Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026: Direct Link to Download 1st GDS Merit List PDF
Download Maharashtra Circle GDS 1st Merit List 2026 PDF. Get the direct link to check the Gramin Dak Sevak shortlisted candidates list from the India Post official website. Check selection status now!
Key Points
- India Post released Maharashtra GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on Oct 10, 2026.
- GDS selection is based on Class 10 marks; no written exam or interview required.
- Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification within 15 days of release.
Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026: The Department of Posts, India Post, has published the 1st Merit List PDF for the Gramin Dak Seva (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts under the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle. Candidates who applied for the vacancies in the Maharashtra Circle can now access the direct download link on the official website to check their selection status. The Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026 has been released on October 10, 2026.
Maharashtra Circle GDS Result 2026 Key Highlights
The Department of Posts shortlists candidates for the GDS posts purely based on a merit basis using the Class 10 marks, with no written exam or interview required. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to their assigned divisional offices for physical document verification before the final engagement.
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Event
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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India Post (Department of Posts)
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Recruitment Cycle
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July/Schedule-II 2026
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Circle Name
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Maharashtra Circle
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Post Included
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GDS, BPM, ABPM
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Maharashtra Total Vacancies
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2431 Posts
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Selection Process
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Class 10 Board Marks Merit List
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Official Website
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www.indiapost.gov.in
Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026 Direct Link
The Department of Posts has officially released the merit list for the Maharashtra Circle on the official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their result on the official website only. To provide easy access to the candidates who applied for the Maharashtra Circle GDS, we have provided a direct link to check their result:-
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Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026
How to Download Maharashtra GDS 1st Merit List 2026?
The Maharashtra GDS Result 2026 is available online on the official website. The candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below to check and download the Maharashtra GDS Result 2026 exam result PDF:-
- Go to the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapost.gov.in
- Scroll down to the India Post GDS 1st Merit List and click on it.
- Click on the state or circle for which the candidate has applied for GDS Recruitment 2026, i.e., Maharashtra Circle.
- The result PDF will appear; use the command Ctrl+F to check the results and download it.
- Take a printout for future use.
Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates of Maharashtra Circle GDS Recruitment 2026
Getting shortlisted in the 1st Merit List is the first qualifying step, but the final recruitment relies on passing physical document verification (DV) within the specified timeframe.
- Mandatory DV Timeline: Shortlisted candidates must report to the Divisional Head mentioned against their name in the result PDF within 15 days of the merit list publication.
- Original Documents Required: Candidates will have to take the original documents with them during the document verification process. The required documents that the candidates will have to take with them are as follows:-
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Original Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
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Caste or Category certificate (OBC, SC, ST, EWS) if applicable
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Domicile and Local Language Proof (Marathi or Konkani)
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Identity Proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.
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Medical Fitness Certificate from a Recognised Medical Officer
Candidates whose names are not present in the 1st Merit List should track subsequent releases, as India Post typically issues 3 to 4 supplementary merit lists to fill unverified or unfilled vacancies.
Also check, GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Live
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.