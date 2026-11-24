The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (10+2) CBTST Admit Card 2026 under the CEN 07/2025 on November 24, 2026. Candidates who qualified for the CBT-II exam, the result for which was declared on October 30, 2026, will now be able to download their Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) hall ticket through their respective regional RRB websites and the centralised login portal, that is, rrb.digialm.com, using their registration number and date of birth. The Computer-Based Typing Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2026, for the candidates who are shortlisted for the posts requiring the mandatory typing proficiency. The CEN 07/2025 recruitment drive will fill 3058 vacancies across the Undergraduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

RRB NTPC UG CBTST Admit Card 2026 OUT

The RRB has released the RRB NTPC UG CBTST admit card 2026 for the typing skill test on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, along with entering the CAPTCHA code shown on the login window. Given below is the direct link for the candidates to download their RRB NTPC UG CBTST admit card 2026 for the upcoming exam:-

RRB NTPC UG CBTST Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

Below are some of the important key highlights of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card for the CBTST 2026 for the November 27, 2026 exam:-