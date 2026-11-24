Delhi Metro Magenta Line to Get 6 New Stations by January 2027: Check Names, Route and 4 Major Interchanges
People travelling across West and Outer Delhi are set to get 6 new metro stations by early 2027 as the Magenta Line expands. Explore the new route, station names and 4 major interchanges.
Delhi Metro continues to expand across the National Capital Region, with the Magenta Line set to get 6 new stations by January 2027. Currently, the line has 33 stations and operates from Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West in Delhi.
One of the major highlights of this expansion is that it will provide interchange connectivity with 4 major metro lines at various stations, further enhancing connectivity across the region and making daily commutes easier for passengers.
Check out the new route, station names, interchange facilities and other details below.
Delhi Metro Magenta Line Extension: New Corridor Details
Under this project, the existing Magenta Line corridor will be extended from station Janakpuri West towards RK Ashram Marg. It will be around 29 km long and will have 22 stations.
The upcoming Krishna Park Extension to Pushpanjali section is one of the important parts of this project. It is around 6 km long and will have 6 new elevated stations.
As per reports, track work has been completed and remaining signalling, electrical and station finishing work is in its final stages. Trial runs are expected to begin shortly on this stretch.
The section is expected to open for passenger operations by January 2027 after the completion of trials and mandatory safety clearances.
Key Details of the New Magenta Line Extension
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Particulars
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Details
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Metro Line
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Magenta Line
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Phase
|
Phase 4
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Extension
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Krishna Park Extension to Pushpanjali
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Total Corridor Length
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Around 29 km
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New Section Length
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Around 6 km
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Number of New Stations
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6
|
Expected Opening
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January 2027
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Total Magenta Line Length After Opening
|
Around 55 km
|
Total Stations After Opening
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39
READ: | Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension 2026: New Route, 5 Stations, Blue Line Interchange and Traffic Benefits
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Check Names of 6 New Stations
The upcoming section will have 6 elevated stations connecting different areas of West and Outer Delhi. The names of the 6 new stations are given below.
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S No.
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Station Name
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Key Details
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1
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Keshopur
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Will improve connectivity for Keshopur and nearby Vikaspuri areas
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2
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Paschim Vihar
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Will connect residential areas of West Delhi
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3
|
Peeragarhi
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Will provide interchange connectivity with the Green Line
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4
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Mangolpuri
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Will have 3 entry and exit gates
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5
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West Enclave
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Will serve West Enclave and nearby areas
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6
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Pushpanjali
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Will connect the new section towards Deepali Chowk
Delhi Metro Magenta Line to Connect With 4 Major Metro Lines
One of the biggest highlights of this extension is the interchange facility. It will provide connectivity with 4 major metro corridors through the Green, Red, Yellow and Pink lines at Peeragarhi, Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park, respectively.
It would make easy for people commuting to and from Delhi and NCR without having to depend entirely on roads for transportation.
The details of the 4 interchange stations are given below.
|
Metro Line
|
Interchange Station
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Connectivity
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Green Line
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Peeragarhi
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Bahadurgarh, Punjabi Bagh and Kirti Nagar
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Red Line
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Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk)
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Rithala, Rohini, Shahdara and Ghaziabad
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Yellow Line
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Haiderpur Badli Mor
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Gurugram, New Delhi, Kashmere Gate and AIIMS
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Pink Line
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Majlis Park
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Anand Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and INA
When Will Magenta Line Extended Section Open for Passengers?
As per reports, the extended section is expected to open for passengers in January 2027. Most of the construction work has been completed and trial runs are expected to begin soon. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not announced the official opening date yet.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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