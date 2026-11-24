NBEMS Asked to Publish Names, Marks of Candidates Qualified FMGE June 2025
The Central Information Commission has asked the NBEMS to provide the list of candidates with names and marks who have qualified the FMGE June 2025 session exam
The Central Information Commission has directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to publish the names and marks of candidates who cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 examination. According to media reports, the CIC has also advised the examination body to publish the details every year as part of promoting transparency.
The order was passed by the Information Commissioner, Jaya Varma Sinha, who directed the NBEMS to provide the names and marks of successful candidates within three weeks. The commission has also issued an advisory under Section 25(5) of the Right to Information Act and directed the exam body to publish the names and marks of candidates clearing the exam every year. The directions were given as per an application filed by Heman Bajiya seeking the list of candidates who qualified the June 2025 exam along with their names and marks.
Earlier, the NBEMS had rejected the request, stating concerns over the disclosure of third-party personal information. NBEMS argued that the exam results and marks had already been published against the candidates' roll numbers and application IDs.
CIC, however, found that the denial is not convincing and appears to be flawed, directing the NBEMS Central Public Information Officer to disclose the requested details of successful candidates.
The commission mentioned that this is a necessary step to ensure transparency and fairness with respect to the licensing process of eligible medical practitioners who have earned their primary medical degree from a foreign institution and want to practice in India.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.