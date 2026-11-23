SNAP Registration 2026: Last Date to Apply November 25, Check Details
SNAP Registration 2026 last date is November 25. Candidates can complete the online application process before the deadline and check the important details, including exam dates, registration process, eligibility criteria and other admission-related information.
The registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 will close on November 25. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examination can complete the online registration and application process through the official website, snaptest.org.
As pe the official schedule released by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), November 25, 2026, is the last date to register for SNAP 2026 and pay the application fee. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline.
The SNAP 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The university has scheduled three test sessions in December. Candidates can appear for up to three attempts, and the best score will be considered.
SNAP 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the examination below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration and payment deadline
|
November 25, 2026
|
SNAP 01 Admit Card
|
December 7, 2026
|
SNAP 02 Admit Card
|
December 11, 2026
|
SNAP 03 Admit Card
|
December 18, 2026
|
SNAP 01 Exam
|
December 13, 2026
|
SNAP 02 Exam
|
December 19, 2026
|
SNAP 03 Exam
|
December 26, 2026
|
Result announcement
|
January 12, 2027
SNAP 2026 Exam Details
According to the official website, SNAP 2026 will be conducted in CBT mode. The duration of each test is 60 minutes. The examination will be held on December 13, 19 and 26.
Candidates appearing for the examination should download their admit cards from the official website on the respective dates. The test timings will be communicated through the admit cards.
How to Apply for SNAP 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online registration process:
1. Visit the official website, snaptest.org.
2. Click on the SNAP 2026 registration link.
3. Complete the registration process by entering the required details.
4. Fill out the online application form.
5. Complete the application fee payment.
6. Review the entered details and submit the application form.
Candidates should complete the registration and payment process by November 25, 2026.
Direct Link To Apply For SNAP 2026- 'Click Here'
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.