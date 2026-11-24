RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download, Marks Distribution
Check the RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27, including all seven topics, four sections, marks distribution and the official syllabus PDF download link.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the Class 11 History syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2026. The RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 is divided into four sections: Early Societies, Empires, Changing Traditions and Towards Modernisation. It covers seven major topics related to ancient civilisations, empires, medieval Europe and modern history. The History examination carries 100 marks and has a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33 marks out of 100 in History. They must also meet the minimum passing requirement in the overall examination. Students can check the complete syllabus, section-wise marks distribution, important topics and minimum passing marks below.
Rajasthan Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important details of the RBSE Class 11 History syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session in the table below. It includes information about the subject, exam pattern, maximum marks, prescribed textbook and official website.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
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Class
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11
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Subject
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History
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Subject Code
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13
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Total Sections
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4
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Total Topics
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7
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Maximum Marks
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100
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Examination Duration
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3 Hours 15 Minutes
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Examination Type
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Theory
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Prescribed Book
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Themes in World History (NCERT)
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Official Website
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rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official RBSE Class 11 History syllabus PDF for the 2026-27 academic session from the Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The document includes the prescribed topics, examination scheme and section-wise marks distribution. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the PDF for free without any hassle.
Download RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
RBSE Class 11 History Section-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 11 History syllabus is divided into four sections carrying different marks. Towards Modernisation has the highest weightage of 35 marks, followed by Empires and Changing Traditions, with 25 marks each. Students can check the complete marks distribution below.
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Section
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Section Name
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Marks
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I
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Early Societies
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15
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II
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Empires
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25
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III
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Changing Traditions
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25
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IV
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Towards Modernisation
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35
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Total
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100
Rajasthan Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026-27: Section-Wise Topics
The History syllabus includes seven major topics distributed across four sections. Each section covers different periods and developments in world history. Students should understand the topics included in each section before starting their examination preparation.
Section I: Early Societies (15 Marks)
This section focuses on the development of early human societies, the growth of cities and the beginning of writing systems.
Topic 1: Writing and City Life
- Mesopotamia and its geographical features
- Importance of urbanisation
- Movement of goods in cities
- Development of writing
- Writing systems and literacy
- Uses of writing in early societies
- Urbanisation in southern Mesopotamia
- Role of temples and kings
- Social and economic life in cities
- A trading town in a pastoral area
- Importance of cities in Mesopotamian culture
- Contributions of writing to human civilisation
Section II: Empires (25 Marks)
This section covers the growth of powerful empires, their political systems, economic activities and social organisation.
Topic 2: An Empire Across Three Continents
- Beginning of the Roman Empire
- The crisis of the third century
- Gender and society
- Literacy and culture
- Economic expansion
- Control over workers
- Social hierarchies
- Late Antiquity
Topic 3: Nomadic Empires
- Introduction to nomadic empires
- Social and political background of the Mongols
- Life and achievements of Genghis Khan
- Mongol society after Genghis Khan
- Social and political organisation
- Military organisation of the Mongols
- Genghis Khan and the Mongols in world history
Section III: Changing Traditions (25 Marks)
This section deals with the social, cultural and economic changes that took place in medieval Europe. It also covers the development of new ideas, education and art.
Topic 4: The Three Orders
- Introduction to feudalism
- Feudalism in France and England
- The three orders of medieval society
- The second order: Nobility
- The manorial estate and knights
- The first order: Clergy and monks
- The Church and society
- The third order: Free and unfree peasants
- Factors affecting social and economic relations
- Environment and land use
- New agricultural technology
- Growth of towns and townspeople
- Cathedral towns
- Crisis of the fourteenth century
- Social unrest and political changes
Topic 5: Changing Cultural Traditions
- Revival of Italian cities
- Universities and humanism
- Humanist views of history
- Science and philosophy
- Contributions of Arab scholars
- Artists and realism
- Development of architecture
- First printed books
- New ideas about human beings
- Aspirations of women
- Religious debates within Christianity
- Copernican Revolution
- Study of the universe
- European Renaissance in the fourteenth century
Section IV: Towards Modernisation (35 Marks)
This section carries the highest weightage in the RBSE Class 11 History examination. It covers European expansion, the displacement of indigenous communities and the development of modern societies in Japan, China and Korea.
Topic 6: Displacing Indigenous Peoples
- European imperialism
- North America and its indigenous population
- Encounters between Europeans and native people
- Different perceptions of indigenous communities
- Displacement of native people from their lands
- Gold rush and growth of industries
- Constitutional rights
- Changes in the lives of indigenous communities
- Australia and its indigenous population
- Impact of European settlement
Topic 7: Paths to Modernisation
- Introduction to modernisation
- Japan and its political system
- Meiji Restoration
- Modernisation of the Japanese economy
- Industrial workers
- Aggressive nationalism
- Westernisation and traditional culture
- Everyday life in Japan
- Japan's return as a global economic power
- Establishment of the Chinese Republic
- Rise of the Communist Party of China
- Establishment of New Democracy (1949-65)
- Conflicting visions (1965-78)
- Economic reforms beginning in 1978
- Taiwan's development
- Modernisation of Korea
- Post-war Korea
- Rapid industrialisation
- Economic growth and democratisation
- Korean democracy and the IMF crisis
- Two different paths to modernisation
RBSE Class 11 History Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board Class 11 History examination will consist of one theory question paper carrying 100 marks. Students will get 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the examination.
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Particulars
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Details
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Subject
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History
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Subject Code
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13
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Number of Question Papers
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1
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Maximum Marks
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100
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Examination Duration
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3 Hours 15 Minutes
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Examination Type
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Theory
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Prescribed Textbook
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Themes in World History
Preparation Tips for RBSE Class 11 History Exam 2026-27
Students should understand the important historical events, developments and concepts included in the syllabus. A structured study plan along with revision can be very helpful in order to prepare effectively for the examination and score good marks.
- Read every topic carefully and understand the historical events in the correct order. This will help you connect different developments and remember them easily.
- Prepare short notes for important historical events, rulers, empires and social changes. These notes will make revision easier before the examination.
- Pay attention to important dates and timelines. Try to remember when major events took place and how they influenced later developments.
- Read the prescribed NCERT textbook and complete all the relevant topics mentioned in the RBSE syllabus. Avoid spending too much time on topics that are not included in the prescribed course.
- Give proper attention to the Towards Modernisation section, as it carries 35 marks. Understand the developments in Japan, China, Korea and the indigenous communities of North America and Australia.
- Prepare comparisons between different empires, societies and historical developments. This will help you understand the differences between important historical systems.
- Practise writing answers in your own words. Focus on including relevant facts, important events and clear explanations instead of memorising entire paragraphs.
- Revise each section regularly rather than waiting until the end of the academic session. Regular revision will help you remember important information for longer.
- Solve previous years' question papers and available model papers to become familiar with the examination format and improve your answer-writing skills.
- Attempt practice tests within the prescribed time limit. This will help you manage the available time and complete the paper comfortably.
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