download PDF Karnataka Download PDF Tamil Nadu Download PDF Telangana Download PDF West Bengal Download PDF Gujarat Download PDF Assam Download PDF Andhra Pradesh Download PDF North Eastern Download PDF Jammu / Kashmir Download PDF

Andhra Pradesh Circle GDS Merit List 2026 Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026 What Next After the India Post GDS 1st Result 2026? All those candidates who have been shortlisted in the merit list will be notified about their Joining Date, Joining Branch, Joining City etc, as per the GDS Job Profile. The notification will be made on behalf of India Post. What to Do If Your Name Is Not on the GDS Merit List 2026? If your name is not in the list of the First merit list, then there is not need to worry. You will have to wait for the India Post 2nd merit list announcement which will be released soon after the closing of document verification of the first phase. How to Download India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026? The Indian Post Department has released the India Post GDS Result 2026 for candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. The GDS Result 2026 is available on www.indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can download the second merit list after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post - indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in Step 2: Click on the 'Shortlisted Candidates' link given the left corner of the homepage Step 3: Select the state from where candidates have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026 Step 4: Download Post Office Result PDF for GDS and other posts. Step 5: India GDS post exam result is displayed on the screen in PDF format Step 6: Check the Division, Office, Post Name, Post Community, Reg Number, Candidate Name, % of marks obtained, Candidate Community, Gender, and Documents to be verified for shortlisted candidates Step 7: If selected, your name and roll number are mentioned Step 8: Download and take a printout of the India GDS post result for future reference. Details Mentioned On India Post GDS Merit List 2026 The India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 PDF contains all the crucial information related to the selected candidates, including the category-wise cut-off and document verification schedule. Below are the list of details mentioned-

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Division/Office Name

Category

Percentage of Marks

Documents to be verified GDS Document Verification 2026: Documents Required Candidates shortlisted in the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 are required to carry the essential documents at the time of document verification. At the time of document verification, you will have to carry the original copies of the required documents along with their photocopies. The list of required documents is as follows: 10th-grade mark sheet or certificate – To verify educational qualification and date of birth.

Original identity proof – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License.

Self-attested copy of identity proof – A photocopy bearing the candidate's signature.

Caste certificate – For SC, ST, and OBC candidates, if applicable.

EWS certificate – For candidates availing the benefit of EWS reservation.

PwD certificate – For candidates with disabilities (PwD), if applicable.

Medical certificate – Certificate regarding medical fitness.

Residence or Domicile certificate – If required under the recruitment rules.

Recent passport-sized photograph – As per recruitment instructions.

Printout of the GDS application form – Copy of the application submitted online.