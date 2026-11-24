The Karnataka NEET PG M2026 round 2 final allotment result will be published today, November 24, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka NEET PG second counselling round can visit the official website and complete the fee payment through the link provided. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is November 30, 2026. When reporting, candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents along with the confirmation slip.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Allotment : The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the second-round provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026. According to the information provided, 3,582 seats have been allotted. Candidates who have applied for the second counselling round can visit the official website of KEA and download the provisional allotment PDF.

The Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2026 second round provisional allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates need to follow the steps provided here to download the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority

Step 2: Click on PG Medical Counselling

Step 3: Click on the second round provisional allotment link

Step 4: The allotment list containing the names, course, and college name will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Final Allotment Result

According to the notification released, the final allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling will be released today, November 24, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats in the second counselling round must visit the official website of KEA and complete the fee payment through the link provided. After submitting the fee, candidates can download the confirmation slip and report to the allotted colleges for admissions. When reporting for admissions, candidates must carry originals and photocopies of all the required documents. Candidates also need to carry a copy of the confirmation slip with them. Candidates are first required to report to KEA with the documents for the verification, after which they can report to the colleges for final admissions.