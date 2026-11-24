The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the Class 11 History syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2026. The RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 is divided into four sections: Early Societies, Empires, Changing Traditions and Towards Modernisation. It covers seven major topics related to ancient civilisations, empires, medieval Europe and modern history. The History examination carries 100 marks and has a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33 marks out of 100 in History. They must also meet the minimum passing requirement in the overall examination. Students can check the complete syllabus, section-wise marks distribution, important topics and minimum passing marks below.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students can check the important details of the RBSE Class 11 History syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session in the table below. It includes information about the subject, exam pattern, maximum marks, prescribed textbook and official website. Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 11 Subject History Subject Code 13 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Sections 4 Total Topics 7 Maximum Marks 100 Examination Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Examination Type Theory Prescribed Book Themes in World History (NCERT) Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the official RBSE Class 11 History syllabus PDF for the 2026-27 academic session from the Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The document includes the prescribed topics, examination scheme and section-wise marks distribution. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the PDF for free without any hassle.

Download RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF RBSE Class 11 History Section-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 11 History syllabus is divided into four sections carrying different marks. Towards Modernisation has the highest weightage of 35 marks, followed by Empires and Changing Traditions, with 25 marks each. Students can check the complete marks distribution below. Section Section Name Marks I Early Societies 15 II Empires 25 III Changing Traditions 25 IV Towards Modernisation 35 Total 100 Rajasthan Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Section-Wise Topics The History syllabus includes seven major topics distributed across four sections. Each section covers different periods and developments in world history. Students should understand the topics included in each section before starting their examination preparation.

Section I: Early Societies (15 Marks) This section focuses on the development of early human societies, the growth of cities and the beginning of writing systems. Topic 1: Writing and City Life Mesopotamia and its geographical features

Importance of urbanisation

Movement of goods in cities

Development of writing

Writing systems and literacy

Uses of writing in early societies

Urbanisation in southern Mesopotamia

Role of temples and kings

Social and economic life in cities

A trading town in a pastoral area

Importance of cities in Mesopotamian culture

Contributions of writing to human civilisation Section II: Empires (25 Marks) This section covers the growth of powerful empires, their political systems, economic activities and social organisation. Topic 2: An Empire Across Three Continents Beginning of the Roman Empire

The crisis of the third century

Gender and society

Literacy and culture

Economic expansion

Control over workers

Social hierarchies

Late Antiquity

Topic 3: Nomadic Empires Introduction to nomadic empires

Social and political background of the Mongols

Life and achievements of Genghis Khan

Mongol society after Genghis Khan

Social and political organisation

Military organisation of the Mongols

Genghis Khan and the Mongols in world history Section III: Changing Traditions (25 Marks) This section deals with the social, cultural and economic changes that took place in medieval Europe. It also covers the development of new ideas, education and art. Topic 4: The Three Orders Introduction to feudalism

Feudalism in France and England

The three orders of medieval society

The second order: Nobility

The manorial estate and knights

The first order: Clergy and monks

The Church and society

The third order: Free and unfree peasants

Factors affecting social and economic relations

Environment and land use

New agricultural technology

Growth of towns and townspeople

Cathedral towns

Crisis of the fourteenth century

Social unrest and political changes

Topic 5: Changing Cultural Traditions Revival of Italian cities

Universities and humanism

Humanist views of history

Science and philosophy

Contributions of Arab scholars

Artists and realism

Development of architecture

First printed books

New ideas about human beings

Aspirations of women

Religious debates within Christianity

Copernican Revolution

Study of the universe

European Renaissance in the fourteenth century Section IV: Towards Modernisation (35 Marks) This section carries the highest weightage in the RBSE Class 11 History examination. It covers European expansion, the displacement of indigenous communities and the development of modern societies in Japan, China and Korea. Topic 6: Displacing Indigenous Peoples European imperialism

North America and its indigenous population

Encounters between Europeans and native people

Different perceptions of indigenous communities

Displacement of native people from their lands

Gold rush and growth of industries

Constitutional rights

Changes in the lives of indigenous communities

Australia and its indigenous population

Impact of European settlement

Topic 7: Paths to Modernisation Introduction to modernisation

Japan and its political system

Meiji Restoration

Modernisation of the Japanese economy

Industrial workers

Aggressive nationalism

Westernisation and traditional culture

Everyday life in Japan

Japan's return as a global economic power

Establishment of the Chinese Republic

Rise of the Communist Party of China

Establishment of New Democracy (1949-65)

Conflicting visions (1965-78)

Economic reforms beginning in 1978

Taiwan's development

Modernisation of Korea

Post-war Korea

Rapid industrialisation

Economic growth and democratisation

Korean democracy and the IMF crisis

Two different paths to modernisation RBSE Class 11 History Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board Class 11 History examination will consist of one theory question paper carrying 100 marks. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the examination.