The Central Information Commission has directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to publish the names and marks of candidates who cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 examination. According to media reports, the CIC has also advised the examination body to publish the details every year as part of promoting transparency.

The order was passed by the Information Commissioner, Jaya Varma Sinha, who directed the NBEMS to provide the names and marks of successful candidates within three weeks. The commission has also issued an advisory under Section 25(5) of the Right to Information Act and directed the exam body to publish the names and marks of candidates clearing the exam every year. The directions were given as per an application filed by Heman Bajiya seeking the list of candidates who qualified the June 2025 exam along with their names and marks.