RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Out: Download CBTST Typing Test Hall Ticket- Direct Link Here
RRB NTPC 10+2 Undergraduate CEN 07/2025 CBTST Admit Card 2026 is out. Download the typing skill test hall ticket for the November 27, 2026 exam and check other details in the article below.
Key Points
- RRB NTPC UG CBTST Admit Card 2026 released on November 24, 2026.
- The Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) is on November 27, 2026.
- Qualified CBT-II candidates (Oct 30, 2026 result) can download the admit card.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (10+2) CBTST Admit Card 2026 under the CEN 07/2025 on November 24, 2026. Candidates who qualified for the CBT-II exam, the result for which was declared on October 30, 2026, will now be able to download their Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) hall ticket through their respective regional RRB websites and the centralised login portal, that is, rrb.digialm.com, using their registration number and date of birth. The Computer-Based Typing Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2026, for the candidates who are shortlisted for the posts requiring the mandatory typing proficiency. The CEN 07/2025 recruitment drive will fill 3058 vacancies across the Undergraduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).
RRB NTPC UG CBTST Admit Card 2026 OUT
The RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG CBTST admit card 2026 for the typing skill test on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, along with entering the CAPTCHA code shown on the login window. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download their RRB NTPC UG CBTST admit card 2026 for the upcoming exam:-
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RRB NTPC UG CBTST Admit Card 2026
RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Below are some of the important key highlights of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card for the CBTST 2026 for the November 27, 2026 exam:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs)
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Advertisement Number
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CEN 07/2025
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Total Number of Vacancies
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3058
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CBTST Admit Card Release Date
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November 24, 2026
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CBTST Exam Date
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November 27, 2026
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Official Notification
The CBTST is strictly qualifying in nature, and its scores will not be added to the final merit list, which is prepared on the basis of CBT-II marks. To clear the skill test, shortlisted candidates for Accounts Clerk Cum Typists and Junior Clerk Cum Typist posts must demonstrate a minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi without editing tools.
Also check, SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Download Tier 1 Exam City Details PDF at ssc.gov.in - Check Link Here
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