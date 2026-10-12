Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026: Direct Link to Download 1st GDS Merit List PDF

Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026: The Department of Posts, India Post, has published the 1st Merit List PDF for the Gramin Dak Seva (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts under the July/Schedule-II 2026 cycle. Candidates who applied for the vacancies in the Maharashtra Circle can now access the direct download link on the official website to check their selection status. The Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026 has been released on October 10, 2026.

Maharashtra Circle GDS Result 2026 Key Highlights

The Department of Posts shortlists candidates for the GDS posts purely based on a merit basis using the Class 10 marks, with no written exam or interview required. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to their assigned divisional offices for physical document verification before the final engagement.