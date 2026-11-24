Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Provisional Allotment Released, Final Allotment Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2026 second-round provisional allotment result has been released online. Final allotment for admissions will be issued today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Allotment: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the second-round provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026. According to the information provided, 3,582 seats have been allotted. Candidates who have applied for the second counselling round can visit the official website of KEA and download the provisional allotment PDF.
The Karnataka NEET PG M2026 round 2 final allotment result will be published today, November 24, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka NEET PG second counselling round can visit the official website and complete the fee payment through the link provided. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is November 30, 2026. When reporting, candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents along with the confirmation slip.
Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here
#PGMedical-26: ಸ್ನಾತಕೋತ್ತರ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ನ ಎರಡನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು #KEA ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದೆ. ಒಟ್ಟು 3,582 ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ನ.24ರಂದು ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ಕೆಳಗಿನ ಲಿಂಕ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ ನೋಡಬಹುದು. PGNEET_MEDICAL_ALLOT_2026_R2_PROV_23112026kannada.pdf https://t.co/ADCwgjR0EP -ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @S_PrakashPatil @DrParameshwara @basavarajrayar2— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 23, 2026
Steps to Download Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result
The Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2026 second round provisional allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates need to follow the steps provided here to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on PG Medical Counselling
Step 3: Click on the second round provisional allotment link
Step 4: The allotment list containing the names, course, and college name will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Final Allotment Result
According to the notification released, the final allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling will be released today, November 24, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats in the second counselling round must visit the official website of KEA and complete the fee payment through the link provided. After submitting the fee, candidates can download the confirmation slip and report to the allotted colleges for admissions. When reporting for admissions, candidates must carry originals and photocopies of all the required documents. Candidates also need to carry a copy of the confirmation slip with them. Candidates are first required to report to KEA with the documents for the verification, after which they can report to the colleges for final admissions.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.