The registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 will close on November 25. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examination can complete the online registration and application process through the official website, snaptest.org.

As pe the official schedule released by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), November 25, 2026, is the last date to register for SNAP 2026 and pay the application fee. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline.

The SNAP 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The university has scheduled three test sessions in December. Candidates can appear for up to three attempts, and the best score will be considered.

SNAP 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the examination below: