NIFTEE 2027 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Correction Window from Nov 30 at exams.nta.nic.in
NIFTEE online registration and application extended window closes today. Candidates can submit their applications though the link on the official website.
NIFTEE 2027 Applications: The National Testing Agency will close the window for candidates to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE)–2027. The last date for students to register for the entrance examination has been extended to today, November 24, 2026.
According to the numbers shared by NTA, 19,534 candidates have completed their fee payment and 23,349 registration forms have been submitted for the NIFT Entrance Examination. Candidates yet to apply for the entrance examination are advised to visit the official website and complete the application process within the deadline provided.
According to the official notification, the last date for submission of the online application with late fee is November 29, 2026. Candidates applying for the NIFTEE 2027 examinations are advised to complete the application and fee payment process within the deadline. Applications submitted beyond the said date will not be considered. Only those candidates completing the online application process will be issued their exam city slip and their NIFTEE 2027 admit cards.
NIFTEE–2027 Update! 19,534 candidates have successfully completed their fee payment, with 23,349 registration forms submitted for the NIFT Entrance Examination! Last Date Extended: 24 November 2026 Complete your application in 4 quick steps: - Upload Required Documents - Fill in Application Details - Complete Fee Payment - Download Confirmation Page Apply now: https://t.co/Ovtz7pHi4f Helpdesk: nift@nta.ac.in | 📞 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #NIFTEE2027 #NIFT #NTA NIFTEE–2027 अपडेट! NIFT प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए अब तक 23,349 पंजीकरण फॉर्म जमा किए जा चुके हैं और 19,534 अभ्यर्थियों ने सफलतापूर्वक शुल्क भुगतान पूरा कर लिया है! अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई गई: 24 नवंबर 2026 4 आसान चरणों में अपना आवेदन पूरा करें: - आवश्यक दस्तावेज़ अपलोड करें - आवेदन विवरण भरें - शुल्क भुगतान पूरा करें - कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें अभी आवेदन करें: https://t.co/Ovtz7pHi4f Helpdesk: nift@nta.ac.in | 📞 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 #NIFTEE2027 #NIFT #NTA— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 23, 2026
NIFTEE 2027 Registration and Application Process
The online registration and application link for NIFTEE 2027 will close today. Candidates yet to apply for the fashion technology entrance examination can visit the official website and complete the application. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE
Step 2: Click on the NIFTEE 2027 registration and application link
Step 3: Enter all relevant credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
NIFTEE 2027 Online Application Correction
The window for students to make changes to their NIFTEE applications has also been revised. As per the revised dates, the NIFTEE 2027 application correction window will be available from November 30 to December 2, 2026. Candidates who have submitted the online application form and need to make changes can visit the website during the correction window to make the required changes to their applications. Once the correction window closes, candidates will not be given further changes at making any changes in their filled application form.
Also Read: Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027 Dates Announced; Applications from December 1 at edudel.nic.in
NIOS to Launch 6 New Academic and Vocational Certificate Courses, Two New Mobile Applications Launched
AILET Admit Card 2026 Release Date Announced, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.