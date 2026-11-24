Delhi Metro continues to expand across the National Capital Region, with the Magenta Line set to get 6 new stations by January 2027. Currently, the line has 33 stations and operates from Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West in Delhi.

One of the major highlights of this expansion is that it will provide interchange connectivity with 4 major metro lines at various stations, further enhancing connectivity across the region and making daily commutes easier for passengers.

Check out the new route, station names, interchange facilities and other details below.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Extension: New Corridor Details

Under this project, the existing Magenta Line corridor will be extended from station Janakpuri West towards RK Ashram Marg. It will be around 29 km long and will have 22 stations.

The upcoming Krishna Park Extension to Pushpanjali section is one of the important parts of this project. It is around 6 km long and will have 6 new elevated stations.