NIFTEE 2027 Applications: The National Testing Agency will close the window for candidates to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE)–2027. The last date for students to register for the entrance examination has been extended to today, November 24, 2026.

According to the numbers shared by NTA, 19,534 candidates have completed their fee payment and 23,349 registration forms have been submitted for the NIFT Entrance Examination. Candidates yet to apply for the entrance examination are advised to visit the official website and complete the application process within the deadline provided.

According to the official notification, the last date for submission of the online application with late fee is November 29, 2026. Candidates applying for the NIFTEE 2027 examinations are advised to complete the application and fee payment process within the deadline. Applications submitted beyond the said date will not be considered. Only those candidates completing the online application process will be issued their exam city slip and their NIFTEE 2027 admit cards.