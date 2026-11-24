UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Release Date Postponed, Check Revised Date, Download PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2026 exam city intimation slip release date postponed. Candidates can now download the advance city intimation slip on the official website on November 25, 2026
UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency has postponed the release date for the UGC NET 2026 Deember session exam city slip. As per the notification issued, the advance city slip will now be released tomorrow, November 25, 2026. Earlier, the city slip PDF was to be issued on November 23, 2026. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 examination can visit the official website tomorrow to download the city slip PDF.
The UGC NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip contains the details of the city where candidates will be allotteda centre for the NET exams. UGC NET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the exams can download the exam city slip and make necessary travel arrangements for the exam day. The details of the exam centre will be given on the UGC NET December 2026 admit card only. It must be noted that the exam city slip must NOT be treated as an admit card.
UGC-NET December 2026: City Intimation Slips will be released by 25 November 2026. Candidates should visit the official website for updates: https://t.co/roExIJGkUd #UGCNET #NTA https://t.co/R9n1A1WFRf— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 23, 2026
UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip Date and Time
The revised schedule for the release of the advance city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2026 exam has been confirmed. As per the new dates issued by the NTA, the exam city slip will be available for download tomorrow, November 25, 2026. There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the city intimation slip. Candidates are hence advised to keep visiting the official website and have their login credentials ready with them to download the city intimation slip.
How to Download the UGC NET December 2026 Exam City Slip
The Advance City Intimation Slip will be available for download on the official website tomorrow. Once the link is activated, students need to login with the application number and password to download the slip. Follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET
Step 2: Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the city intimation slip link
Step 5: The City intimation slip will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
UGC NET December 2026: Admit Card Release Date
The admit cards for the December 2026 session exam will be released in December 2026. According to the confirmed date, the link for candidates to download the UGC NET December 2026 admit card will be available from December 7, 2026. Candidates must note that they must download and keep a copy of the UGC NET admit card with them. The admit card will include the exam centre, exam schedule, shift time, reporting time and exam day instructions and guidelines. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the admit card with them when reporting for the exams.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.