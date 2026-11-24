Stock Market Holiday Today: Investors and traders can take a little rest today, as the market will take a day off on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Both NSE and BSE will remain closed to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru.

Celebrated with prayers, devotional singing, religious processions and community services, the occasion holds great significance for the Sikh community.

While equity and derivatives traders will have to stay away from their trading screens for the day, commodity market participants will get an evening trading window to resume business.

Let's look at the schedule.

Stock Market Holiday Today: What All Is Closed?

While the equity market remains shut throughout the day, trading schedules differ across commodity exchanges and other market segments.