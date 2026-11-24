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UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency has postponed the release date for the UGC NET 2026 Deember session exam city slip. As per the notification issued, the advance city slip will now be released tomorrow, November 25, 2026. Earlier, the city slip PDF was to be issued on November 23, 2026. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 examination can visit the official website tomorrow to download the city slip PDF. The UGC NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotteda centre for the NET exams. UGC NET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the exams can download the exam city slip and make necessary travel arrangements for the exam day. The details of the exam centre will be given on the UGC NET December 2026 admit card only. It must be noted that the exam city slip must NOT be treated as an admit card.

UGC-NET December 2026: City Intimation Slips will be released by 25 November 2026. Candidates should visit the official website for updates: https://t.co/roExIJGkUd #UGCNET #NTA https://t.co/R9n1A1WFRf — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 23, 2026 UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip Date and Time The revised schedule for the release of the advance city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2026 exam has been confirmed. As per the new dates issued by the NTA, the exam city slip will be available for download tomorrow, November 25, 2026. There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the city intimation slip. Candidates are hence advised to keep visiting the official website and have their login credentials ready with them to download the city intimation slip. How to Download the UGC NET December 2026 Exam City Slip