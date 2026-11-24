Stock Market Holiday Today: Is Market Closed On November 24 For Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check Trading Timings And Market Schedule
The Indian stock market remains closed on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026. Check which trading segments are closed, MCX evening session timings and when NSE and BSE will reopen.
Stock Market Holiday Today: Investors and traders can take a little rest today, as the market will take a day off on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Both NSE and BSE will remain closed to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.
The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru.
Celebrated with prayers, devotional singing, religious processions and community services, the occasion holds great significance for the Sikh community.
While equity and derivatives traders will have to stay away from their trading screens for the day, commodity market participants will get an evening trading window to resume business.
Let's look at the schedule.
Stock Market Holiday Today: What All Is Closed?
While the equity market remains shut throughout the day, trading schedules differ across commodity exchanges and other market segments.
Here is a breakdown of today's market status:
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NSE Equity Market: Closed for the entire day. No trading will take place.
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BSE Equity Market: Closed for the entire day. No trading will take place.
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Equity F&O (Derivatives): Closed for the entire day.
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Currency and Debt Markets: Closed for the entire day.
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MCX Commodity Market: Closed during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). The evening session will operate from 5:00 PM onwards.
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NCDEX: Closed for the entire day. No trading will take place.
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CDSL and NSDL: Settlement holiday, with no regular settlement activities.
Will MCX Remain Open for the Evening Trading Session Today?
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
But later in the evening, trading in gold, silver and crude oil will resume during the evening session, which will operate from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM, depending on the contract.
What Are the Usual Stock Market Timings in India?
Under normal circumstances, the Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, excluding scheduled trading holidays. Here are the usual trading timings:
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Trading Session
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Timings
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Details
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Pre-Open Session
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9:00 AM – 9:15 AM
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Order placement and price discovery
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Regular Trading Session
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9:15 AM – 3:30 PM
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Normal equity trading on NSE and BSE
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Post-Closing Session
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3:40 PM – 4:00 PM
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Post-market trading session
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Commodity Market
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Varies
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Separate morning and evening sessions depending on the exchange and contract
When Will the Indian Stock Market Reopen?
The stock market will be back on track on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.
Both NSE and BSE will begin the pre-open session at 9:00 AM, followed by regular equity trading from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Investors can resume trading as per the usual market schedule.
Stock Market On 23 November: How Did Sensex and Nifty Perform on Monday?
Sensex: The BSE Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99 on Monday, November 23, amid heavy selling pressure.
Nifty 50: The NSE Nifty 50 declined 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65. Banking and metal stocks led the losses, while weak global cues and profit-booking weighed on investor sentiment.
Also Read: Stock Market Crash Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble Nearly 2%; Investors Lose Over ₹5 Lakh Crore – What Triggered The Massive Sell-Off?
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