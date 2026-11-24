RBI Proposed Rules for Digital Payments: Did you know that in this era of digitalisation, a single wrong move can put you in a bigger cyber trap? One wrong tap on a wrong link, and you might end up being broke. A suspicious payment request can put your hard-earned money at risk, and that is where RBI comes in, trying to help you keep it all safe. But what if you could stop outgoing payments with one switch or ask someone you trust to approve a large transfer? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed major steps for upcoming updates. These have been proposed as safeguards to make digital banking safer and give customers greater control over their money. The draft rules were announced on November 23, 2026. These seven proposed measures include an emergency Stop Switch, customised transaction limits and trusted-person approval.

In the end, in simple words, these changes aim to make digital payments more secure while helping customers stay in control of their bank accounts. RBI New Rules 2026: 7 Proposed Safeguards for Digital Payments Emergency Stop Switch to Block Outgoing Payments RBI has proposed an emergency Stop Switch. This is not a normal upgrade, as it will save you the most. This switch will allow customers to immediately block all customer-initiated outgoing debit transactions, the same as an emergency switch in a car to stop an accident. Incoming payments will continue, while existing recurring mandates and bank-initiated debits, such as loan EMIs and bank charges, will remain unaffected. Customers Can Set Their Own Transaction Limits If approved and integrated, under the new rules, customers will be able to customise digital payment limits for individual transactions.

This will also include specific beneficiaries and daily payments across different channels. Customers will be able to restrict transfers to a particular beneficiary to ₹20,000 per day, irrespective of higher bank-prescribed limits. Overall Daily Limits Across Payment Channels With the new rules, all account holders will be able to set an aggregate daily transaction limit. And this can be done covering all digital payment channels combined. This will help all customers control their total daily digital spending. Right now, users manage transaction limits separately across individual payment channels.. Option to Disable Payment Channels and Set Time Restrictions Customers can enable or disable debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards, ATM, online, contactless and point-of-sale transactions, including domestic and international payments. They can also set specific time windows for disabling these channels.

Digital Payment Channels to Remain Disabled by Default Banks must keep digital payment channels disabled for new customers until they provide explicit consent and complete authentication requirements. These facilities can be activated only after customers provide applicable authentication requirements. This adds another layer of protection against unauthorised transactions. Trusted Person Approval for High-Value Transfers Under the new framework, customers can voluntarily nominate an individual aged 18 or above to approve high-value transfers on their behalf. This will apply only to transactions set by the user that exceed a customer-set threshold. The nominated person will receive transaction details and have one hour to approve. Rejected or unanswered requests will result in declined transactions.